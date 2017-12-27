(1 of ) Safari West keepers Erika Mittleman, Katie Toole, Jen Bates and Marie Barbera pull a Masai giraffe from her mother Jamala when the birth failed to progress after a couple of hours. The baby shares her birthday with her mother who turned 20 on Aug. 30, 2017. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(2 of ) A new flamingo head neon bulb is pulled up to the iconic pink Flamingo Hotel sign in Santa Rosa on Friday. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(3 of ) Kate Rowe picks dahlias at sunset for the daily orders at Aztec Dahlias in Petaluma. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(4 of ) Judge Swami Chaitanya samples a joint of the winning marijuana strain at the 17th Annual Cannabis Cup in Laytonville, CA. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(5 of ) Erik Sowa of Sacramento pulls in a 37" blue ling cod from his kayak off Gerstle Cove in Salt Point State Park on the northern California coast. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(6 of ) Lorenzo Elder of Sacramento competes at the 2017 NGA Natural Olympian Pro/Am at the Spreckles Center in Rohnert Park on Saturday. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(7 of ) Jack, 3, and Katie Bozin wave to fire trucks returning to encampments at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds after a night on the fire lines early Saturday morning. More than 200 people gathered along Brookwood Ave. in Santa Rosa to give their thanks to first responders. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(8 of ) Bar patrons can watch co-owner/chef Natalie Goble prepares a plate of oyster in the large, see-through kitchen at Handline in Sebastopol. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(9 of ) Jeremiah Dock carries his dog, Sergeant , from his home in the Sycamore Court Apartments on Church St. as the Russian River crested in Guerneville on Monday morning, January 9, 2017. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(10 of ) Daniel Handler, aka Lemony Snicket, scares and delights his young fans during at talk about his "A Series of Unfortunate Events" books at the Charles M. Schulz museum on Saturday, March 18, 2017. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(11 of ) Port Mini-Cupcakes from third generation Pedroncelli family member and pastry chef Maureen Davison. Pedroncelli Winery, the oldest winery in the Dry Creek Valley, is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(12 of ) Lila Zibelman, 4, plays "Where's Waldo?" in a pile of squash at the seventh annual National Heirloom Expo. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(13 of ) A flooded vineyard along River Rd. early Monday morning. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(14 of ) Jason Miller unfurls the American flag he flies over the remains of his Jenna Place home on the first day residents could return to their homes in the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(15 of ) From left, Perez Silas Perez, 2, Perez Eli Perez, 8, Perez Leo Perez, 10, Perez David Perez. 18, Perez Emilio Perez, 21, Perez Perez Jr., 28, Perez Perez Sr. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(16 of ) Safari West keepers Katelyn Toole, left, and Erika Mittleman guide the latest member of the giraffe herd into the barn for the night under the watchful eye of her mother. The baby was born early Wednesday morning at the Santa Rosa animal preserve and was up and running by the time the keepers arrived for their morning chores. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(17 of ) Safari West keeper Erika Mittleman uses a bottle to feed a baby dama gazelle in the barn of the 400-acre wildlife preserve in Santa Rosa, CA. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(18 of ) Shirley Zindler took her rescue dog Martha, right, and her entourage to Dillon Beach on Wednesday before sending her off to her new home in Penngrove later in the day. Martha is fresh off a trip to New York and the Today Show after winning this year's World's Ugliest Dog title at the Sonoma-Marin Fair. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(19 of ) Safari West owner Peter Lang. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(20 of ) Male Tule elk without harems practice fighting for when it is their turn to challenge a dominant male on Tomales Point in the Point Reyes National Seashore. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(21 of ) Jamala, a Masai giraffe licks clean her newborn calf at Safari West in Santa Rosa, CA on Wednesday. It's the 37th calf born at the 400-acre African animal preserve and the 7th baby for Jamala who turned 20 today and shares her birthday with her daughter. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(24 of ) Quenby Dolgushkin, lower left, joined dozens of other supporters of a city council resolution to declare Santa Rosa a sanctuary city on Tuesday, January 31, 2017. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(25 of ) Chef Kyle Connaughton uses a Japanese donabe from his collection, at back on the wall, to cook his Tilefish, Blue Foot, and Chantrelle “Fukkura-San” with Leeks, Brassicas From the Farm, Sansho, and Chamomile Dashi Broth at Single Thread Farms Restaurant in Healdsburg. