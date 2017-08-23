Things to do this week in Sonoma County, Aug. 25 to Sept. 3

It's been a long week, and you deserve some fun. Luckily there's plenty to do in Sonoma County! On Saturday and Sunday, cheer on runners at the Santa Rosa Marathon. On Saturday, hula your way over to the Pacific Islander Festival. And all weekend long, celebrate art and our ocean's bounty at the Bodega Seafood, Art & Wine Festival. All this and more is in our list of things to do.



Friday, Aug. 25

Movies in the Park: This Friday on the big screen, a girl plagued with short-term memory loss is haunted by visions of her past, remembering just enough to send her on a journey to find the family she’d forgotten. That’s right, Finding Dory is Howarth Park’s feature film at their Movies in the Park event. The free show starts at dusk, around 7:45 p.m. Come early to save your seat and enjoy a picnic with the family. Vendors will sell food throughout the movie. All the details are at srcity.org/2170/Movies-in-the-Park.



Friday, Aug. 25

Funky Fridays: In honor of Sonoma County Regional Parks turning 50, Funky Fridays is teaming up with the Sonoma County Parks Foundation for a celebration. The event’s highlights include music from The Jami Jamison Band, a “pop-up park,” food vendors and more. All attendees will receive fun door prizes. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $10, and free for kids 18 and under. Parking fees are $10. Find out more at funkyfridays.info.



Aug. 26-27

Santa Rosa Marathon: This weekend, cheer on more than 1,000 racers running around Santa Rosa for the annual Santa Rosa Full & Half Marathon and Downtown 5K & 10K. The 5K and 10K kick off on Saturday, and the full and half marathons are on Sunday. Find out all the details at santarosamarathon.com.



Saturday, Aug. 26

Pacific Islander Festival: The South Pacific comes to Sonoma County with this 7th annual festival. Happening Saturday at the Rohnert Park City Center Plaza, the event features music, dance, arts, crafts and traditional food. Admission is free, and the festival is from 11 a.m. to 6 pm. Find out more at facebook.com/rpwarriorspifestival.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Tour de Fox: This Saturday, Kendall-Jackson is hosting the annual Tour de Fox, a charity bike ride that supports the Michael J. Fox Foundation. Participants will enjoy wine, beer, food and live music after the ride. Proceeds help fund programs to find better treatments and a cure for Parkinson’s disease. Find out all the information at tourdefox.michaeljfox.org/winecountry.



Saturday, Aug. 26

North Bay BBQ Challenge: Benefiting homeless and foster children in Sonoma County, this event features live music, a no host bar, raffle, kids area, a classic car show and more, plus BBQ tastes of ribs, wings and other delicious eats. The events takes place 1-5 p.m., and admission is free. Tasting tickets are 1 for $3 or 8 for $20. Find out more at loveinashoebox.com.



Saturday, Aug. 26

Free Movies on the Green: This Saturday, the Green Music Center is showing two versions of “Beauty and the Beast” for free. Starting at 5 p.m., watch the Disney animated version, and then the recently released live-action film. Bring a blanket and cuddle up on the lawn for this movie event. Find out more at gmc.sonoma.edu.



Aug. 26-27

Bodega Seafood, Art & Wine Festival: This weekend, enjoy two full days of live music, art and tastings at this annual Bodega festival. The event start at 10 a.m. both days at Watts Ranch. Tickets are $8-$20, and kids under 12 are free. Find out more at bodegaseafoodfestival.com.



Sunday, Aug. 27

Antiques & Arts Fair: Wrap up your summer with this annual event in the historic Healdsburg Plaza. More than 90 vendors will display treasures and art from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find out more at healdsburgmuseum.org.



Other upcoming events:



Friday, Aug. 25



Latino Cultural Experience: Los Cien Sonoma County presents Mexican luncheon, marimba and Mariachi Barragan and Mariachi Camp performers, 10:30 a.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. $35. 707-869-3884. lutherburbankcenter.org



Pink Martini: International music, featuring vocalist China Forbes, 7:30 p.m., Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. $25-$95. 866-955-6040, gmc.sonoma.edu.



Monophonics: Diverse retro soul group, Friday Night Live outdoor concert series, 6:30 p.m., Cloverdale Plaza. Free. 707-894-4410, cloverdaleartsalliance.org.



Saturday, Aug. 26



‘A Glimpse of the Peruvian Amazon’: Photography by Brian Shepard, native Shipibo crafts, exhibit opening reception, 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, ArtEscape, Sonoma. Free. Through Sept. 23. 707-938-5551, artescapesonoma.com.



‘At Twilight – A Celebration of the Arts’: North Coast Ballet California’s season-opening benefit and performances, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Petaluma Arts Center. $60-$65. 707-762-3972, northcoastballet.org.



Ira Glass: ‘This American Life’ creator and host discusses ‘Seven Things I’ve Learned,’ 8 p.m. Saturday, Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. $39-$55. 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.



Johnny Vegas & The High Rollers: Rock and soul, Rockin’ Concerts summer series, noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. 707-545-3844, mvshops.com.



Sunday, Aug. 27



Chris Botti: Grammy-winning pop and jazz trumpeter, Rodney Strong Summer Concert Series, 5 p.m. Sunday, Rodney Strong Vineyards, Healdsburg. $89-$129. 800-514-3849, rodneystrong.com.



Carlyn Montes de Oca: Animal lovers’ guide, ‘Dog as My Doctor, Cat as My Nurse,’ 2 p.m. Sunday, Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma. Free. 707-762-0563, copperfieldsbooks.com.



Nicolas Bearde: Jazz singer-songwriter, summer concert series, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. 707-545-3844, mvshops.com.



‘Sonoma Salutes Sugarloaf’: Oakmont Hiking Club dinner and soundscape presentation benefitting Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oakmont’s East Recreation Center, Santa Rosa. $75. bit.ly/2w7i4As.