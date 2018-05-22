(1 of ) Jessica Ronjoin of Rohnert Park poses for photos on Saturday, May 19, 2018. An estimated 20,000 fans of George Lucas' "American Graffiti" gathered where the film was shot in Petaluma, Calif., to celebrate its 45th anniversary. Over 500 classic cars and hot rods were lined up and on as part of the 13th Annual Petaluma Salute to American Graffiti. (Photos Will Bucquoy/For the Press Democrat).
(2 of ) An estimated 20,000 fans of George Lucas' "American Graffiti" gathered where the film was shot in Petaluma, Calif., to celebrate its 45th anniversary. Over 500 classic cars and hot rods were lined up and on display Saturday, May 19, 2018, as part of the 13th Annual Petaluma Salute to American Graffiti. (Photos Will Bucquoy/For the Press Democrat).
(3 of ) An estimated 20,000 fans of George Lucas' "American Graffiti" gathered where the film was shot in Petaluma, Calif., to celebrate its 45th anniversary. Over 500 classic cars and hot rods were lined up and on display Saturday, May 19th as part of the 13th Annual Petaluma Salute to American Graffiti. (Photos Will Bucquoy/For the Press Democrat).
(6 of ) Winner of the "Mayor Choice" Award is this 1951 Mercury Coupe owned by Chuck Cushner, San Mateo. An estimated 20,000 fans of George Lucas' "American Graffiti" gathered where the film was shot in Petaluma, Calif., to celebrate its 45th anniversary. Over 500 classic cars and hot rods were lined up and on display Saturday, May 19th as part of the 13th Annual Petaluma Salute to American Graffiti. (Photos Will Bucquoy/For the Press Democrat).
(7 of ) Winner of the "Mayor Choice" Award is this 1951 Mercury Coupe owned by Chuck Cushner, San Mateo. An estimated 20,000 fans of George Lucas' "American Graffiti" gathered where the film was shot in Petaluma, Calif., to celebrate its 45th anniversary. Over 500 classic cars and hot rods were lined up and on display Saturday, May 19th as part of the 13th Annual Petaluma Salute to American Graffiti. (Photos Will Bucquoy/For the Press Democrat).
(8 of ) Winner of the "Mayor Choice" Award is this 1951 Mercury Coupe owned by Chuck Cushner, San Mateo. An estimated 20,000 fans of George Lucas' "American Graffiti" gathered where the film was shot in Petaluma, Calif., to celebrate its 45th anniversary. Over 500 classic cars and hot rods were lined up and on display Saturday, May 19th as part of the 13th Annual Petaluma Salute to American Graffiti. (Photos Will Bucquoy/For the Press Democrat).
(10 of ) From left, Emily Titus, Jaycee Gustafson and Parker Loden pose for a photo with the Petaluma Police Squad car from 1961. An estimated 20,000 fans of George Lucas' "American Graffiti" gathered where the film was shot in Petaluma, Calif., to celebrate its 45th anniversary. Over 500 classic cars and hot rods were lined up and on display Saturday, May 19th as part of the 13th Annual Petaluma Salute to American Graffiti. (Photos Will Bucquoy/For the Press Democrat).
(11 of ) A close-up look at the interior of Larry Squarcia's 1956 Ford Pick-up. An estimated 20,000 fans of George Lucas' "American Graffiti" gathered where the film was shot in Petaluma, Calif., to celebrate its 45th anniversary. Over 500 classic cars and hot rods were lined up and on display Saturday, May 19th as part of the 13th Annual Petaluma Salute to American Graffiti. (Photos Will Bucquoy/For the Press Democrat).
(12 of ) Amy and Isabelle Fabbro pose for photos in front of the 1937 American LaFrance Pumper firetruck owned by the Petaluma Fire Department. An estimated 20,000 fans of George Lucas' "American Graffiti" gathered where the film was shot in Petaluma, Calif., to celebrate its 45th anniversary. Over 500 classic cars and hot rods were lined up and on display Saturday, May 19th as part of the 13th Annual Petaluma Salute to American Graffiti. (Photos Will Bucquoy/For the Press Democrat).
(13 of ) Larry Squarcia, Cupertino poses with his 1956 Ford Pick-up. An estimated 20,000 fans of George Lucas' "American Graffiti" gathered where the film was shot in Petaluma, Calif., to celebrate its 45th anniversary. Over 500 classic cars and hot rods were lined up and on display Saturday, May 19th as part of the 13th Annual Petaluma Salute to American Graffiti. (Photos Will Bucquoy/For the Press Democrat).
