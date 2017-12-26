(1 of ) Families enjoyed holiday horse and carriage rides in historic Railroad Square in Santa Rosa, Sunday December 24th, 2017. (photo Will Bucquoy/for the Press Democrat).
(2 of ) Dressed in Santa Costume a guest smiled for photos in the photo booth. Families enjoyed holiday horse and carriage rides in historic Railroad Square in Santa Rosa, Sunday December 24th, 2017. (photo Will Bucquoy/for the Press Democrat).
(3 of ) Families enjoyed holiday horse and carriage rides in historic Railroad Square in Santa Rosa, Sunday December 24th, 2017. (photo Will Bucquoy/for the Press Democrat).
(4 of ) The Nelmes Family, of Santa Rosa, (left to right) Megan, Carter, Adam and Zac took a carriage ride driven by Matt Torrance. Families enjoyed holiday horse and carriage rides in historic Railroad Square in Santa Rosa, Sunday December 24th, 2017. (photo Will Bucquoy/for the Press Democrat).
(5 of ) Claudia Gray of Santa Rosa posed for photos in the photo booth. Families enjoyed holiday horse and carriage rides in historic Railroad Square in Santa Rosa, Sunday December 24th, 2017. (photo Will Bucquoy/for the Press Democrat).
(6 of ) Morgan Horse 'Lady' with Carriage driver , Matt Torance, pulled carriages for children and families. Families enjoyed holiday horse and carriage rides in historic Railroad Square in Santa Rosa, Sunday December 24th, 2017. (photo Will Bucquoy/for the Press Democrat).
(7 of ) Dylan and her Mother Lacey Shelton got an up close look at 'Lady' as handler Jan Cahdeman looked on. Families enjoyed holiday horse and carriage rides in historic Railroad Square in Santa Rosa, Sunday December 24th, 2017. (photo Will Bucquoy/for the Press Democrat).
(8 of ) Clarissa Huang wrote a letter to Santa with the help of her grandfather, Lwin Hoke. Families enjoyed holiday horse and carriage rides in historic Railroad Square in Santa Rosa, Sunday December 24th, 2017. (photo Will Bucquoy/for the Press Democrat).
(9 of ) "I Believe In Santa Rosa" is embroidered on the T-shirt of the Lucy sculpture in from of the Santa Rosa Convention and Visitors bureau. Families enjoyed holiday horse and carriage rides in historic Railroad Square in Santa Rosa, Sunday December 24th, 2017. (photo Will Bucquoy/for the Press Democrat).
(10 of ) Carolers san for Lezlie Scaliatine and her Daughter Amelia. Families enjoyed holiday horse and carriage rides in historic Railroad Square in Santa Rosa, Sunday December 24th, 2017. (photo Will Bucquoy/for the Press Democrat).
(11 of ) Carolers (left to right) Tom McIntyre, Margaret McIntyre, Malia Pavlov and John Faulkner sang for Lezlie Scaliatine and her daughter Amelia as Carriage driver Ted Draper looks on. Families enjoyed holiday horse and carriage rides in historic Railroad Square in Santa Rosa, Sunday December 24th, 2017. (photo Will Bucquoy/for the Press Democrat).
(12 of ) "Will you marry me?" was the question James Kelley asked his girlfriend of 13 years, Lacinda Moore as carriage driver, Matt Torrance looked on. Families enjoyed holiday horse and carriage rides in historic Railroad Square in Santa Rosa, Sunday December 24th, 2017. (photo Will Bucquoy/for the Press Democrat).
(13 of ) Lacinda Moore said "Yes" when High school sweetheart James Kelley asked her to marry him. Families enjoyed holiday horse and carriage rides in historic Railroad Square in Santa Rosa, Sunday December 24th, 2017. (photo Will Bucquoy/for the Press Democrat).
(14 of ) Sweethearts of 13 years, Lacinda Moore and James Kelley sealed the deal with a kiss when he asked her to marry him.Families enjoyed holiday horse and carriage rides in historic Railroad Square in Santa Rosa, Sunday December 24th, 2017. (photo Will Bucquoy/for the Press Democrat).
(15 of ) Families enjoyed holiday horse and carriage rides in historic Railroad Square in Santa Rosa, Sunday December 24th, 2017. (photo Will Bucquoy/for the Press Democrat).
(16 of ) Families enjoyed holiday horse and carriage rides in historic Railroad Square in Santa Rosa, Sunday December 24th, 2017. (photo Will Bucquoy/for the Press Democrat).