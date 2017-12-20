s
Things to do this week in Sonoma County, Dec. 22-31

CRISSI LANGWELL & STAFF

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | December 20, 2017, 9:29AM

Find more events at pressdemocrat.com/events.

If you would like to submit your event for consideration to this list, email events@pressdemocrat.com. Please include your event name and date in the subject line.

Jingle all the way into this weekend's list of holiday events. All weekend long, attend special holiday performances of the Nutcracker by Sebastopol Ballet. On Saturday night, sing Christmas carols in Petaluma's Walnut Park. Plus, get in a day of ice skating before the season is over at Cornerstone Sonoma. All this and more is in our list of things to do.

Dec. 22-24
Sebastopol Ballet’s Nutcracker: See visions of sugarplums, snowflakes, dancing mice and the Nutcracker Prince in Sebastopol Ballet’s version of the Nutcracker at Analy High School. Join the Sugar Plum Fairy party an hour before the Saturday and Sunday performances. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15-$30. Find out more at sebastopolballet.com.

Saturday, Dec. 23
Petaluma Christmas Sing Along: Bundle up and head to Petaluma for caroling in Walnut Park. This holiday event will be led by the First Presbyterian Flute Choir, starting at 7:30 p.m. Find out more at petalumafirst.com.

Saturday, Dec. 23
Breakfast with Santa: Join Santa at Healdsburg’s Costeaux French Bakery for breakfast, and your last chance to tell him your wish list, from 9-11 a.m. Details are at facebook.com/costeaux.

Saturday, Dec. 23
Karaoke Christmas: Think you know your Christmas carols? Put your money where your mouth is at the Karaoke Christmas event at The Laugh Cellar in Santa Rosa. Sing your favorite holiday tune, or any other song you want to belt out. Make sure to bring a wrapped gift for the White Elephant gift exchange, too. This 21-plus event takes place 7-10 p.m. Find out more at crushersofcomedy.com.

Wednesday, Dec. 27
Wednesday Night Big Band: Take a midweek break at The Big Easy in Petaluma for Wednesday Night Big Band’s New Year’s Eve Eve Eve Eve Eve Party. Performing every Wednesday at the Big Easy, this week’s event features the knockout voice of Brandy Noveh, lead to 6th Street Playhouse’s “White Christmas.” The all ages, free show is from 7-10 p.m. Find out more at www.BigEasyPetaluma.com.

Through Jan. 2
Skating at Cornerstone: Create a holiday memory that will last for years with ice skating at Cornerstone Sonoma. Admission includes skate rental, and is $20 for 13 and older, and $10 for 12 and under. Find out more at cornerstonesonoma.com.

Outside Sonoma County:

Saturday, Dec. 23
ZooLights at Oakland Zoo: See the zoo as never before with this special holiday lights event, starting at 5:30 p.m. Highlights include a gondola tour over the Oakland hills, laser lights shows, music-themed light shows and more. More information at oaklandzoo.org.

Sunday, Dec. 24
Free Admission at Fairytale Town: Take the kids to Sacramento on Christmas Eve for a free visit to Fairytale Town. This quaint theme park features playsets with backdrops from favorite fairytales and nursery rhymes, interactive learning gardens, performances and more. Find out more at fairytaletown.org.

Other upcoming events:

Friday, Dec. 22

David Arkenstone’s ‘Winter Fantasy’: Holiday songs, carols and instrumentation, 8 p.m. Friday, Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. $25, VIP $50. 707-775-6048, mystictheatre.com

Saturday, Dec. 23

Low Flying Birds: Americana bluegrass band, 8 p.m. Saturday, HopMonk Tavern, Sonoma. Free. 707-935-9100, hopmonk.com/sonoma

Bennett Friedman Quartet: Latin jazz, Winter Music Series, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Hotel Healdsburg fireplace lounge. Free. 707-431-2800, hotelhealdsburg.com

The Sorentinos Annual Christmas Show: Rockin’ and dancing yuletide celebration, 8:30-11 p.m. Saturday, Redwood Cafe, Cotati. $15. 707-795-7868, redwoodcafe.com

Find more events at pressdemocrat.com/events.

