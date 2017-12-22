(1 of ) Long Beach firefighter Ernesto Torres fires a shot from a flare gun to start a back fire further uphill, as fire crews battle the Oakmont fire off Highway 12 in Santa Rosa, California, on Tuesday, October 17, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(2 of ) Inmates of Cal Fire Mt. Bullion Crew 2, clockwise from top left: Don'jai Hilbert, Rigo Garcia, Rashaad Brooks, Devin Nelson, J. Rodriguez, and Vernon Royal during the Oakmont Fire in Santa Rosa, California on Thursday, December 21, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(3 of ) Triathletes begin Ironman Santa Rosa with a 2.4-mile swim in Lake Sonoma near Geyserville, California, on Saturday, July 29, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(4 of ) Montgomery’s Ben Cawood (7), right, hits a header past Tamalpais’ Oliver Parkin (11) during the first half of the NCS Division 2 tournament boys varsity soccer match between Tamalpais and Montgomery high schools in Santa Rosa, California on Wednesday, February 15, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(5 of ) A homeless man sleeps beside a wall of post office boxes inside the post office lobby in downtown Santa Rosa, California on Thursday, January 5, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(6 of ) The wahine (women) of Hula Mai dance inside a circle of ukulele players during the monthly Kanikapila Hawaiian music jam session and dance at Sonoma Valley Woman's Club in Sonoma, California on Saturday, January 28, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(7 of ) Scott Zirbel, right, with Sonoma County road maintenance falls a tree weakened by a mudslide that closed River Road near Korbel Champagne Cellars in Guerneville, California on Thursday, February 9, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(8 of ) John Hadley takes his goat Bella for a ride on his standup paddleboard, taking advantage of the Laguna de Santa Rosa's elevated water levels from recent rainfall, in Santa Rosa, California on Saturday, February 11, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(9 of ) Cardinal Newman’s Brad Morato (23), left, celebrates with Damian Wallace (10) after Morato scored a three-pointer assisted by Wallace during the first half of the North Bay League tournament boys basketball championship game between Montgomery and Cardinal Newman high schools at Haehl Pavilion in Santa Rosa, California on Friday, February 17, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(10 of ) The Cardinals celebrate their upset win over no. 2 seed Carondelet, 48-47, in the CIF NorCal Open Division girls varsity basketball first-round playoff game between Cardinal Newman and Carondelet high schools in Concord, California on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(11 of ) Kiran Patel, right, flings colored powder into the air as he and other festival-goers dance together during Holi, a Hindu festival of colors celebrating the arrival of spring, at the Windsor Town Green in Windsor, California, on Saturday, March 11, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(12 of ) Anette Rodriguez, 15, right, hits Amador Herrera, 15, with a handful of flour after the teenagers ran out of cascarones to throw at each other during the Roseland Cinco de Mayo celebration in Santa Rosa, California on Friday, May 5, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(13 of ) Upper Lake's Dre Santos, left, narrowly avoids being tagged out in a rundown by Sonoma Academy's Byron Spars during a varsity baseball game between Upper Lake and Sonoma Academy high schools, in Santa Rosa, California, on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(14 of ) Event volunteer Brandan Stegner of Santa Rosa dances with infectious enthusiasm at the intersection of 4th and E streets to energize participants during Peggy Sue's Cruise in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, June 10, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(15 of ) Bar owner Kevin Sprenger stands atop his bar singing, "We are the Champions," as he and other Warriors fans celebrate the team's NBA championship victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Sprenger's Taproom in Santa Rosa, California, on Monday, June 12, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(16 of ) Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, lower right, lets out a yell as he holds the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship trophy during the Golden State Warriors Championship Parade and Rally in Oakland, California on Thursday, June 15, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(17 of ) Golden State Warriors fans cheer as Warriors guard Stephen Curry passes by during the Golden State Warriors Championship Parade and Rally in Oakland, California, on Thursday, June 15, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(18 of ) Newlyweds Dan and Rebecca Wells of Citrus Heights share a kiss after their wedding ceremony atop Bodega Head in Bodega Bay, California on Saturday, July 15, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(19 of ) Pet owner Shirley Zindler, center, of Sebastopol and Today Show correspondent Kerry Sanders, right, share a laugh as Zindler's Neapolitan mastiff Martha barely reacts after being crowned the World's Ugliest Dog during the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 23, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(20 of ) "We are not the face of homelessness that everyone sees. We don't need a handout; we just need a hand up...a safe place to get back on our feet again," says Marilee Diehl of the safe parking program. Illuminated by a camping lantern, Marilee sits in her van at one of the designated safe parking lots for the homeless in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, July 15, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(21 of ) David Kersnar of Guerneville chants and carries signs in a demonstration of solidarity with the city of Charlottesville and to protest the racist rhetoric of the white nationalist movement, in downtown Santa Rosa, California, on Sunday, August 13, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(22 of ) Amalia Montes, 26, a Dreamer enrolled in the Delayed Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, poses for a portrait with an American flag that is displayed at her home, in Santa Rosa, California on Tuesday, September 5, 2017. Montes came to the United States at age 15, with her mother and younger sister. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(23 of ) Transcendence Theatre Company artists Nicolas Dromard, left, and Evan Ruggiero compete in a dance-off for the group during Transcendence Theatre Company's service mentorship at the Boys and Girls Club of Sonoma Valley in Sonoma, California, on Wednesday, August 30, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(24 of ) Rich Grossi, 77, with help from his granddaughter Ashley Arndt, left, feed hay to some of Grossi's cattle at the Historic M Ranch on Point Reyes National Seashore near Inverness, California on Tuesday, November 21, 2017. The Grossi family has farmed on Point Reyes for six generations, since purchasing the ranch in 1939. Now, the future of ranching at Point Reyes National Seashore may be at stake due to land management plans proposed by the National Park Service, portions of which includes reducing or eliminating cattle ranching. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(25 of ) The framework of a destroyed building and burned car smolder behind a statue of Mary on the Cardinal Newman High School campus after the Tubbs Fire burned through north Santa Rosa, California on Monday, October 9, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(26 of ) Two photographs of Paradise Ridge Winery on Thomas Lake Harris Drive in Santa Rosa, California, before and after the Tubbs Fire. Top photo: children dance together during a live music performance on Wednesday, August 9, 2017. Bottom photo: a view of the tasting room and courtyard three days after the winery was destroyed by the Tubbs Fire, on Thursday, October 12, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(27 of ) Inmate Richard Epiceno of Cal Fire Mt. Bullion Inmate Crew 2 lights vegetation on fire with a drip torch during a back firing operation at the Oakmont Fire, off Highway 12 in Santa Rosa, California, on Tuesday, October 17, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(28 of ) Inmate Richard Epiceno of Cal Fire Mt. Bullion Inmate Crew 2, who is serving in his third fire season, watches flames from a back firing operation consume a hillside toward a flank of the Oakmont Fire off Highway 12, in Santa Rosa, California, on Tuesday, October 17, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(29 of ) Firefighters Julien Lecorps, left, Clyde Rust and John Farrell of Strike Team 4235A from the Tahoe basin, extinguish hot spots in rugged terrain above homes near Hood Mountain Regional Park while the Nuns Fire continues to burn near Santa Rosa, California on Monday, October 16, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(30 of ) A Christmas tree, that was decorated by a group of volunteers led by Ronnie Duvall, sits in the bed of a pickup truck on Rita Place that was destroyed by the Tubbs Fire, in the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California on Monday, December 11, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)