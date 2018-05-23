(1 of ) San Marin's Caden Franceschini (2) left, narrowly avoids being tagged out at second base by Analy shortstop Austin Alverez (9), during the fourth inning of the NCS playoff baseball game between Analy and San Marin high schools, in Sebastopol, California, on Tuesday, May 22, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(2 of ) Analy centerfielder Luke Tollini (8) catches a fly ball in the third inning of the NCS playoff baseball game between Analy and San Marin high schools, in Sebastopol, California, on Tuesday, May 22, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(3 of ) San Marin's Jake Schmidt (16), right, slides into home as Analy catcher Jeff Pearson (4) reaches in an attempt to tag him after a late throw during the first inning of the NCS playoff game between Analy and San Marin high schools, in Sebastopol, California, on Tuesday, May 22, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)