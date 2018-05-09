(1 of ) 21620 Pearson Ave. is a sleek 3 bedroom 4 bathroom contemporary farmhouse estate on the market in Sonoma for $3,950,000. Take a peek inside! Property listed by Tina Shone/ Sotheby’s International Realty, tinashone.com, 707-933-1515. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(2 of ) Plenty of space for entertaining outdoors at 21620 Pearson Ave., Sonoma. Property listed by Tina Shone/ Sotheby’s International Realty, tinashone.com, 707-933-1515. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(3 of ) A firepit for staying warm on cold Sonoma nights. Property listed by Tina Shone/ Sotheby’s International Realty, tinashone.com, 707-933-1515. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(4 of ) An exposed beam ceiling adds rustic farmhouse appeal at 21620 Pearson Ave., Sonoma. Property listed by Tina Shone/ Sotheby’s International Realty, tinashone.com, 707-933-1515. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(5 of ) An open concept great room at 21620 Pearson Ave., Sonoma. Property listed by Tina Shone/ Sotheby’s International Realty, tinashone.com, 707-933-1515. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(6 of ) Watch the game while preparing a meal at 21620 Pearson Ave., Sonoma. Property listed by Tina Shone/ Sotheby’s International Realty, tinashone.com, 707-933-1515. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(7 of ) Stainless-steel appliances in a kitchen at 21620 Pearson Ave., Sonoma. Property listed by Tina Shone/ Sotheby’s International Realty, tinashone.com, 707-933-1515. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(8 of ) A massive modern bedroom with vaulted ceilings at 21620 Pearson Ave., Sonoma. Property listed by Tina Shone/ Sotheby’s International Realty, tinashone.com, 707-933-1515. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(9 of ) A sleek bathroom with white subway tiles at 21620 Pearson Ave., Sonoma. Property listed by Tina Shone/ Sotheby’s International Realty, tinashone.com, 707-933-1515. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(10 of ) A graphic wallpaper is the focal point of the master suite at 21620 Pearson Ave., Sonoma. Property listed by Tina Shone/ Sotheby’s International Realty, tinashone.com, 707-933-1515. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(11 of ) Plenty of space for dining alfresco at 21620 Pearson Ave., Sonoma. Property listed by Tina Shone/ Sotheby’s International Realty, tinashone.com, 707-933-1515. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(12 of ) A wall of windows brings the outside in at 21620 Pearson Ave., Sonoma. Property listed by Tina Shone/ Sotheby’s International Realty, tinashone.com, 707-933-1515. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(13 of ) A second stylish modern bedroom at 21620 Pearson Ave., Sonoma. Property listed by Tina Shone/ Sotheby’s International Realty, tinashone.com, 707-933-1515. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(14 of ) A minimalist bathroom color palate with crisp white tiles, black counters and natural wood cabinetry. Property listed by Tina Shone/ Sotheby’s International Realty, tinashone.com, 707-933-1515. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(15 of ) A modern office at 21620 Pearson Ave., Sonoma. Property listed by Tina Shone/ Sotheby’s International Realty, tinashone.com, 707-933-1515. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(16 of ) A laundry room at 21620 Pearson Ave., Sonoma. Property listed by Tina Shone/ Sotheby’s International Realty, tinashone.com, 707-933-1515. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(17 of ) A central gathering space at 21620 Pearson Ave., Sonoma. Property listed by Tina Shone/ Sotheby’s International Realty, tinashone.com, 707-933-1515. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(18 of ) An aerial view of the property at 21620 Pearson Ave., Sonoma. Property listed by Tina Shone/ Sotheby’s International Realty, tinashone.com, 707-933-1515. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(19 of ) A private guest house sits high up on a hill at 21620 Pearson Ave., Sonoma. Property listed by Tina Shone/ Sotheby’s International Realty, tinashone.com, 707-933-1515. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(20 of ) The open plan guest house with spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing. Property listed by Tina Shone/ Sotheby’s International Realty, tinashone.com, 707-933-1515. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(21 of ) A crisp white color palate in the guest house kitchen. Property listed by Tina Shone/ Sotheby’s International Realty, tinashone.com, 707-933-1515. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(22 of ) The peaceful guest house bedroom at 21620 Pearson Ave., Sonoma. Property listed by Tina Shone/ Sotheby’s International Realty, tinashone.com, 707-933-1515. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(23 of ) A hillside view of the intriguing architectural farmhouse complex at 21620 Pearson Ave., Sonoma. Property listed by Tina Shone/ Sotheby’s International Realty, tinashone.com, 707-933-1515. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(24 of ) A circle of trees adds a layer privacy at 21620 Pearson Ave., Sonoma. Property listed by Tina Shone/ Sotheby’s International Realty, tinashone.com, 707-933-1515. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(25 of ) The entertainment pavilion at 21620 Pearson Ave., Sonoma. Property listed by Tina Shone/ Sotheby’s International Realty, tinashone.com, 707-933-1515. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(26 of ) The perfect spot for your next wine soiree at 21620 Pearson Ave., Sonoma. Property listed by Tina Shone/ Sotheby’s International Realty, tinashone.com, 707-933-1515. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(27 of ) An indoor/outdoor spot for entertaining guests at 21620 Pearson Ave., Sonoma. Property listed by Tina Shone/ Sotheby’s International Realty, tinashone.com, 707-933-1515. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(28 of ) Solar panels cut down on heating costs at 21620 Pearson Ave., Sonoma. Property listed by Tina Shone/ Sotheby’s International Realty, tinashone.com, 707-933-1515. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(29 of ) Approximately five acres surround 21620 Pearson Ave., Sonoma. Property listed by Tina Shone/ Sotheby’s International Realty, tinashone.com, 707-933-1515. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)