Nightbeats: Halloween events that benefit Sonoma County fire victims

Last week in Nightbeats we mentioned the fate of our local music community after the fire, and while musicians have come together for a number of cover concerts, I thought I’d put together a list of a couple of standout upcoming Halloween events and a concert to raise funds for our furry friends affected by the fire.

BANDS BEHIND HALLOWEEN COVERS: Forming as a local favorite among the underground music scene in Santa Rosa, the yearly Halloween Covers show has evolved into a must-see event for music lovers.

The show started as a giant house party where local bands would dress up as their favorite artists and play notable covers by music icons, giving musicians a chance to reinvent themselves and their sound for a lighthearted night of fun.

The tradition took place for many years before it was nearly canceled after the event’s yearly location could no longer host the covers concert in 2016. But it was saved and moved to The Phoenix Theater last minute.

One of the greatest questions looming over the new home at The Phoenix was: Can the tight-knit house show vibe and yearly tradition survive the change in venue?

Let me tell you, after Slow Bloom’s AC/ DC cover set and the Food Eaters played Foo Fighters classics — it not only survived but those performances are still being talked about within the music community in anticipation of this year’s show.

Best of all, this year’s Halloween Covers show is a benefit for the Santa Rosa fire relief.

Check out the full lineup below:

Madonna: performed by Ashley Allred and friends

Andrew WK: performed by Trebuchet with Judah Nagler and Josh Staples (of The Velvet Teen)

Black Sabbath: performed by Slow Bloom

Weezer: performed by Robert McLean and James Ryall (of Brown Bags), Casey Colby (of The Down House), Charlie Davenport (Rags)

ZZ Top: performed by John Courage, Francesco Echo, Jared Maddox

Alice in Chains: performed by Gabriel Katz and Brian William Kincaid (of Horders) and friends

At the Drive-In: performed by Derek Nielsen (of The Illumignarly), Nick Tudor (of Lungs and Limbs), ANTIPHONY

Undead Milkmen: performed by Josh Staples and friends

Circle Jerks: performed by Red Wood

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at The Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St. Petaluma. Admissionis $10. More information at thephoenixtheater.com

___

LOCAL MUSIC AT LOCAL BARREL: Looking for another excuse to wear your Halloween costume before Halloween night?

Fear not, you have the perfect excuse to break out your Halloween costume early at Local Barrel’s second annual Halloween Bash. Put your costume to the test amongst the costume contest and drink from a delicious plethora of local wine, beer and cider.

If you’re not into any of the above but want to catch North Bay punks The Mud, The Blood, and The Beer, you’re in luck because the band is performing at the shindig.

Gear up for the show by listening to tunes like “Drink of Choice” and “The Ballad of Buck Bloodshot.”

Also feel good about partying with a cause as the $5 cover charge also goes to Redwood Credit Union North Bay Fire Relief Fund.