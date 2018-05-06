(1 of ) Rotarians Gale Knight, left, Mike Merrill and Maureen Merrill attend Cuatro de Mayo, presented by the Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati and the Sonoma County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce at Sally Tomatoes, in Rohnert Park, California, on Friday, May 4, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(2 of ) Gustavo Sanchez, left, Jade Martinez, 12, Rosa Bernal, with PDI Surgery Center mascot Snappy Chompers, Mystique Martinez, 13, and Meesha Heydon attend Cuatro de Mayo, presented by the Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati and the Sonoma County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce at Sally Tomatoes, in Rohnert Park, California, on Friday, May 4, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(3 of ) Eliot Enriquez, left, and Stephanie Martinez talk with Robin Bianchini and Sandie Schach as they sample pico de gallo made by Enriquez for the salsa competition during Cuatro de Mayo, presented by the Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati and the Sonoma County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce at Sally Tomatoes, in Rohnert Park, California, on Friday, May 4, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(4 of ) Amy Douglas, left, Robin Bianchini, Paige Willey, Sandie Schach and Jen Paguel sample an array of homemade salsas that were part of the salsa competition during Cuatro de Mayo, presented by the Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati and the Sonoma County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce at Sally Tomatoes, in Rohnert Park, California, on Friday, May 4, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(5 of ) Jeffrey Fletcher, right, Michael Taylor and the rest of Wonder Bread 5 perform during Cuatro de Mayo, presented by the Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati and the Sonoma County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce at Sally Tomatoes, in Rohnert Park, California, on Friday, May 4, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(6 of ) Comedian Dennis Gaxiola entertains guests during Cuatro de Mayo, presented by the Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati and the Sonoma County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce at Sally Tomatoes, in Rohnert Park, California, on Friday, May 4, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)