(1 of ) 783 Riesling Road is a three bedroom three bathroom classic country home on the market in Petaluma for $659,000. Take a peek inside! Property listed by Shannon Howard/ Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-824-9000. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(2 of ) A warm and inviting entrance to 783 Riesling Road, Petaluma. Property listed by Shannon Howard/ Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-824-9000. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(3 of ) Plenty of light in the foyer at 783 Riesling Road, Petaluma. Property listed by Shannon Howard/ Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-824-9000. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(4 of ) Built-in shelving in the living room at 783 Riesling Road, Petaluma. Property listed by Shannon Howard/ Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-824-9000. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(5 of ) A fireplace warms the living room at 783 Riesling Road, Petaluma. Property listed by Shannon Howard/ Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-824-9000. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(6 of ) An open floor plan unites living and dining spaces at 783 Riesling Road, Petaluma. Property listed by Shannon Howard/ Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-824-9000. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(7 of ) Sliding doors connect indoor with outdoor dining areas at 783 Riesling Road, Petaluma. Property listed by Shannon Howard/ Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-824-9000. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(8 of ) Plenty of room for all of your kitchen odds and ends at 783 Riesling Road, Petaluma. Property listed by Shannon Howard/ Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-824-9000. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(9 of ) A modern lighting fixture hangs over the dining room at 783 Riesling Road, Petaluma. Property listed by Shannon Howard/ Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-824-9000. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(10 of ) A crisp white color palate in the kitchen at 783 Riesling Road, Petaluma. Property listed by Shannon Howard/ Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-824-9000. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(11 of ) Recessed lighting illuminates the kitchen at 783 Riesling Road, Petaluma. Property listed by Shannon Howard/ Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-824-9000. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(12 of ) Room for hanging large pieces of art at 783 Riesling Road, Petaluma. Property listed by Shannon Howard/ Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-824-9000. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(13 of ) Treetop views in the master suite at 783 Riesling Road, Petaluma. Property listed by Shannon Howard/ Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-824-9000. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(14 of ) The master bathroom at 783 Riesling Road, Petaluma. Property listed by Shannon Howard/ Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-824-9000. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(15 of ) Plenty of counter space in a bathroom at 783 Riesling Road, Petaluma. Property listed by Shannon Howard/ Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-824-9000. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(16 of ) New carpet runs throughout 783 Riesling Road, Petaluma. Property listed by Shannon Howard/ Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-824-9000. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(17 of ) A second bathroom at 783 Riesling Road, Petaluma. Property listed by Shannon Howard/ Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-824-9000. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(18 of ) A spacious child's bedroom at 783 Riesling Road, Petaluma. Property listed by Shannon Howard/ Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-824-9000. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(19 of ) A third bedroom or possible office at 783 Riesling Road, Petaluma. Property listed by Shannon Howard/ Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-824-9000. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(20 of ) The third bathroom at 783 Riesling Road, Petaluma. Property listed by Shannon Howard/ Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-824-9000. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(21 of ) An indoor laundry room at 783 Riesling Road, Petaluma. Property listed by Shannon Howard/ Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-824-9000. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(22 of ) A sunny patio area for dining outdoors at 783 Riesling Road, Petaluma. Property listed by Shannon Howard/ Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-824-9000. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(23 of ) Room for a couple of raised beds at 783 Riesling Road, Petaluma. Property listed by Shannon Howard/ Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-824-9000. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(24 of ) A grassy spot for pets at 783 Riesling Road, Petaluma. Property listed by Shannon Howard/ Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-824-9000. (Courtesy of BAREIS)