A look back at some of iconic people who died in 2017

(1 of ) FILE - In this July 1, 2017 file photo, Tom Petty of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers performs during their "40th Anniversary Tour" in Philadelphia. Petty has died at age 66. Spokeswoman Carla Sacks says Petty died Monday night, Oct. 2, 2017, at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after he suffered cardiac arrest. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)
(2 of ) FILE - In this June 24, 2009 file photo, actress Mary Tyler Moore waits to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on Type 1 Diabetes Research. Moore was among the notable figures who died in 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
(3 of ) FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 11, 2007, file photo, Al Jarreau poses with his awards for best pop instrumental performance for "Mornin'" and best traditional R&B vocal performance for "God Bless the Child" at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Jarreau died in a Los Angeles hospital early Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, according to his official Twitter account and website. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)
(4 of ) FILE - In this July 21, 2012 file photo, comedian and activist Dick Gregory poses for a portrait during the PBS TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. Gregory, the comedian and activist and who broke racial barriers in the 1960s and used his humor to spread messages of social justice and nutritional health, has died. He was 84. Gregory died late Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C. after being hospitalized for about a week, his son Christian Gregory told The Associated Press. He had suffered a severe bacterial infection. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)
(5 of ) FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2007 file photo, music legend Fats Domino performs on the NBC "Today" television show in New York. Domino, the amiable rock 'n' roll pioneer whose steady, pounding piano and easy baritone helped change popular music even as it honored the grand, good-humored tradition of the Crescent City, has died. He was 89. Mark Bone, chief investigator with the Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, coroner's office, said Domino died Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
(6 of ) FILE - This October 1991 file photo shows actress Della Reese. Reese, the actress and gospel-influenced singer who in middle age found her greatest fame as Tess, the wise angel in the long-running television drama "Touched by an Angel," died at age 86. A family representative released a statement Monday that Reese died peacefully Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in California. No cause of death or additional details were provided. (AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac, File)
(7 of ) FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2007 file photo, legendary U.S. rock and roll singer and guitarist Chuck Berry performs in Burgos, Spain. Rock 'n' roll founding father Berry was among the notable figures who died in 2017. (AP Photo/Israel Lopez Murillo, File)
(8 of ) FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2010 file photo former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl talks to visitors and media about a picture book on him that was introduced at a book fair in Frankfurt, central Germany. Kohl, the German chancellor who reunited a nation divided by the Cold War and helped put Germany at the heart of a unified Europe, was among the political figures who died in 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
(9 of ) FILE - In this Dec. 11, 1985 file photo, Adam West poses for a photo in Los Angeles. West was among the notable figures who died in 2017. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon, File)
(10 of ) FILE - In this Nov. 14, 1967 file photo, singer and actor Jim Nabors, best known for his role as Gomer Pyle on "The Andy Griffith Show," reads a book at his California home. Nabors was among the notable figures who died in 2017. (AP Photo/File)
(11 of ) FILE - In this April 7, 2006 file photo, Playboy founder Hugh Hefner poses at the Playboy Mansion in the Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles. Hefner was among the notable figures who died in 2017. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)
(12 of ) FILE - In this Aug. 31, 1989 file photo, Gen. Manuel Antonio Noriega waves to the press after a state council meeting at the presidential palace in Panama City, where the new president was announced. Noriega was among the notable figures who died in 2017. (AP Photo/Matias Recart, File)
(13 of ) FILE - This April 1972 file photo shows singer and teen idol David Cassidy. Cassidy was among the notable figures who died in 2017. (AP Photo, File)
(14 of ) FILE - In this 1969 file photo, Charles Manson is escorted to his arraignment on conspiracy-murder charges in connection with the Sharon Tate murder case. The hippie cult leader who became the hypnotic-eyed face of evil across America after orchestrating the gruesome murders of the pregnant actress and six others in Los Angeles during the summer of 1969 was among the notable figures who died in 2017. (AP Photo, File)
(15 of ) FILE - In this June 7, 2012 file photo, comedian Don Rickles attends the AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Shirley MacLaine at Sony Studios in Culver City, Calif. Rickles died, Thursday, April 6, 2017, of kidney failure at his Los Angeles home. He was 90. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
(16 of ) FILE - In this May 31, 2015, file photo, Bill Paxton arrives at the Critics' Choice Television Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Paxton's death certificate states the actor died from a stroke days after surgery to replace a heart valve and repair damage to his aorta. The aorta is the main artery that carries blood from the heart to the rest of the body. He died on Feb. 25, 11 days after the surgery. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
(17 of ) FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 8, 2010, file photo, musician Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs during the Lollapalooza music festival in Grant Park in Chicago. According to his representative, rocker Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, has died Wednesday night in Detroit at age 52. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
(18 of ) FILE - In this May 16, 2015 file photo, Chester Bennington, left, performs during the MMRBQ Music Festival 2015 at the Susquehanna Bank Center in Camden, N.J. Linkin Park said their hearts are broken following the death of Bennington, who died by hanging last week. The rock band said Monday, July 24, 2017, the “shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened.” (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)
(19 of ) FILE - In this July 27, 2011 photo, musician Glen Campbell poses for a portrait in Malibu, Calif. Campbell, the grinning, high-pitched entertainer who had such hits as "Rhinestone Cowboy" and spanned country, pop, television and movies, died Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. He was 81. Campbell announced in June 2011 that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
(20 of ) FILE - In this Friday, April 8, 2016, file photo, Jerry Lewis interacts with the press at the Friars Club before his 90th birthday celebration in New York. Lewis, the comedian and director whose fundraising telethons became as famous as his hit movies, has died. Lewis died Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, according to his publicist. He was 91. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File)