(14 of ) 1923 Ford Model T. An estimated 20,000 fans of George Lucas' "American Graffiti" gathered where the film was shot in Petaluma, Calif., to celebrate its 45th anniversary. Over 500 classic cars and hot rods were lined up and on display Saturday, May 19th as part of the 13th Annual Petaluma Salute to American Graffiti. (Photos Will Bucquoy/For the Press Democrat).
(15 of ) Heidi Majano's dog, Spots, is ready to take a bit out of the almost real looking drive-in food on display. An estimated 20,000 fans of George Lucas' "American Graffiti" gathered where the film was shot in Petaluma, Calif., to celebrate its 45th anniversary. Over 500 classic cars and hot rods were lined up and on display Saturday, May 19th as part of the 13th Annual Petaluma Salute to American Graffiti. (Photos Will Bucquoy/For the Press Democrat).
(17 of ) The immaculate interior of Ron Pfisterer's 1955 Chevy Nomad. An estimated 20,000 fans of George Lucas' "American Graffiti" gathered where the film was shot in Petaluma, Calif., to celebrate its 45th anniversary. Over 500 classic cars and hot rods were lined up and on display Saturday, May 19th as part of the 13th Annual Petaluma Salute to American Graffiti. (Photos Will Bucquoy/For the Press Democrat).
(18 of ) Ron Pfisterer, Castro Valley, has owned this 1955 Chevy Nomad for 47 years. An estimated 20,000 fans of George Lucas' "American Graffiti" gathered where the film was shot in Petaluma, Calif., to celebrate its 45th anniversary. Over 500 classic cars and hot rods were lined up and on display Saturday, May 19th as part of the 13th Annual Petaluma Salute to American Graffiti. (Photos Will Bucquoy/For the Press Democrat).
(21 of ) Kathy Maffia poses for photos in front of her 1960 Cheverolet Impala. An estimated 20,000 fans of George Lucas' "American Graffiti" gathered where the film was shot in Petaluma, Calif., to celebrate its 45th anniversary. Over 500 classic cars and hot rods were lined up and on display Saturday, May 19th as part of the 13th Annual Petaluma Salute to American Graffiti. (Photos Will Bucquoy/For the Press Democrat).
(22 of ) Elvis Impersonator, Jonny Sanchez, serenades fans with Elvis songs from the 50's and 60's. An estimated 20,000 fans of George Lucas' "American Graffiti" gathered where the film was shot in Petaluma, Calif., to celebrate its 45th anniversary. Over 500 classic cars and hot rods were lined up and on display Saturday, May 19th as part of the 13th Annual Petaluma Salute to American Graffiti. (Photos Will Bucquoy/For the Press Democrat).
(23 of ) Petaluma store front windows feature vintage clothing from the early sixties. An estimated 20,000 fans of George Lucas' "American Graffiti" gathered where the film was shot in Petaluma, Calif., to celebrate its 45th anniversary. Over 500 classic cars and hot rods were lined up and on display Saturday, May 19th as part of the 13th Annual Petaluma Salute to American Graffiti. (Photos Will Bucquoy/For the Press Democrat).
(26 of ) From left, Giselle Aikenhead, Maria Amirkhanian and Emily McCloud enjoying their day by posing for photos in front of restored hot rods. An estimated 20,000 fans of George Lucas' "American Graffiti" gathered where the film was shot in Petaluma, Calif., to celebrate its 45th anniversary. Over 500 classic cars and hot rods were lined up and on display Saturday, May 19th as part of the 13th Annual Petaluma Salute to American Graffiti. (Photos Will Bucquoy/For the Press Democrat).
(28 of ) Julee Ross poses for fan photos in front of this 1932 Ford Coupe. An estimated 20,000 fans of George Lucas' "American Graffiti" gathered where the film was shot in Petaluma, Calif., to celebrate its 45th anniversary. Over 500 classic cars and hot rods were lined up and on display Saturday, May 19, 2018, as part of the 13th Annual Petaluma Salute to American Graffiti. (Will Bucquoy/For the Press Democrat).
(31 of ) This fully operational giant shopping cart on display and ready to cruise. An estimated 20,000 fans of George Lucas' "American Graffiti" gathered where the film was shot in Petaluma, Calif., to celebrate its 45th anniversary. Over 500 classic cars and hot rods were lined up and on display Saturday, May 19th as part of the 13th Annual Petaluma Salute to American Graffiti. (Photos Will Bucquoy/For the Press Democrat).
