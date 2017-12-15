Tickets go on sale at noon Friday for Luther Burbank Center’s Stephen Stills and Judy Collins concert, rescheduled for 7 p.m., June 1.

Ticket prices range from $59 to $79, and will be available at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org or the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts ticket office at 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa.

Originally scheduled for Nov. 5, the show was rescheduled due to LBC’s closure following the fires in Sonoma County in October.

Tickets for the original date will be honored at the rescheduled performance. Refunds are available for patrons who cannot attend the rescheduled concert until Jan. 12.

The two musicians have known each other since the 1960s. Stills wrote about his romance with Collins in the song “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes,” performed by Crosby, Stills & Nash on their debut album.

Stills and Collins will sing selections from their own massive repertoires, as well as from their album “Everybody Knows,” released earlier this year.

