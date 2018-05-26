(1 of ) Liz De La Cruz and Ram Babana of Los Angeles mug for the camera as LANY performs on the Midway Stage during the first day of BottleRock Napa Valley, in Napa, California, on Friday, May 25, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(2 of ) Earth, Wind and Fire performs on the JaM Cellars Stage during the first day of BottleRock Napa Valley, in Napa, California, on Friday, May 25, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(3 of ) Olympic gold medalist Shaun White, left, and celebrity chef Duff Goldman throw wads of cotton candy into the audience at the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage during the first day of BottleRock Napa Valley, in Napa, California, on Friday, May 25, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(4 of ) Concertgoers Alex and Iris Elent, front, of San Mateo and their friends Hanna Yanover and Brandon Avanzato of Walnut Creek cheer for RIVVRS as the band performs on the JaM Cellars Stage during the first day of BottleRock Napa Valley, in Napa, California, on Friday, May 25, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(5 of ) David Luning performs on the Miner Family Winery Stage during the first day of BottleRock Napa Valley, in Napa, California, on Friday, May 25, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(6 of ) David Luning performs on the Miner Family Winery Stage during the first day of BottleRock Napa Valley, in Napa, California, on Friday, May 25, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(7 of ) RIVVRS, also know as Brandon Zahursky, left, performs on the JaM Cellars Stage during the first day of BottleRock Napa Valley, in Napa, California, on Friday, May 25, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(8 of ) Dan Hughes, right, of San Francisco and Bryan Lloyd of Napa take in a performance of RIVVRS during the first day of BottleRock Napa Valley, in Napa, California, on Friday, May 25, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(9 of ) Couples stake out their seats early in front of the JaM Cellars Stage during the first day of BottleRock Napa Valley, in Napa, California, on Friday, May 25, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(10 of ) Iris Elent, left, Hanna Yanover, Brandon Avanzato, and Alex Elent attend BottleRock Napa Valley, in Napa, California, on Friday, May 25, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(11 of ) Alyssa Lindsey, right, and her sister Amanda Lindsey of Napa sing along with the indie band Flor as they perform on the Midway Stage during the first day of BottleRock Napa Valley, in Napa, California, on Friday, May 25, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(12 of ) Amber Lindstrom, right, of Santa Rosa and Shelby Wesner of Napa cheer as the indie band Flor performs on the Midway Stage during the first day of BottleRock Napa Valley, in Napa, California, on Friday, May 25, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(13 of ) Flor lead singer/guitarist Zach Grace performs with the band on the Midway Stage during the first day of BottleRock Napa Valley, in Napa, California, on Friday, May 25, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(14 of ) The audience cheers for indie band Flor of Portland, Oregon, as they perform on the Midway Stage during the first day of BottleRock Napa Valley, in Napa, California, on Friday, May 25, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(15 of ) LANY frontman Paul Klein performs on the Midway Stage during the first day of BottleRock Napa Valley, in Napa, California, on Friday, May 25, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(16 of ) LANY frontman Paul Klein performs on the Midway Stage during the first day of BottleRock Napa Valley, in Napa, California, on Friday, May 25, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(17 of ) Ben Kelly of Mill Valley reclines on an inflatable lounger while listening to LANY perform on the Midway Stage during the first day of BottleRock Napa Valley, in Napa, California, on Friday, May 25, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(18 of ) LANY frontman Paul Klein gets up-close and personal with fans by standing on the pit wall of the Midway Stage during the first day of BottleRock Napa Valley, in Napa, California, on Friday, May 25, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(19 of ) LANY frontman Paul Klein gets up-close and personal with fans by standing on the pit wall of the Midway Stage during the first day of BottleRock Napa Valley, in Napa, California, on Friday, May 25, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(20 of ) Amy Klapheke, left, and Nick Ellinwood of Sacramento dance to music playing through their headphones in the Silent Disco during the first day of BottleRock Napa Valley, in Napa, California, on Friday, May 25, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(21 of ) Noel St. John, right, and his son Liam St. John of San Jose groove to the song "Ghetto Superstar" playing through their headphones in the Silent Disco during the first day of BottleRock Napa Valley, in Napa, California, on Friday, May 25, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(22 of ) Angelica Cabal, left, and Raymond Alejandro of San Francisco dance to music playing through their headphones in the Silent Disco during the first day of BottleRock Napa Valley, in Napa, California, on Friday, May 25, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(23 of ) Julieanne Hinrichsen, left, and Noreen Berson of Sacramento pose in the letter O of the LOVE metal sculpture during the first day of BottleRock Napa Valley, in Napa, California, on Friday, May 25, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(24 of ) Concertgoers pose for photographs around the LOVE sculpture during the first day of BottleRock Napa Valley, in Napa, California, on Friday, May 25, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)