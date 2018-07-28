(1 of ) Will Powley of Cambridge, Massachusetts in soupy fog putting on his wetsuit during Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma Saturday morning. The swim portion of the race was cancelled due to fog. July 28, 2018.
(Photo: Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)
(2 of ) A few athletes rest while waiting for the start of Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(Photo: Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)
(3 of ) Pro Women's Division first place winner Mirinda Carfrae proudly raises the finish line banner after completing Ironman 70.3 in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, July 28, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(4 of ) Pro Men's Division first place winner Sam Appleton raises the finish line banner proudly after completing Ironman 70.3 in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, July 28, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(5 of ) Pro Women's Division first place finisher Mirinda Carfrae high fives spectators as she nears the finish line of Ironman 70.3 in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, July 28, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(6 of ) Marty Brewington, of Aptos, California, left, having her gear shifter checked out before the start of Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(Photo: Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)
(7 of ) Chris Wegner of Santa Clarita, California whose in the past has participated in at least 50 half ironman races getting his number written on his arms before the start of Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(Photo: Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)
(8 of ) Deanna Morris, center, with Kelli Rantz, left, during the playing of the national anthem before the start of Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(Photo: Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)
(9 of ) Spectators and participants during the start of the cycling stage at Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(Photo: Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)
(10 of ) Participants before sunrise preparing for Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(Photo: Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)
(11 of ) Abby Watkins, 12, of Carmel, Indiana tests the water temperature of Lake Sonoma hoping to watch her father Ben Watkins begin the race in the lake, but heavy fog caused the cancellation of the swim portion of the race at Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma Saturday. July 28, 2018.
(Photo: Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)
(12 of ) Participants and spectators make their way towards the start of the cycling stage after the swimming portion of the race was cancelled due to heavy fog at Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(Photo: Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)
(13 of ) Pro athlete Max Biessmann during the start of Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(Photo: Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)
(14 of ) Julianna Lamb before sunrise pouring electrolyte-enhanced water into her bicycle water containers in preparation for Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(Photo: Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)
(15 of ) John Fontillas with his 11-month-old daughter Lucky Fontillas moments after officials cancelled the swimming portion due to heavy fog at Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma Saturday. "It was a 13-hour flight to get here," said Fontillas who was not deterred by the change. July 28, 2018.
(Photo: Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)
(16 of ) Ian Ellis from Southern California putting on anti-chaffing cream before the start of Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(Photo: Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)
(17 of ) Cyclists head down Willowside Road in Santa Rosa during Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(Photo: Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)
(18 of ) A cyclist speeds by vineyards on Willowside Road in Santa Rosa during Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(Photo: Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)
(19 of ) "We just live down the road," said Jim Powlitz, 64, cheering on racers heading off Guerneville Road onto Willowside Road during Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa, Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(Photo: Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)
(20 of ) A cyclist heads down Willowside Road in Santa Rosa during Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(Photo: Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)
(21 of ) Cyclists head over Rockpile Road Bridge over Lake Sonoma after the swimming portion of the race was cancelled due to fog during Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(Photo: Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)
(22 of ) Cyclists head over Rockpile Road Bridge over Lake Sonoma after the swimming portion of the race was cancelled due to fog during Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(Photo: Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)
(23 of ) Knox Herman, 5, of Denver Colorado ringing his bell for the cyclists during the start of Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(Photo: Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)
(24 of ) Spectators and participants during the start of the cycling stage at Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(Photo: Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)
(25 of ) Pro athlete Alycia Hill moments before the start of Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(Photo: Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)
(26 of ) Crowds cheer the start of the cycling stage during Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(Photo: Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)
(27 of ) Pro athletes at the start of the cycling stage during Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(Photo: Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)
(28 of ) Pro Women's Division first place winner Mirinda Carfrae greets her 11-month-old daughter Isabelle after completing Ironman 70.3 in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, July 28, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(29 of ) Pro athlete Jennifer Spieldenner moments before the start of Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(Photo: Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)
(30 of ) Pro athlete Kyra Wiens moments before the start of Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(Photo: Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)
(31 of ) A cyclist heads over Lake Sonoma during beginning stage of Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(Photo: Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)
(32 of ) With the swim portion of the race cancelled due to heavy fog the bike portion starts the Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(Photo: Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)
(33 of ) Ava Greib, left, and Maddie Grieb, both 14, waiting on the bridge that runs over Lake Sonoma hoping to get a glimpse of their father Mark Grieb during the bike portion of Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa at Lake Sonoma Saturday, July 28, 2018.
(Photo: Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)
(34 of ) Craig Taylor of Santa Monica jogs his bicycle through the transition point before the running stage of Ironman 70.3 in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, July 28, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(35 of ) Austin Mitchell of Boulder, Colorado checks his time as he jogs into the transition point for the running stage of Ironman 70.3 in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, July 28, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(36 of ) Brittany Higgins of Clearwater cycles in to transition to the running stage of Ironman 70.3 in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, July 28, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(37 of ) Dennis Woodside of Atherton pushes his bicycle through theduring Ironman 70.3 in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, July 28, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(38 of ) Top three Pro Men's Division finishers, from left, Jackson Laundry (second), Sam Appleton (first) and Tyler Butterfield (third), shower each other with sparkling wine after completing Ironman 70.3 in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, July 28, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(39 of ) Pro Men's Division first place finisher Sam Appleton high fives spectators as he nears the finish line of Ironman 70.3 in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, July 28, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)