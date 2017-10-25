Things to do in Sonoma County this week, Oct. 27 to Nov. 5

Take some time out this weekend to do something fun, spooky or relaxing with one of these events taking place in Sonoma County. This week's events include fire relief benefits, a healing event, craft faires, social gatherings, book readings, wine events and more. It's all here in our list of things to do.



Friday, Oct. 27

Ghost Stories at Copperfield’s: Things are going to get spooky at the Petaluma Copperfield’s this Friday night, when local author, editor and bookseller Ross E. Lockhart shares ghost stories from “Tales from a Talking Board,” an anthology of creepy stories by talented writers. The free event starts at 7 p.m. Information at copperfieldsbooks.com.



Saturday, Oct. 28

Healing For Fire Victims & First Responders: More than 25 natural healers are volunteering their services this Saturday in an event that includes massage and bodywork, Reiki, yoga, qigong, taichi, acupuncture, live shakuhachi music and more. Families and individuals, as well as first responders, are encouraged to attend and receive healing support. Any monetary donations will go toward the North Bay Fire Fund. Event is 1-4 p.m. at the Community Church of Sebastopol. Email Michael Rinaldini at lichangdao@gmail.com for questions.



Saturday, Oct. 28

Under the Umbrellas Craft Faire: This Saturday, ReStyle Marketplace is hosting its 4th annual winter craft fair. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the re-saler will host local vendors selling canned goods, ornaments, jewelry, soaps, chocolates and more. Location at 1001 W. College Ave in Santa Rosa. Find out more at restylemarketplace.com.



Saturday, Oct. 28

North Bay Science Discovery Day: This year’s science day at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds is happening on Saturday, and the event is at your fingertips! A special app has been created to help you navigate the different exhibitions, including hands on activities, exciting shows and more. Parking and event are free, and the event takes place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find out more at northbayscience.org.



Saturday, Oct. 28

Fire relief benefit at Truett Hurst Winery: Truett Hurst in Healdsburg is raising funds for fire victims this Saturday with a day of wine tasting, tri tip sliders, cake and live music. 1005 of the ticket sales and 10% of wine sales will be donated to the North Bay Fire Relief Fund. Find out more at truetthurst.com/happenings.



Saturday, Oct. 28

Halloween at Howarth Park: Bring the little ones to Howarth Park this Saturday, dressed in costume for a trick-or-treat event throughout the park. Geared toward kids 12 and under, there are three time slots to choose from. Cost is $6-$15. Reserve your space at srcity.org/2164/Halloween-at-Howarth.



Saturday, Oct. 28

Tricks & Treats at the Village: This Saturday, Montgomery Village is hosting a spook-tacular event, with lots of Halloween fun. Families will enjoy face painting, crafts, yummy treats and more at this free event, starting at 11 a.m. Find out more at mvshops.com.



Saturday, Oct. 28

Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade: Dress your dog and yourself in costume, and head over to Healdsburg for a Halloween parade around the plaza. This annual event includes a costume contest, and all proceeds benefit the Healdsburg Center. Event takes place noon to 2 p.m., and cost to enter is $20. Find out more at sonomahumane.org.



Saturday, Oct. 28

Pumpkins on Pikes: The popular Tara Firma Farms Halloween event is taking place this Saturday, with great food, music and pumpkin carving. In the evening, carved pumpkins are displayed on pikes around the corn field, creating a magical scene. Admission is $20, and kids 6 and under are free. BBQ dinner is available for purchase. Bring your own carving tools. Find out more at tarafirmafarms.com.



Saturday, Oct. 28

El Dia de Los Muertos Candlelight Procession: Starting at 4 p.m. this Saturday, giant puppets will make their way down Petaluma Blvd., ending at the Petaluma Historical Museum. There, festivities include live music, Ballet Folklorico, Aztec dancers, food and art, a children’s activity area, and more. Information at petalumadowntown.com/el-dia-de-los-muertos.html.



Saturday, Oct. 28

Monster Mash and Haunted Tour: Celebrate Halloween at the Santa Rosa Vets Building this Saturday with dancing, ghost stories, a costume contest and more. This family-friendly event is $25 at the door for adults, $5 for kids and free for kids 6 and under. All proceeds benefit AMVETS Educational Scholarship Program. Doors open at 6 p.m., and dancing starts at 7 p.m. Find out more at the Facebook events page.



Sunday, Oct. 29

Sonoma Strong Benefit: This Sunday, help fire victims and listen to live music at the same time. From noon to 5 p.m. at Santa Rosa Vintners Square, performing bands include the Ricky Ray Band, Rhythm Method with special guest Wendy DeWitt and Harmonica great Brad Wilson and the Rhythm Drivers. Tickets are $25, with 100% of the proceeds going to the North Bay Fire Relief Fund. Local food and wine vendors are donating a portion of sales, as well. Find out more at sonomastrong.brownpapertickets.com.



Sunday, Oct. 29

Windsor El Dia de Los Muertos Celebration: This Sunday, celebrate the Day of the Dead with Viva Lost Muertos, a free, family-friendly event at Windsor Town Green that includes a lowrider car show and vendors from 4-7 p.m., and procession and celebration at sunset with Mariachi, dance performances, Giant Puppets and more. Find out more at www.windsormuertos.org.



Sunday, Oct. 29

Thicker Than Smoke Festival: The Block Petaluma is hosting a fire relief benefit concert this Sunday, starting at 1 p.m. The event includes more than 10 breweries, food trucks, and live music. Tickets are $35, and 100% of the ticket sales go toward the North Bay Fire Relief fund. Find out more at theblockpetaluma.com/ttsf.



Tuesday, Oct. 31

A Hero’s Halloween: The Santa Rosa Metro Chamber, the Downtown Action Organization, and Wine Country Moms Blog present A Hero’s Halloween–a trick or treat event and carnival for local families. From 4-7 p.m., downtown Santa Rosa businesses will open their doors for trick-or-treaters, and carnival activities will take place in Courthouse Square. RSVP here.



