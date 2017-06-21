(1 of ) Goalie Nate Panek dives onto the puck to protect his goal during a pickup hockey game at Snoopy's Home Ice in Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(2 of ) Tomas Kubrican, left, of Petaluma gets hit in the face mask with a hockey stick during a pickup hockey game at Snoopy's Home Ice in Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(3 of ) William Harnage of Santa Rosa and his teammates watch the action between line changes during a pickup hockey game at Snoopy's Home Ice in Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(4 of ) Jackson Joyce of Santa Rosa celebrates scoring a goal during a pickup hockey game at Snoopy's Home Ice in Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(5 of ) Redwood Empire hockey players get together for a pickup hockey game at Snoopy's Home Ice in Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(6 of ) Robert Happy, 52, of Petaluma races across the ice with the puck during a pickup hockey game at Snoopy's Home Ice in Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(7 of ) William Harnage, right, of Santa Rosa leaps into action during a line change in a pickup hockey game at Snoopy's Home Ice in Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(8 of ) Teammates Jackson Joyce, right, and Tomas Kubrican celebrate a goal during a pickup hockey game at Snoopy's Home Ice in Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(9 of ) Randy Lashinski of Santa Rosa takes the puck across the blue line during a pickup hockey game at Snoopy's Home Ice in Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(10 of ) Tomas Kubrican, center, of Petaluma watches the action with his teammates after a line change during a pickup hockey game at Snoopy's Home Ice in Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(11 of ) Jeremy Grenert of Petaluma limbers up before a pickup hockey game at Snoopy's Home Ice in Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(12 of ) Redwood Empire hockey players get together for a pickup hockey game at Snoopy's Home Ice in Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(13 of ) Redwood Empire hockey players get together for a pickup hockey game at Snoopy's Home Ice in Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(14 of ) Redwood Empire hockey players get together for a pickup hockey game at Snoopy's Home Ice in Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(15 of ) Redwood Empire hockey players get together for a pickup hockey game at Snoopy's Home Ice in Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(16 of ) Redwood Empire hockey players get together for a pickup hockey game at Snoopy's Home Ice in Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)