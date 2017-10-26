(1 of ) Homes on Sky Farm Drive in the middle of the frame is decimated, as is the rest of Fountaingrove, Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(2 of ) Wikiup and Larkfield, and Berry Hill Estates, (bottom right) Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017, three days after the Tubbs fire. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(3 of ) Wembley Court off Ursuline Drive in Lakrkfield, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017, destroyed by the Tubbs fire. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(4 of ) Coffey Park in Santa Rosa, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017, damaged by the Tubbs fire. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(5 of ) Kerry Lane and Santiago Drive in Coffey Park, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(6 of ) Santa Rosa Fire Department's Station 5 in Fountaingrove, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017, destroyed by the Tubbs fire. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(7 of ) The Cardinal Newman High School baseball field, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017 in Santa Rosa, damaged by the Tubbs fire. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(8 of ) Cardinal Newman High School, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017 in Santa Rosa, damaged by the Tubbs fire. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(9 of ) Coffey Park at Sumatra and Nina, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(11 of ) Orchard Mobile Home Park in Santa Rosa, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(12 of ) A path of destruction leads to Fountaingrove at Fir Ridge, Parker Hill with the Fountaingrove Golf Course at left, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017, all razed due to the Tubbs fire. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(13 of ) Coffey Park in Santa Rosa, Thursday Oct. 12, 2017. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(14 of ) Kmart in Santa Rosa, a victim of the Tubbs fire, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(15 of ) Heathfield Place in Fountaingrove, overlooking Rincon Valley and Wallace Road of Santa Rosa, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017. Fountaingrove Parkway is at the bottom. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(16 of ) A burned home at Fountaingrove in Santa Rosa, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017, due to the Tubbs fire. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(17 of ) Journey's End Mobile Home Park in Santa Rosa, Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017, razed by the Tubbs fire. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(18 of ) A burned home in Foothill Ranch area on the outskirts of Santa Rosa, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(19 of ) Fire trees on the ridges near Fountaingrove were torched due to the Tubbs fire, Wednesday oct. 25, 2017 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(20 of ) A burned home in the Riebli Valley on the outskirts of Santa Rosa, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(21 of ) A burned home in Foothill Ranch area on the outskirts of Santa Rosa, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(22 of ) A burned Marijuana patch between Fountaigrove and Reibli Valley, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(23 of ) Burned homes in the Riebli Valley on the outskirts of Santa Rosa, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(24 of ) A family searches their Fountaingrove home, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017 in Santa Rosa, burned by the Tubbs fire. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(25 of ) A Fountaingrove home in the Fir Ridge neighborhood, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017 in Santa Rosa, burned by the Tubbs fire. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(26 of ) Crown Hill Drive in Fountaingrove, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017 in Santa Rosa, burned by the Tubbs fire. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(27 of ) Crown Hill Drive in Fountaingrove, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017 in Santa Rosa, burned by the Tubbs fire. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(28 of ) Crown Hill Drive in Fountaingrove, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017 in Santa Rosa, burned by the Tubbs fire. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(29 of ) Rincon Ridge in Fountaingrove, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017 in Santa Rosa, burned by the Tubbs fire. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(30 of ) The Coffey Park are of Santa Rosa, reduced to rubble, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017 by the Tubbs fire. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(31 of ) Fountaingrove Parkway at Fir Ridge Drive and Parker Hill Road , Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017 in Santa Rosa, burned by the Tubbs fire. At top is Skyfarm Drive. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(32 of ) Rincon Ridge in Fountaingrove, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017 in Santa Rosa, burned by the Tubbs fire. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(34 of ) Paradise Ridge winery in Fountaingrove, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017 in Santa Rosa, burned by the Tubbs fire. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(35 of ) Near the top of Skyfarm Drive in Fountaingrove, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017 in Santa Rosa, burned by the Tubbs fire. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(36 of ) The Fountaingrove Inn at Mendocino Ave and Fountaingrove Parkway, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017 in Santa Rosa, burned by the Tubbs fire. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(37 of ) Thomas Lake Harris Drive and Kilarney Circle, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017 in Santa Rosa's Fountaingrove, burned by the Tubbs fire. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(38 of ) Cross Creek Drive in Fountaingrove, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017, razed by the Tubbs fire. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(39 of ) Skyfarm Drive in Fountaingrove, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017 in Santa Rosa, burned by the Tubbs fire. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(40 of ) Hidden Valley Satellite School, off Parker Hill Road, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(41 of ) The Tubbs fire razed Pacific Heights Drive in Larkfield, Wednesday Oct. 24, 2017 in Santa Rosa. At top right, is the John B. Riebli Elementary School athletic fields. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(42 of ) The Tubbs fire ripped through Hemlock Court at Coffey Lane Wednesday Oct. 24, 2017 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(43 of ) Fountaingrove at Fir Ridge, Parker Hill with the Fountaingrove Golf Course in the background, and Skyfarm at right, top, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017, all razed due to the Tubbs fire. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(44 of ) Fountaingrove Village at Stagecoach Road in Fountaingrove, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017, razed due to the Tubbs fire. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(45 of ) Fountaingrove at Thomas Lake Harris and Fountaingrove Parkway, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017, razed due to the Tubbs fire. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017