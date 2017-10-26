Read all of the PD's fire coverage here

The lineup for the Band Together Bay Area fire relief benefit concert Nov. 9 at San Francisco’s AT&T Park is continuing to grow, with Dead & Company, featuring Grateful Dead drummer and west Sonoma County resident Mickey Hart, joining the roster this week.

Additionally, Berkeley punk band Rancid and Oakland singer-songwriter Raphael Saadiq have joined the stellar lineup that includes East Bay-based heavy metal band Metallica, rocker Dave Matthews and Oakland rapper G-Eazy.

Tickets, priced from $49.50 to $199.50, go sale at 10 a.m. Friday at BandTogetherBayArea.org and Tickemaster.com.

The concert is underwritten by a long list of prominent Bay Area corporate sponsors who have already raised $9 million for North Bay fire relief. And 100 percent of the money raised by ticket sales will go to the special emergency relief fund established by San Francisco nonprofit Tipping Point Community. Ticketmaster also will donate all processing fees.

The fund will used to address urgent needs including temporary housing, food, education and healthcare, as well as rebuilding, in fire-ravaged North Bay communities.

The best seats in the house at the show will be saved for first responders, fire victims and volunteers, who will get in free.

The majority of tickets are being distributed through service providers in the North Bay such as Catholic Charities, who are working directly with the first responders and individuals impacted by fires. Additionally, the San Francisco Giants community relations department will handle individual situations on a case-by-case basis.

The concert will be co-produced by LiveNation and Another Planet Entertainment. The growing list of sponsors includes Facebook, Gap Inc., Twitter, StubHub, as well as Kaiser Permanente, Google, the San Francisco Giants, Twilio and Salesforce.

Tipping Point Community’s fire relief funds will be directed to North Bay community foundations, service providers and government partners supporting the low-income communities hid hardest by the wildfires.

Beneficiaries include Community Foundation Sonoma County, Napa Valley Community Foundation, and the Redwood Credit Union Community Fund as part of the North Bay Fire Relief Fund established by The Press Democrat, State Sen. Mike McGuire, Catholic Charities and others.

All the recent wildfires together have burned an estimated 201,000 acres and nearly 8,000 structures in Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino, Lake and Solano counties, causing 42 deaths and displacing tens of thousands of residents. With damage estimated in the billions of dollars, the cleanup and recovery is expected to be the biggest and costliest in California history.

