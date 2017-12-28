(1 of ) Joyce Clements, draped in bunting, attends the Sonoma County Stands Together for Women rally to demonstrate against President Donald Trump at City Hall in Santa Rosa, on Saturday, January 21, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(2 of ) A Santa Rosa firefighter works to put out a house fire on Sansone Dr. on Monday, October 9, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California . (BETH SCHLANKER/The Press Democrat)
(3 of ) People gather for the Sonoma County Stands Together for Women rally to demonstrate against President Donald Trump at City Hall in Santa Rosa, on Saturday, January 21, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(4 of ) Paramedics prepare to transport Lisa Neuger to the hospital after her minivan flipped and crashed into a tree on Fountaingrove Parkway near Altruria Drive in Santa Rosa, on Sunday, February 19, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(5 of ) Danielle Cain becomes emotional during the Sonoma County Stands Together for Women rally to demonstrate against President Donald Trump at City Hall in Santa Rosa, on Saturday, January 21, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(6 of ) Santa Rosa firefighters work to put out a house fire on Sansone Dr. in Santa Rosa, on Monday, October 9, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(7 of ) Piper Dallas, 10, center, takes a peek up at the Rock Star ride as she stays dry under an umbrella with her mother Annie Longsworth and as Kyle Tarrant, left, and Sheila Craig, right, wait for their daughters to finish the ride at the Citrus Fair in Cloverdale, on Sunday, February 19, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(8 of ) Vanessa Estrella, the new Miss Latina Wine Country, practices her modeling poses during a modeling class at Julie Nation Academy in Santa Rosa, on Saturday, February 11, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(9 of ) Thomas Tesfay, 12, center, waits with other members of the Selam Soccer Youth Club, before the start of luncheon at Roseland Elementary School honoring 10 Eritrean families who lost their homes during the October wildfires. Photo in Santa Rosa, on Sunday, November 19, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(10 of ) Nancy Mazzoni, right, who lost her cats during the fire gets a hug from her neighbor Susan Komar in the Coffey Park area of Santa Rosa, on Tuesday, October 10, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(11 of ) Residents are evacuated from the Sonoma Developmental Center as fire began to burn building on Monday, October 9, 2017 in Glen Ellen, California . (BETH SCHLANKER/The Press Democrat)
(12 of ) Sixth grade teacher Gary Graves is dressed as a cave man during the Halloween parade at Mark West Elementary School in Santa Rosa, on Tuesday, October 31, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(13 of ) Jim Banfield surveys the damage caused by fire on Warm Springs Rd on Monday, October 9, 2017 in Glen Ellen, California . (BETH SCHLANKER/The Press Democrat)
(14 of ) Grismel Alonso does hurdle drills during cross country practice at Santa Rosa Junior College in Santa Rosa, on Wednesday, October 4, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(15 of ) Steve Nazaroff washes his face between pouring buckets of water on his property on Monday, October 9, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California . (BETH SCHLANKER/The Press Democrat)
(16 of ) Susan Komar becomes emotional as she stands in the charred remains of her home in the Coffey Park area of Santa Rosa, on Tuesday, October 10, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(17 of ) A statue of General Vallejo was decorated with a mask and an sign saying "The love in the air is thicker than the smoke #SonomaProud" at the Sonoma Plaza on Thursday, October 12, 2017 in Sonoma, California . (BETH SCHLANKER/The Press Democrat)
(18 of ) Jeremy Bardell, top, gives his girlfriend Tamara Rocco a kiss during a pre-run hug with family members Claire Bardell, right, Grace Rocco, center, and Maiya Bardell, left, during the Love Run in Healdsburg, on Saturday, February 11, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(19 of ) Gina Stahl-Haven and her 6-month-old son Dashiell march down B Street during the Sonoma County Stands Together for Women rally to demonstrate against President Donald Trump in Santa Rosa, on Saturday, January 21, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(20 of ) Abby Kruger, 4, sticks her tongue out at Maceo Loarie, 5, as they ride the swings in the rain at the Citrus Fair in Cloverdale, on Sunday, February 19, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(21 of ) Steve Bush unhooks his bike on the SMART train as he arrives at his destination on Friday, September 29, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California . (BETH SCHLANKER/The Press Democrat)