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(26 of ) Workers run lugs filled with grapes at the Pagani Ranch along Hwy 12 in the Sonoma Valley. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(27 of ) Santa Rosa firefighters remove a woman driver through the front window after an accident that pinned the vehicle between two trees near above Santa Rosa creek on Montgomery Dr. on Tuesday afternoon, February 14, 2017. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(28 of ) Writer Deborah Paggi, left, and illustrator Gayle Cole teamed up to create the children's book "Dear Sun, Dear Moon." The illustration uses one of Cole's pieces from the book. (Illustration by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(29 of ) Passengers arrive on the first American Airlines flight from Phoenix at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport on Thursday afternoon, February 16, 2017. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(30 of ) Volunteer dentist Gina Fontana applies a fluoride varnish treatment to the teeth of transitional kindergartener Allan Valencia while his classmates act as assistants at Brook Hill Elementary School in Santa Rosa on Friday, February 17, 2017. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(31 of ) Daniel Handler, aka Lemony Snicket, scares and delights his young fans during at talk about his "A Series of Unfortunate Events" books at the Charles M. Schulz museum on Saturday, March 18, 2017. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(32 of ) Jim Herman creates art on the body of Danielle Mason of San Diego at the 26th annual Tattoos and Blues Festival at the Flamingo Hotel in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(33 of ) With his mother Annie and brother Emmett, 6, there to hold his hand, Albie Cooper, 4, of Santa Rosa bravely receives his immunization shots for mumps, measles, rubella, chicken pox, polio, diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis at the Kaiser Pediatric Clinic on Friday. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(34 of ) Aerialists perform on the "Quad" trapeze during the final practice for this weekend's Circus Waldissima at the Summerfield Waldorf School. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(35 of ) Jorge Cervantes shakes the dew from the tent rainfly before setting off to hike the last 5 miles of their 4 day trek to the ocean with the Inspired Forward program sponsored by LandPaths. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(36 of ) From right, SRJC football players Zachary Hugh and Dante Carrasco wore women's shoes at the "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" around the Santa Rosa campus on Wednesday afternoon in support of sexual assault prevention on college campuses. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(37 of ) Competitors in the Beer Mile Invitational try to outrun and outdrink each other as they chugged a beer every quarter mile before dashing around The Barlow in Sebastopol on Saturday. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(38 of ) Triathletes biked through the Alexander Valley in the first Ironman Santa Rosa triathlon race on Saturday morning. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(39 of ) The Espinosa Family parade entry participants weren't chicken to show off their outfits at the 36th Annual Butter & Egg Days Parade & Festival in Petaluma, CA on April 30, 2017. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(40 of ) A teen inmate spends his quiet time after lunch reading in his cell in the Sonoma County Juvenile Hall. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(41 of ) Third graders draw plants in the Bellevue Elementary School Garden of Glory in Santa Rosa on Friday, May 19, 2017. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(42 of ) Sonoma Valley High School senior Theadora Bridant, 18, donned her cap and gown early to inspire students at her former elementary school, Sassarini Elementary School in Sonoma, during a Senior Walkabout. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(43 of ) Luccia Montiel, 9, uses a wheelchair to move around her Sonoma coast home since being diagnosed with Lyme disease. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(44 of ) Phillipina TV and movie actress Maria Isabel Lopez creates mosaic art with tiles in her Sebastopol studio. Her work and the beautiful garden in the home she shares with Jonathan Melrod can be scene during the two weekends of Art at the Source Open Studios. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(45 of ) Scientific illustrator Aurore Simonnet creates vivid images of the cosmos in her office at Sonoma State University. (Photo Illustration by John Burgess/The Press Democrat, Converging Black Hole illustration by Aurore Simonnet)
