(1 of ) Emma Squires, 3, of Windsor, poses in front of a Windsor fire truck wearing her own firefighter costume during the Harvest Festival at Windsor Town Green in Windsor, Calif., on Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(2 of ) Dexter King, 4, of Windsor, reaches for candy after winning a game played by children during the Harvest Festival at Windsor Town Green in Windsor, Calif., on Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(3 of ) Hunter Sullivan, 6, of Santa Rosa, bottom center, reacts as he and others including, Addison Claassen, 4, right, of Windsor, all fish at "Mrs. More's Spooky Pond" during the Harvest Festival at Windsor Town Green in Windsor, Calif., on Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(4 of ) "Maira" a 16 year old Beagle, rides in a stroller with owner, Courtney Schock of Healdsburg, during the Harvest Festival at Windsor Town Green in Windsor, Calif., on Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(5 of ) Ben Baumunk, 4, of Geyserville, poses with firefighters from left, Wiley Valley, Spencer Hansen, Jason Hill, all of Cal Fire and Captain Jason Piloni of Windsor Fire, during the Harvest Festival at Windsor Town Green in Windsor, Calif., on Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(6 of ) Ben Baumunk, 4, of Geyserville, sits in one of Cal Fire's firetrucks during the Harvest Festival at Windsor Town Green in Windsor, Calif., on Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(7 of ) Kenzie Perez, 6, of Windsor, poses with Cal Fire firefighters from left, Wiley Valley, Spencer Hansen, and Jason Hill, during the Harvest Festival at Windsor Town Green in Windsor, Calif., on Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(8 of ) The "Song of Sonoma Chorus," of Santa Rosa, sing on stage during the Harvest Festival at Windsor Town Green in Windsor, Calif., on Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(9 of ) The "Stevens Sisters Quartet" part of the "Song of Sonoma Chorus," of Santa Rosa, sing on stage during the Harvest Festival at Windsor Town Green in Windsor, Calif., on Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(10 of ) Duncan Kelm holds his son, Kallen, 7 months old, both of Santa Rosa, during the Harvest Festival at Windsor Town Green in Windsor, Calif., on Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(11 of ) Carly Sheets, 3, of Santa Rosa, runs with her friend, Georgia Roach, 3, of Forestville, during the Harvest Festival at Windsor Town Green in Windsor, Calif., on Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(12 of ) Eric Gardea watches his daughter, Birdie, 7, both of Windsor, play a game during the Harvest Festival at Windsor Town Green in Windsor, Calif., on Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(13 of ) Crowds gather to enjoy the Harvest Festival at Windsor Town Green in Windsor, Calif., on Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(14 of ) Colton Haynes, 9, and sister Lily Haynes, 7, of Windsor, laugh during the Harvest Festival at Windsor Town Green in Windsor, Calif., on Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(15 of ) Nickolai Vargas, 2, of Windsor, touches a haunted house skeleton during the Harvest Festival at Windsor Town Green in Windsor, Calif., on Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(16 of ) David and Jacqueline Lopez, with children, Sophia, 6, and Savannah, 5, all of Windsor, make faces as they wait in line for the haunted house during the Harvest Festival at Windsor Town Green in Windsor, Calif., on Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
