(1 of ) Flood waters forced the closure of all lanes in both directions of Highway 37 , east of the Hannah Ranch Road offramp, in Novato, on Monday, January 23, 2017.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(2 of ) A neighbor walks up Santa Rosa Avenue, at Old Monte Rio Road, near Guerneville, which was closed due to a mudslide on Monday, January 9.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(3 of ) Shawn Thorsson has handcrafted a variety of costumes from movies, animation, and videogames, including Iron Man, left, Isaac Clark (Dead Space), Sith Accolyte (Star Wars: The Old Republic), Space Marine (Warhammer 40,000), Tie Fighter Pilot (Star Wars), and Agent Washington (Halo: Red vs. Blue).
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(4 of ) Ginamarie Quinones looks skyward during a prayer, while the Longest Walk makes a stop at Juilliard Park in Santa Rosa on Wednesday, February 15, 2017. The walk, from San Francisco to Washington D.C., is an effort to draw attention to substance abuse and domestic violence within Native American communities.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(5 of ) An American Goldfinch rests among the cherry blossoms at the Windsor Town Green on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(6 of ) Ryan Caparros, 11, visited Costa Rica and promised to send 50 backpacks to needy schoolchildren. A collection drive he started at school garnered 350 backpacks. Unfortunately, when his father took the backpacks to be dry cleaned, 300 were stolen from his car. After restarting the effort, Ryan is back up to 180 backpacks, in addition to donated money. His new goal is to send 400 backpacks to the Costa Rican schoolchildren.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(7 of ) Santa Rosa High School junior Sophia Markoff hikes down Taylor Mountain Regional Park with a group from Tomorrow's Leaders Today after learning about the Sonoma County Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District, in Santa Rosa on Monday, March 6, 2017.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(8 of ) Homeowner John Vincent enters his condemned Richmond Drive house to retrieve some belongings in Santa Rosa on Monday, March 13, 2017.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(9 of ) Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James throws his head back to draw the foul call on Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson during game 2 of the NBA Finals in Oakland on Sunday, June 4, 2017.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(10 of ) Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and forward Kevin Durant celebrate on stage after Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Oakland on Monday, June 12, 2017. The Warriors won the NBA Championship by defeating the Cavaliers 129-120.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(11 of ) The Golden State Warriors' Andre Iguodala celebrates with fans following their team's win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Oakland on Monday, June 12, 2017. The Warriors won the NBA Championship by defeating the Cavaliers 129-120.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(12 of ) Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates his team's NBA Finals Championship victory with fans during the Golden State Warriors Championship Parade, in Oakland on Thursday, June 15, 2017.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(13 of ) Maurice Rucker, 9, left, and Destiny Thompson, 19, ride Vertigo at the Sonoma County Fair, in Santa Rosa on Friday, August 4, 2017.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(14 of ) Addie Brandt, left, 12, Catherena Egberts, 12, and Zachary Brandt, 10, are spun around on the Scrambler at the Sonoma County Fair, in Santa Rosa on Friday, August 4, 2017.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(15 of ) Rowan Payne, 6, left, and Marah Cooney, 6, spin around on a playground feature at Howarth Park, in Santa Rosa on Tuesday, August 29, 2017. Howarth Park was voted as the Best Playground for Best of Sonoma County 2017.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(16 of ) Dalia Ruiz, grandmother to Sayra and Delilah Gonzalez, weeps at their gravesite along with their aunts, Norma Gonzalez and Brandi Hernandez, at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, in Santa Rosa on Wednesday, September 27, 2017. The family members visited the cemetery after watching the children's mother, Alejandra Hernandez-Ruiz, appear in Sonoma County Court.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(17 of ) Fire crews battle a fire at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, in Santa Rosa on Monday, October 9, 2017.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(18 of ) A water tender driver puts water on a home along San Miguel Road, in Santa Rosa on Monday, October 9, 2017.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(19 of ) Santa Rosa firefighter Tony Neil tries to slow down the fire moving through a neighborhood near San Miguel Road, in Santa Rosa on Monday, October 9, 2017.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(20 of ) A burned and tattered flag flies over Santa Rosa Fire Station 5, in the Fountaingrove area of Santa Rosa on Monday, October 9, 2017.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(21 of ) A firefighter walks past homes that are fully engulfed in flames near Altruria Drive in the Fountaingrove area of Santa Rosa on Monday, October 9, 2017.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(22 of ) Santa Rosa Fire Department firefighters Tony Neil, left, Ray Spradlin and Alex Serrano play with a dog, along Shillingford Place, that they rescued from a backyard of a Fountaingrove area home, while Brian White tries to recover from back pain, during a short respite from fighting fires, in Santa Rosa on Monday, October 9, 2017.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(23 of ) Bodega Bay Fire Department firefighter Josh Menzies walks through the smoke while checking for flare-ups along Pythian Road, near Mount Hood Regional Park on Sunday, October 15, 2017.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(24 of ) Jenna Gant, 10, writes "Coffey Strong" in chalk along Dogwood Drive, in the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa on Wednesday, October 18, 2017. Gant lives with her grandmother, Kathy Anton, on the east side of Dogwood Drive, whose home was spared from the fire.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(25 of ) Heather Mahoney, left, and Ava Naworski both won their divisions at the Junior World Racquetball Championships, in Minnesota. Mahoney won the 12 and under singles title. Naworski won the 10 and under doubles.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(26 of ) Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr fumbles the ball out of the end zone for a touchback, while hit by Dallas Cowboys safety Jeff Heath, during their game in Oakland on Sunday, December 17, 2017. The Raiders lost to the Cowboys 20-17.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)