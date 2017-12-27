s
Things to do this week in Sonoma County, Dec. 29 to Jan. 7

CRISSI LANGWELL & STAFF

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | December 27, 2017, 2:11PM

| Updated 3 hours ago.

Find more events at pressdemocrat.com/events.

If you would like to submit your event for consideration to this list, email events@pressdemocrat.com. Please include your event name and date in the subject line.

Resolve to get out more with these end and beginning of year events, all happening around Sonoma County. This weekend's highlights include New Year's Eve parties, such as the party with Charlie Brown at the Schulz Museum, the Bootleg Ball at Sonoma Cider's Taproom and the big party happening at Santa Rosa's Courthouse Square. All this and more is in our list of things to do.

Sunday, Dec. 31
Happy New Year, Charlie Brown: This Sunday, ring in the New Year with Snoopy and friends at the Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa. The event will feature tons of family fun, including a balloon drop at noon and 3 p.m. Admission is $5-$12. Find out more at schulzmuseum.org.

Sunday, Dec. 31
New Year’s Eve Bootleg Ball: Head out to Sonoma Cider’s Taproom in Healdsburg this Sunday to welcome the New Year with The King Street Giants (formerly The Dixie Giants), Odd Job Ensemble and Hannah Jern-Miller. The event will also include casino games and prizes. Tickets are $65, or $150 with dinner. 21-plus. Find out more at cidernye.eventbrite.com.

Sunday, Dec. 31
New Year’s Eve on the Square: Kiss 2017 goodbye in Santa Rosa’s Courthouse Square at a free family-friendly community bash. The event will include live music with country singer McKenna Faith and rockers Kingsborough, food, champagne and more. Everything kicks off at 5 p.m. Find out more at newyearssantarosa.com.

Sunday, Dec. 31
New Year’s Eve at Hopmonk: Dance your way into the New Year at Hopmonk in Sebastopol with Hot Buttered Rum, a Bay Area string band that performs an Americana blend of bluegrass, reggae, folk and jazz. 21-plus. Tickets are $50. Find out more at hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Searching for more New Year’s events? Visit pd2go.net/NYE2017.

Other upcoming events:

FRIDAY, DEC. 29

Con Brio: Seven-member funk and psychedelic-soul band, 9 tonight, HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. $15-$18. 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol

SATURDAY, DEC. 30

Kyle Williams: Acoustic, soul and pop singer-songwriter, 8 p.m. Saturday, HopMonk Tavern, Sonoma. Free. 707-935-9100, hopmonk.com/sonoma

The Brothers Comatose: Americana five-piece string band, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. $22. 707-775-6048, mystictheatre.com

Barren Altar: Santa Rosa-based black metal band, 8 p.m. Saturday, Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. $10. 707-762-3565, thephoenixtheater.com

SUNDAY, DEC. 31 — NEW YEAR'S EVE

‘My Way’: Musical tribute to Frank Sinatra, plus midnight festivities, 9 p.m. Sunday, Cinnabar Theater, Petaluma. $56-$75. Performance through Jan. 14. 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.org

Karen Shook: Feel-good covers and comedic originals, 9 p.m. Sunday, midnight champagne, morning pastries, The Astro Motel, Santa Rosa. Rooms start at $250. 707-200-4655, theastro.com

Tommy Castro and the Painkillers with Nancy Wright: Blues, soul and West Coast rock, plus Highway Poets, 9 p.m. Sunday, Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. $42-$62. 707-775-6048, mystictheatre.com

Brian Culbertson: Jazz and rhythm and blues pianist, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Blue Note Napa. $249-$399 dinner show, $69-$99 show only. 707-880-2300, bluenotenapa.com

MONDAY, JAN. 1

Shen Yun: Ancient Chinese performing arts, 2 p.m. Monday, War Memorial Opera House, San Francisco $80-$300. Through Jan. 7. 888-633-6999, shenyunperformingarts.org

Exploratorium: Interactive exploration of science, art and human perception, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Exploratorium, San Francisco. $19.95-$29.95. 415-528-4444, exploratorium.edu

TUESDAY, JAN. 2

Ice skating: Final day, session from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, Cornerstone Sonoma. $10-$20, includes skates. Benefits fire relief. 707-933-3010, cornerstonesonoma.com

Find more events at pressdemocrat.com/events.

If you would like to submit your event for consideration to this list, email events@pressdemocrat.com. Please include your event name and date in the subject line.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 3

Julius Meléndez: Latin jazz show, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Blue Note Napa. $10-$20. 707-880-2300, bluenotenapa.com

THURSDAY, JAN. 4

Stand Up Sonoma – A Comedy Benefit: Reception at 6:30 p.m., six comedians at 8 p.m. Thursday, Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. $55-$125, benefits fire relief. 707-546-3600, standupsonoma.com

FRIDAY, JAN. 5

Professional Pianist Concert: Seven pianists daily, diverse music, opens 7 p.m. Jan. 5, Mendocino College Center Theatre, Ukiah. $15-$25. Through Jan. 7. 707-472-7640, visitmendocino.com

‘Art of the Figure’: Art show and sale opening, noon-4 p.m. Jan. 5, Chroma Gallery, Santa Rosa. Free. Through Feb. 4. 707-293-6051, chromagallery.net

SATURDAY, JAN. 6

Will Durst’s Big Fat Year End Kiss Off Comedy Show XXV: The political comic and five others, 8 p.m. Jan. 6, Raven Theater, Healdsburg. $20. 707-433-6335, raventheater.org

Symphony Pops: ‘What a Wonderful World – A Tribute to Louis Armstrong,’ 3 p.m. Jan. 6, Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. $37-$80. 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org

SUNDAY, JAN. 7

Kris Kristofferson: Legendary country singer-songwriter, 7 p.m. Jan. 7, Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. $45-$65. 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org

Wild Cat Adventure: Educational program featuring five wild cats from around the world, 3 p.m. Jan. 7, Sebastopol Community Cultural Center. $10, $5 kids. 707-874-3176, wildcatfund.org

David Ligare: ‘Magna Fide (The Great Belief)’ exhibition closing day, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 7, Sonoma Valley Museum of Art. $5-$15. 707-939-7862, svma.org

