(1 of ) Christmas trees brighten up the corner at Old Bennett Ridge Rd and Bardy Rd in Santa Rosa, on Wednesday, December 20, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(2 of ) A nativity scene, salvaged from the fire, is displayed at a property on O'Donnell Lane in Glen Ellen, on Wednesday, December 20, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(3 of ) A Christmas tree decorates a burned property on Sylvia Dr. in Glen Ellen, on Wednesday, December 20, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(4 of ) Oversized Christmas lights add some holiday to cheer along a burned section of Warm Springs Rd in Glen Ellen, on Wednesday, December 20, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(5 of ) Garland and ornaments hang from a burned tree on the corner of Brighton Drive and Brighton Court, in Larkfield-Wikiup on Thursday, December 21, 2017.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(6 of ) A small Christmas tree stands among burned stumps on a cleared lot on Brighton Court, in Larkfield-Wikiup on Thursday, December 21, 2017.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(7 of ) A worker cleans fire debris from a lot, next to a Christmas tree, on Brighton Court, in Larkfield-Wikiup on Thursday, December 21, 2017.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(8 of ) Christmas decorations adorn a burned home on Brighton Court, in Larkfield-Wikiup on Thursday, December 21, 2017.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(9 of ) A stocking hangs from a pole among fire debris along Brighton Drive, in Larkfield-Wikiup on Thursday, December 21, 2017.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(10 of ) A salvaged ornament hangs from a burned tree in front of a home that was destroyed in the October wildfires, along Chelsea Drive in Larkfield-Wikiup on Thursday, December 21, 2017.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(11 of ) A salvaged ornament hangs from a burned tree in front of a home that was destroyed in the October wildfires, along Chelsea Drive in Larkfield-Wikiup on Thursday, December 21, 2017.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(12 of ) A burned home on Brighton Drive is decorated for Christmas, in Larkfield-Wikiup on Thursday, December 21, 2017.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(13 of ) A Christmas wreath hangs on a post as an excavator works on clearing fire debris from a lot on Brighton Court, in Larkfield-Wikiup on Thursday, December 21, 2017.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(14 of ) Edison Chan brings a little Christmas cheer to the cleaned lot of his family's Rincon Ridge home in Fountaingrove, Wednesday Dec. 20, 2017. The family and their neighbors lost just about everything as the Tubbs fire swept through, burning thousands of homes in Fountaigrove and Santa Rosa in October. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(15 of ) A Christmas tree, that was decorated by a group of volunteers led by Ronnie Duvall, sits in the bed of a pickup truck on Rita Place that was destroyed by the Tubbs Fire, in the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California on Monday, December 11, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(16 of ) Tanya De Los Santos, with her sons Angel, 5, and Noel, 9 months, switches on Christmas lights hanging from a burned tree in front of the cleared lot where her home once stood on Hopper Avenue, in the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California on Friday, December 15, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(17 of ) Lighted signs, multi-colored lights and decorated Christmas trees brighten the new landscape of fire-blackened trees, straw wattles and other debris from burned homes along Hopper Avenue in the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California on Thursday, December 21, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(18 of ) Jim Williams and Stephanie Ripple put up a red door, a replica of their original front door, at the site of their burned home at Amanda Place, in the Coffey Park area of Santa Rosa.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(19 of ) Newly installed streetlights on Hopper Lane make it easier for Ronnie Duvall to check that holiday displays are functioning properly, Tuesday Dec. 19, 2017. Pacific Gas and Electric powered up the streetlights on Tuesday, to make navigating the area a little easier at night in Coffey Park in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2017
(20 of ) Christmas decorations brighten up Jenna Place, in the Coffey Park area of Santa Rosa on Tuesday, December 19, 2017.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(21 of ) Stockings hang on the fireplace of a burned home in Coffey Park in Santa Rosa, on Tuesday, December 12, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat) Christmas decorations
(22 of ) A Christmas tree and hopeful message adorn the driveway of a burned home on Rita Place, in the Coffey Park area of Santa Rosa on Tuesday, December 19, 2017.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(23 of ) A Christmas tree stands in front of a cleared lot on Jenna Place, in the Coffey Park area of Santa Rosa on Tuesday, December 19, 2017.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(24 of ) Christmas ornaments hang from trees in front of a burned residence along Tuliptree Road, in the Coffey Park area of Santa Rosa on Thursday, December 7, 2017. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(25 of ) Children get a taste of winter fun as they play atop a large pile of snow that was specially delivered to Jessica Place in the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California on Sunday, December 17, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(26 of ) Kelly Bradshaw, right, of Rohnert Park and Jennifer Arrington of Santa Rosa string lights on a Christmas tree on Hopper Avenue, in the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California on Monday, December 11, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(27 of ) Christmas decorations adorn a burned truck sitting in a driveway on Jenna Place in the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California on Monday, December 11, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(28 of ) Angel De Los Santos, 5, places a toy nativity scene in the ashes where his family's home of three years stood before it was burned down by the Tubbs Fire, in the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California on Friday, December 15, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(29 of ) Amiah Wilkerson, 8, uses her coat to slide down a pile of snow that was specially delivered to Jessica Drive in the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California on Sunday, December 17, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(30 of ) Hailey Carrillo, whose family lost their Sumatra Drive home in the Tubbs Fire, places her daughter Ava Fiddler, 1, on Santa Claus' knee, during a Christmas celebration on Scarlett Place in the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California on Sunday, December 17, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(31 of ) Alexis Cabrera, 6, right, and his brother Manuel, 3, center, walk around the pile of snow that was specially delivered to Jessica Drive in the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California on Sunday, December 17, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(32 of ) Ronnie Duvall delivers a Christmas tree to property where a home once stood on Dennis Lane in the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California on Tuesday, December 19, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(33 of ) Christmas stockings hang from a burned car that remains in a driveway on Kerry Lane in the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California on Tuesday, December 19, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(34 of ) A decorated Christmas tree leans beside a burned patio where a home once stood on Perk Place in the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California on Tuesday, December 19, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(35 of ) Meagan Duber, left, helps her father Noel Duber of Image Tree Service string lights around a burned palm tree that still stands on Jessica Place in the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California on Wednesday, December 20, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(36 of ) Christmas lights illuminate the trunk of a burned palm tree that still stands on Jessica Place in the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California on Thursday, December 21, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(37 of ) Meagan Duber, left, and Travis Garrison put up a Christmas inflatable on Jessica Place in the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California on Wednesday, December 20, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(38 of ) Griffin Lewis, 7, right, and Ella Kushins, 12, second from right, participate in an impromptu drumline among the Christmas decorations on Scarlett Place in the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California on Thursday, December 21, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)