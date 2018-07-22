(1 of ) Daniel Santiago of Geyserville, takes a picture of Matt and Susan Sanders, with daughter Zoe, 2, all from San Francisco, during the Wine Country to the Rescue benefit at Trentadue Winery in Geyserville, on Saturday, July 21, 2018. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(2 of ) People honor the national anthem during the Wine Country to the Rescue benefit at Trentadue Winery in Geyserville, on Saturday, July 21, 2018. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(3 of ) Danya Richter and daughter Bianca Richter-Nacastro, right, pose during the Wine Country to the Rescue benefit at Trentadue Winery in Geyserville, on Saturday, July 21, 2018. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(4 of ) Meghan Bone of Windsor sings the national anthem during the Wine Country to the Rescue benefit at Trentadue Winery in Geyserville, on Saturday, July 21, 2018. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(5 of ) Cindy Trentadue, owner of Trentadue Winery, and Trentadue's winemaker, Miro Tcholakov, left, honor fire fighters during and opening ceremony the Wine Country to the Rescue benefit at Trentadue Winery in Geyserville, on Saturday, July 21, 2018. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(6 of ) Cloverdale Fire Dept. conducts an honor guard ceremony to open the Wine Country to the Rescue benefit at Trentadue Winery in Geyserville, on Saturday, July 21, 2018. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(7 of ) The band Branded performs during the Wine Country to the Rescue benefit at Trentadue Winery in Geyserville, on Saturday, July 21, 2018. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(8 of ) Mike Peterson of Peterson Wines pours for Debbie Huff and Sharyn Sarquis, right, both of Healdsburg, during the Wine Country to the Rescue benefit at Trentadue Winery in Geyserville, on Saturday, July 21, 2018. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(9 of ) Katie Watts of Kokomo Winery pours wine during the Wine Country to the Rescue benefit at Trentadue Winery in Geyserville, on Saturday, July 21, 2018. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(10 of ) Carlos Basurto, Windsor Police Chief, with wife Carmen Basurto, look at silent auction items, during the Wine Country to the Rescue benefit at Trentadue Winery in Geyserville, on Saturday, July 21, 2018. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(11 of ) Trentadue wine is poured during the Wine Country to the Rescue benefit at Trentadue Winery in Geyserville, on Saturday, July 21, 2018. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(12 of ) Renee Sauder, right, of Cloverdale, enters the Wine Country to the Rescue benefit at Trentadue Winery in Geyserville, on Saturday, July 21, 2018. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(13 of ) Jeff Casselton, of Vanguard Properties, and wife Sandra Casselton, talk with Amanda Hagar, and Julianne Linares, right, all from Healdsburg, during the Wine Country to the Rescue benefit at Trentadue Winery in Geyserville, on Saturday, July 21, 2018. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(14 of ) Guests have dinner outside during the Wine Country to the Rescue benefit at Trentadue Winery in Geyserville, on Saturday, July 21, 2018. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(15 of ) Joe Stewart, Geyserville Fire Captain, talks to State Senator Mike McGuire, right, during the Wine Country to the Rescue benefit at Trentadue Winery in Geyserville, on Saturday, July 21, 2018. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(16 of ) Mike and Gina Downes of Healdsburg, sponsers from Vanguard properties, pose next to a fire truck during the Wine Country to the Rescue benefit at Trentadue Winery in Geyserville, on Saturday, July 21, 2018. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(17 of ) From left, Karen Fleming, Michael Bernard, both of Windsor, and Diane Bucher of Bucher Wine in Healdsburg, pose together during the Wine Country to the Rescue benefit at Trentadue Winery in Geyserville, on Saturday, July 21, 2018. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)