(22 of ) Helicopters work to fill up their tanks with water from a pond near Silver Shoon Ranch Rd on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 in Kenwood, California . (BETH SCHLANKER/The Press Democrat)
(23 of ) Robert Hayes and Tess Coleman tie the knot during a marriage ceremony presided over by First District Supervisor Susan Gorin at the Sonoma County Clerk's Office in Santa Rosa, on Tuesday, February 14, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(24 of ) Liliana Contreras-Salgado sits with her daughters Gloria, 2, left, and Fatima, 6, in front of where their home used to be before it was destroyed by fire in Santa Rosa, on Monday, October 9, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(25 of ) A home burns in the Fountaingrove area on Monday, October 9, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California . (BETH SCHLANKER/The Press Democrat)
(26 of ) Photographs and papers damaged by the recent fires have been found and sent to Donald Laird, Chair of Computer Studies Dept., and his son, Sutter, who are collecting them and working to reunite them with their owners. Photo taken in his classroom at the Santa Rosa Junior College in Santa Rosa, on Sunday, October 29, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(27 of ) Cal Fire firefighters Lisa Harris, left, and Nelson Alvarado access damage to a home at 1000 Wikiup Drive in Larkfield-Wikiup, on Sunday, October 15, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(28 of ) An aircraft drops retardant on the ridge to the east of the Oakmont area of Santa Rosa, on Sunday, October 15, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(29 of ) Forrest Smith and his dog Jazz rest on a cot in a pet and owner only shelter at Finley Hall on the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, on Sunday, October 22, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(30 of ) Fire fighters from Vernon, Ca. assess the fire along Lovall Valley Rd on Thursday, October 12, 2017 in Sonoma, California . (BETH SCHLANKER/The Press Democrat)
(31 of ) John Yost of Occidental Towing leans into a car as he works to remove it from flood water near Fir St. and Bohemian Hwy on Thursday, February 9, 2017 in Monte Rio, California . (BETH SCHLANKER/The Press Democrat)
(32 of ) The sun rises behind clouds during a rain shower at Shollenberger Park on Monday, January 2, 2017 in Petaluma, California . (BETH SCHLANKER/The Press Democrat)
(33 of ) Costume parade goers are reflected in the glasses of Riebli Elementary School first grader Kyler Davis, 7, during the Halloween parade at Mark West Elementary School in Santa Rosa, on Tuesday, October 31, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(34 of ) A group organized by the Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation paddles into the Laguna to observe the recent flooding in Santa Rosa, on Friday, January 13, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(35 of ) Sonoma County court legal processor Jennifere Knestrick cheers during a strike rally at the Hall of Justice in Santa Rosa, on Wednesday, January 18, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(36 of ) Owner John Powers surveys the damage done to his home after a fir tree crashed through it on Monday night. Photo taken on Oak Rd in Forestville, on Tuesday, February 21, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(37 of ) John Yost from Occidental Towing, left, and Rudy Inong work to remove a car following a mudslide that occurred Tuesday morning near the top of Old Cazadero Rd in Guerneville, on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(38 of ) Kaiser patient Chuck Paul sits at the Veterans Memorial Building being used as a evacuation site on Monday, October 9, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California . (BETH SCHLANKER/The Press Democrat)
(39 of ) Tom Sandoval and his girlfriend Debbie Martinez look upon his flooded out Hummer on Sanford Rd after he retrieved some personal effects from the vehicle on Friday, January 13, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(40 of ) Colin Chamberlain, 4, left, and Rebekah Kuhner, 11, center, and Serena Curiel, 2, right, along with other children climb through the new Weblandia exhibit at the Children's Museum of Sonoma County on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. The exhibit, made of 39,000 feet of pallet wrap and 240 rolls of packing tape, is a crawl-through space of tunnels and slides. The exhibit which opened on December 23rd, took a month to build and will be open for approximately 6 months. (BETH SCHLANKER/The Press Democrat)