If you would like to submit your event for consideration to this list, email events@pressdemocrat.com. Please include your event name and date in the subject line.

Sunday, Dec. 24

San Francisco Symphony: ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas – LIVE!,’ 2 p.m. Sunday, Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco. $22.50-$95. 415-864-6000, sfsymphony.org

Kung Pao Kosher Comedy: Jewish comedy, three headliners, 5 p.m. dinner ($72), 8:30 p.m. cocktails ($52), Sunday, New Asia Restaurant, San Francisco. 415-522-3737, koshercomedy.com

Monday, Dec. 25

City of Lights Driving Tour: Self-guided tour of festively decorated homes and businesses throughout Petaluma, 5-10 p.m. Monday. Free maps at Petaluma Visitors Center. Through Dec. 30. 707-769-0429, visitpetaluma.com

Tuesday, Dec. 26

San Francisco Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’: Tchaikovsky’s holiday classic, 2 and 7 p.m. Tuesday, War Memorial Opera House, San Francisco. $42-$375. Through Dec. 30. 415-865-2000, sfballet.org

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Three-Day Holiday Series for Teens: Cooking classes and chocolate workshop, noon-2 p.m. Wednesday through Dec. 29, Sur la Table, Santa Rosa. $150. 707-566-9823, surlatable.com

Thursday, Dec. 28

‘Aladdin’: Disney’s Broadway musical, 8 p.m. Thursday, SHN Orpheum Theatre, San Francisco. $80-$241. Through Jan. 7. 888-746-1799, shnsf.com

Friday, Dec. 29

Con Brio: Seven-member funk and psychedelic-soul band, 9 p.m. Dec. 29, HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. $15-$18. 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol

Saturday, Dec. 30

Kyle Williams: Acoustic, soul and pop singer-songwriter, 8 p.m. Dec. 30, HopMonk Tavern, Sonoma. Free. 707-935-9100, hopmonk.com/sonoma

The Brothers Comatose: Americana five-piece string band, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 30, Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. $22. 707-775-6048, mystictheatre.com

Barren Altar: Santa Rosa-based black metal band, 8 p.m. Dec. 30, Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. $10. 707-762-3565, thephoenixtheater.com

Sunday, Dec. 31

‘My Way’: Musical tribute to Frank Sinatra, plus midnight festivities, 9 p.m. Dec. 31, Cinnabar Theater, Petaluma. $56-$75. Performance through Jan. 14. 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.org

‘Happy New Year, Charlie Brown!’: Balloon drop at noon, root beer toasts noon and 3 p.m., kids’ crafts 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 31, Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. $5-$12. 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org

Karen Shook: Feel-good covers and comedic originals, 9 p.m. Dec. 31, midnight champagne, morning pastries, The Astro Motel, Santa Rosa. Rooms start at $250. 707-200-4655, theastro.com

Mischief Masquerade: North Bay Cabaret New Year’s Eve variety show and dance party, 8 p.m. Dec. 31, Whiskey Tip, Santa Rosa. $20-$30. northbaycabaret.com

Tommy Castro and the Painkillers with Nancy Wright: Blues, soul and West Coast rock, plus Highway Poets, 9 p.m. Dec. 31, Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. $42-$62. 707-775-6048, mystictheatre.com

Bootleg Ball: Roaring ’20s party, dinner, casino games, live music including The Dixie Giants, 7 p.m. Dec. 31, Sonoma Cider, Healdsburg. $65-$150. sonomacider.com

Brian Culbertson: Jazz and rhythm and blues pianist, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31, Blue Note Napa. $249-$399 dinner show, $69-$99 show only. 707-880-2300, bluenotenapa.com

New Year’s Eve on the Square: Kids’ activities 5-8 p.m., concert with country singer McKenna Faith and rockers Kingsborough 8 p.m. Dec. 31, Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa. Free. Benefits fire relief. newyearssantarosa.com

