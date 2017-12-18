Band Together 2, San Francisco’s second major benefit concert to help North Bay fire victims, starring the Red Hot Chili Peppers, raised more than $4 million Dec. 14.
The first Band Together concert, headlined by Metallica at AT&T Park on Nov. 9, raised $17 million.
All of the money raised by ticket sales for both concerts went to Tipping Point Community’s Emergency Relief Fund in support of low-income communities hardest hit by the October wildfires.
Tipping Point, a nonprofit that fights poverty in Bay Area, has raised a total of $30 million so far for the fund, including corporate sponsorships and donations.
More than 8,000 people attended the Band Together show at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, which also featured Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real.
Some 800 of the seats at sold-out concert — supported by Another Planet Entertainment, Salesforce and Twilio — went to individuals and families impacted by the fires.
To date, awards of Tipping Point’s Emergency Relief funds include:
— Santa Rosa Community Health, $2,5 million.
— Redwood Credit Union Community Fund Inc.: $750,000.
— Community Foundation of Mendocino County: $400,000.
— Napa Valley Community Foundation: $250,000.
— Community Foundation of Sonoma County: $250,000.
— Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa: $250,000.
— Jewish Family & Children’s Services: $250,000.
— North Coast Opportunities: $200,000.
— On the Move, $150,000.
— Nurse-Family Partnership Sonoma County: $50,000.
— Gateway to College at Santa Rosa Junior College, $9,000.
Donations are still being accepted and can be made by visiting bandtogetherbayarea.org, Or to give $25, text TOGETHER to 20222. For more information, visit bandtogetherbayarea.org or tippingpoint.org/relief.
