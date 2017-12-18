Read all of the PD's fire coverage here

Band Together 2, San Francisco’s second major benefit concert to help North Bay fire victims, starring the Red Hot Chili Peppers, raised more than $4 million Dec. 14.

The first Band Together concert, headlined by Metallica at AT&T Park on Nov. 9, raised $17 million.

All of the money raised by ticket sales for both concerts went to Tipping Point Community’s Emergency Relief Fund in support of low-income communities hardest hit by the October wildfires.

Tipping Point, a nonprofit that fights poverty in Bay Area, has raised a total of $30 million so far for the fund, including corporate sponsorships and donations.

More than 8,000 people attended the Band Together show at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, which also featured Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real.

Some 800 of the seats at sold-out concert — supported by Another Planet Entertainment, Salesforce and Twilio — went to individuals and families impacted by the fires.

To date, awards of Tipping Point’s Emergency Relief funds include:

— Santa Rosa Community Health, $2,5 million.

— Redwood Credit Union Community Fund Inc.: $750,000.

— Community Foundation of Mendocino County: $400,000.

— Napa Valley Community Foundation: $250,000.

— Community Foundation of Sonoma County: $250,000.

— Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa: $250,000.

— Jewish Family & Children’s Services: $250,000.

— North Coast Opportunities: $200,000.

— On the Move, $150,000.

— Nurse-Family Partnership Sonoma County: $50,000.

— Gateway to College at Santa Rosa Junior College, $9,000.

Donations are still being accepted and can be made by visiting bandtogetherbayarea.org, Or to give $25, text TOGETHER to 20222. For more information, visit bandtogetherbayarea.org or tippingpoint.org/relief.

