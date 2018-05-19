(1 of ) Maria Carrillo catcher Kody Kent (17), left, reaches back in time to tag Casa Grande's Joey Loveless (34) out at home plate in the fourth inning of the NBL tournament championship baseball game between Casa Grande and Maria Carrillo high schools, at Santa Rosa Junior College in Santa Rosa, California, on Friday, May 18, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(2 of ) Casa Grande's Joe Lampe (10) gets tagged out at third base by Maria Carrillo's Brian Orr (12) in the fifth inning of the NBL tournament championship baseball game between Casa Grande and Maria Carrillo high schools, at Santa Rosa Junior College in Santa Rosa, California, on Friday, May 18, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(3 of ) Maria Carrillo catcher Kody Kent (17), left, raises his mitt to show he is holding the baseball after tagging out Casa Grande's Joey Loveless (34) at home plate in the fourth inning of the NBL tournament championship baseball game between Casa Grande and Maria Carrillo high schools, at Santa Rosa Junior College in Santa Rosa, California, on Friday, May 18, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(4 of ) Maria Carrillo's Cade Sheets (11) pitches in the second inning of the NBL tournament championship baseball game between Casa Grande and Maria Carrillo high schools, at Santa Rosa Junior College in Santa Rosa, California, on Friday, May 18, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(5 of ) Maria Carrillo's Max Harrison (13), left, congratulates winning pitcher Cade Sheets (11) with a playful punch in the belly after the Pumas defeated the Casa Grande Gauchos 4-2, during the NBL tournament championship baseball game between Casa Grande and Maria Carrillo high schools, at Santa Rosa Junior College in Santa Rosa, California, on Friday, May 18, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(6 of ) The Maria Carrillo Pumas celebrate their 4-2 win over the Casa Grande Gauchos during the NBL tournament championship baseball game between Casa Grande and Maria Carrillo high schools, at Santa Rosa Junior College in Santa Rosa, California, on Friday, May 18, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(7 of ) The Maria Carrillo Pumas cheer together after defeating the Casa Grande Gauchos 4-2, during the NBL tournament championship baseball game between Casa Grande and Maria Carrillo high schools, at Santa Rosa Junior College in Santa Rosa, California, on Friday, May 18, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)