(46 of ) Dwayne Afa of San Francisco throws his son Santana, 7, onto a floating tube at the Monte Rio Beach on Saturday. The Afa family made the drive for the all-American Big Rocky Games. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(47 of ) Skeletal articulator Heather Brogan-Gealey epoxies teeth, made with a 3-D printer, into the jawbone from an Orca whale beached near Ft. Bragg two years ago and now being reconstructed in the Ft. Bragg City Hall gymnasium. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(48 of ) Missy Pendleton, with the Sebastopol FFA, cries as her FFA Reserve Grand Champion lamb reaches an auction price of $32/per pound at the Sonoma County Fair Junior Livestock Auction on Saturday. Pendleton is donating the proceeds from her two champion lambs to the Oakland Children's Hospital. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(49 of ) Spirit Works Distillery owner/distiller Timo Marshall samples whiskey that has been listening to Prince and Michael Jacskon for three years through headphone attached to the bung. Employees created their own playlists to see whether whiskey tastes better listening to Led Zeppelin or if the control barrels in silence fared better. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(50 of ) Golden Milk Cheesecake is vegan, gluten free, and raw at the Drawing Board restaurant in Petaluma. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(51 of ) The Dozen Oyster plate include St. Simone, Kummomoto and Hog Island oysters from The Shuckery in Petaluma. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(52 of ) Jackson Hegele, 4, and his sister Charlotte, 6, show off their decorated zucchini racing car at the Healdsburg Farmer's market on Saturday. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(53 of ) The 20 year legacy of LandPaths executive director Craig Anderson includes preserving more than a thousand acres of Sonoma County land. Anderson sits on a uprooted tree seen through the hollowed out trunk on n Penny Island at the mouth of the Russian River. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(54 of ) Scenes from the 2017 NGA Natural Olympian Pro/Am bodybuilding championships at the Spreckles Center in Rohnert Park on Saturday. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(55 of ) Mark Picano of Santa Rosa sprays on a glaze over bodybuilding contestant Colleen Revill of Novato before the 2017 NGA Natural Olympian Pro/Am at the Spreckles Center in Rohnert Park on Saturday. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(56 of ) Former winner Aarne Bielefeldt of Willits returned for another try at the crown in the 59th annual Whiskerino, a contest for the hirsute, at The Phoenix Theater in Petaluma. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(57 of ) Liz Perez gathered her most important possessions, including her 35-year-old box turtle Phyllis when she was evacuated from her Santa Rosa home on Brush Creek. Luckily she could stay with her turtle at the small animal shelter at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds on Tuesday. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(58 of ) Stella brings a little joy to Rudy Kreuzer, who was evacuated from Oakmont, at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds on Tuesday. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(59 of ) A metal scultpure of an egret remains at the Bouverie Preserve in Glen Ellen. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(60 of ) Oliver snuggles with his owner after being evacuated from his home in Santa Rosa. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(61 of ) Before starting the long task of sifting through the ashes of their burned out home on San Miguel Rd., Paul and Susan Donner pose for a selfie on the first day residents could return to their homes in the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(63 of ) Video game teams battled in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive while thousands of spectators viewed the action on giant screens at the Intel Extreme Masters tour event at the Oracle Arena in Oakland on Saturday, November 18, 2017. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(64 of ) Aaron Schrieber-Stainthorp, a sustainability specialist with Kendall-Jackson, throws wattles from a truck to volunteers in the Fountaingrove area of Santa Rosa on Wednesday, November 29, 2017. The volunteers, under the direction of Russian Riverkeeper, hope to alleviate erosion problems after the Tubbs fire. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(65 of ) Jerin Sherman, 6, chases his sister Maya, 8, with flocked fingers at Kringle's Korner Christmas Trees in Santa Rosa on Wednesday, November 29, 2017. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(66 of ) Alan Crawford with Higher Vision Cannabis, right, lights a dab for Ryan Meacham at the 17th annual Emerald Cup festival at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds on Saturday, December 9, 2017. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(67 of ) Judges Jonathan Valdman of Nevada City and Christopher Carr of Santa Cruz smell jars of organically grown outdoor marijuana during the 17th Annual Cannabis Cup judging in Laytonville, CA. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(68 of ) Santa and Mrs. Claus greet the crowds of kids and parents after they flew into the Pacific Coast Air Museum on Saturday in a helicopter. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)