(1 of ) Mireya Pinell-Cruz, left, and Diana Reveles, cofounders of V!va Folklorico perform on stage during the Roseland Cinco de Mayo festival, in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, May 5, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(2 of ) Aalyha Ramirez plays with her bubble blaster during the Roseland Cinco de Mayo festival, in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, May 5, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(3 of ) Angel Oseguera, 9, left, and his friend Manuel Paz, 9, hang out in front of the La Luz del Mundo church food stand during the Roseland Cinco de Mayo festival, in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, May 5, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(4 of ) Oscar Cazares, 14, right, smashes a cascarones, an egg shell filled with flour and confetti, on the back of Brian Moreno, 15, during the Roseland Cinco de Mayo festival, in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, May 5, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(5 of ) Abdy Ruiz, 16, prepares a mango dipped in chile sauce during the Roseland Cinco de Mayo festival, in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, May 5, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(6 of ) Mireya Pinell-Cruz, left, and Diana Reveles, cofounders of V!va Folklorico perform on stage during the Roseland Cinco de Mayo festival, in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, May 5, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(7 of ) Yamilet Reyes, 16, right, Teydid Rojas, 16, and Sofia Hernandez, 13, smash cascarones, eggshells filled with flour and confetti, on each other's heads during the Roseland Cinco de Mayo festival, in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, May 5, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(8 of ) Saul Quintero, 14, right, smashes a cascarones, an eggshell filled with flour and confetti, on the head of Jaden Castro, 13, during the Roseland Cinco de Mayo festival, in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, May 5, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(9 of ) Joel Garcia and Angelica Ramirez of V!va Folklorico dance on stage during the Roseland Cinco de Mayo festival, in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, May 5, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(10 of ) Rosa Romero smiles kindly from beneath her sombrero during the Roseland Cinco de Mayo festival, in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, May 5, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(11 of ) Gustavo Aguilar carries a Mexican flag along Sebastopol Road during the Roseland Cinco de Mayo festival, in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, May 5, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)