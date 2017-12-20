Jingle all the way into this weekend's list of holiday events. All weekend long, attend special holiday performances of the Nutcracker by Sebastopol Ballet. On Saturday night, sing Christmas carols in Petaluma's Walnut Park. Plus, get in a day of ice skating before the season is over at Cornerstone Sonoma. All this and more is in our list of things to do.

Dec. 22-24

Sebastopol Ballet’s Nutcracker: See visions of sugarplums, snowflakes, dancing mice and the Nutcracker Prince in Sebastopol Ballet’s version of the Nutcracker at Analy High School. Join the Sugar Plum Fairy party an hour before the Saturday and Sunday performances. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15-$30. Find out more at sebastopolballet.com.



Saturday, Dec. 23

Petaluma Christmas Sing Along: Bundle up and head to Petaluma for caroling in Walnut Park. This holiday event will be led by the First Presbyterian Flute Choir, starting at 7:30 p.m. Find out more at petalumafirst.com.



Saturday, Dec. 23

Breakfast with Santa: Join Santa at Healdsburg’s Costeaux French Bakery for breakfast, and your last chance to tell him your wish list, from 9-11 a.m. Details are at facebook.com/costeaux.



Saturday, Dec. 23

Karaoke Christmas: Think you know your Christmas carols? Put your money where your mouth is at the Karaoke Christmas event at The Laugh Cellar in Santa Rosa. Sing your favorite holiday tune, or any other song you want to belt out. Make sure to bring a wrapped gift for the White Elephant gift exchange, too. This 21-plus event takes place 7-10 p.m. Find out more at crushersofcomedy.com.

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Wednesday Night Big Band: Take a midweek break at The Big Easy in Petaluma for Wednesday Night Big Band’s New Year’s Eve Eve Eve Eve Eve Party. Performing every Wednesday at the Big Easy, this week’s event features the knockout voice of Brandy Noveh, lead to 6th Street Playhouse’s “White Christmas.” The all ages, free show is from 7-10 p.m. Find out more at www.BigEasyPetaluma.com.



Through Jan. 2

Skating at Cornerstone: Create a holiday memory that will last for years with ice skating at Cornerstone Sonoma. Admission includes skate rental, and is $20 for 13 and older, and $10 for 12 and under. Find out more at cornerstonesonoma.com.



Outside Sonoma County:



Saturday, Dec. 23

ZooLights at Oakland Zoo: See the zoo as never before with this special holiday lights event, starting at 5:30 p.m. Highlights include a gondola tour over the Oakland hills, laser lights shows, music-themed light shows and more. More information at oaklandzoo.org.



Sunday, Dec. 24

Free Admission at Fairytale Town: Take the kids to Sacramento on Christmas Eve for a free visit to Fairytale Town. This quaint theme park features playsets with backdrops from favorite fairytales and nursery rhymes, interactive learning gardens, performances and more. Find out more at fairytaletown.org.



Other upcoming events:

Friday, Dec. 22

David Arkenstone’s ‘Winter Fantasy’: Holiday songs, carols and instrumentation, 8 p.m. Friday, Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. $25, VIP $50. 707-775-6048, mystictheatre.com

Saturday, Dec. 23

Low Flying Birds: Americana bluegrass band, 8 p.m. Saturday, HopMonk Tavern, Sonoma. Free. 707-935-9100, hopmonk.com/sonoma

Bennett Friedman Quartet: Latin jazz, Winter Music Series, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Hotel Healdsburg fireplace lounge. Free. 707-431-2800, hotelhealdsburg.com

The Sorentinos Annual Christmas Show: Rockin’ and dancing yuletide celebration, 8:30-11 p.m. Saturday, Redwood Cafe, Cotati. $15. 707-795-7868, redwoodcafe.com