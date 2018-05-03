(1 of ) "Coco." The Disney-Pixar smash about an aspiring musician navigating his way through the Land of the Dead to find his legendary relative hits Netflix this month. (Photo: IMDb)
(2 of ) "I, Tonya" skates onto Hulu this month. Margot Robbie gives a stirring performance as real-life U.S. figure skater, Tonya Harding. (Photo: IMDb)
(3 of ) "Bull Durham" gets called-up to Amazon this month. A fan who has an affair with one minor-league baseball player each season engages in a love triangle with an up-and-coming pitcher and the experienced catcher assigned to him. (Photo: IMDb)
(4 of ) "The 40-Year-Old Virgin." Director Judd Apatow's breakout comedy about a nerdy guy trying to score hits Netflix this month. (Photo: IMDb)
(5 of ) "Rain Man" comes to Hulu this May. Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman team up in this Oscar-winning '80s classic. (Photo: IMDb)
(6 of ) The whimsically entertaining 2002 French film, "Amelie" comes to Netflix this month. Audrey Tautou is a revelation in the titular role of an innocent and naive girl in Paris who decides to help those around her and, along the way, discovers love. (Photo: IMDB)
(7 of ) "Shrek." Everyone's favorite, princess-rescuing ogre comes to Netflix this month. (Photo: IMDb)
(8 of ) "Only God Forgives." Step into the ring and immerse yourself in a fever dream of Bangkok's criminal underworld in Nicolas Winding Refn's "Drive" follow-up on Netflix. (Photo: IMDb)
(9 of ) "Mama Mia!" The story of a bride-to-be trying to find her real father told using hit songs by the popular 1970s group ABBA dances its way to Netflix this month. (Photo: IMDb)
(10 of ) "A.I." The Steven Spielberg directed fairy tale set in the future about a robotic boy wishing to be human comes to Amazon this month. (Photo: IMDb)
(11 of ) "Frailty" hacks it way into Amazon this month. Bill Paxton stars and directs in this crime-thriller about how a religious fanatic father's visions led to a series of murders to destroy supposed "demons." (Photo: IMDb)
(12 of ) "The Hurt Locker" explodes onto Amazon for May. During the Iraq War, a Sergeant recently assigned to an army bomb squad is put at odds with his squad mates due to his maverick way of handling his work. (Photo: IMDb)
(13 of ) "Yo, Adrian!" The entire "Rocky" franchise is available to stream on Amazon this month. Step inside the ring with one of film's most iconic characters. (Photo: IMDb)
(14 of ) "Beatriz at Dinner" is on the table for Amazon this month. Salma Hayek stars as a holistic medicine practitioner who attends a wealthy client's dinner party after her car breaks down. (Photo: IMDb)
(15 of ) "How to Be a Latin Lover" spices up Amazon in May. Finding himself dumped after 25 years of marriage, a man who made a career of seducing rich older women must move in with his estranged sister, where he begins to learn the value of family. (Photo: IMDb)
(16 of ) Freddy Krueger haunts Hulu as the entire "Nightmare on Elm Street" franchise is available to stream for May. (Photo: IMDb)
(17 of ) "Booty Call" hits Hulu this month. The 90s comedy about two very different dates on the same night stars Jamie Foxx and Vivica A. Fox. (Photo: IMDb)
(18 of ) "Traffic" is delivered to you by Hulu this month. Director Steven Soderbergh's Oscar-winning drama analyzing multiple facets of America's war on drugs is a must-stream. (Photo: IMDb)
(19 of ) Step inside "The Matrix" on Hulu this month. The entire franchise is available to stream, if you are willing to get sucked in. (Photo: IMDb)