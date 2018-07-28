(1 of ) The moon turns red during a lunar eclipse in Giv'atayim, Israel, Friday, July 27, 2018. Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse that will be the longest this century. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
(2 of ) A blood moon rises next to the statue of Nike, the goddess of victory, during a complete lunar eclipse in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, July 27, 2018. Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse that will be the longest this century. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz)
(3 of ) A full moon rises over the Victoria Harbour during a complete lunar eclipse, in Hong Kong, Saturday, July 28, 2018. Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse that will be the longest this century. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
(4 of ) A full moon sets over Petronas Twin Tower during a complete lunar eclipse in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Saturday, July 28, 2018. Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse that will be the longest this century. (AP Photo/Yam G-Jun)
(5 of ) A full moon sets over Petronas Twin Tower during a complete lunar eclipse in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Saturday, July 28, 2018. Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse that will be the longest this century.(AP Photo/Yam G-Jun)
(6 of ) The moon is seen through spires of the Duomo gothic cathedral during a complete lunar eclipse, in Milan, Italy, Friday, July 27, 2018. The so-called "blood moon" Friday, when it turns a deep red, will be visible at different times in Australia, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America when the sun, Earth and moon line up perfectly, casting Earth's shadow on the moon. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
(7 of ) The moon turns red during a total lunar eclipse in Bernkastel-Kues, Germany, Friday, July 27, 2018. Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse that will be the longest this century. (Harald Tittel/dpa via AP)
(8 of ) The moon is framed by Vittorio Emanuele II equestrian monument at the Duomo square, during a complete lunar eclipse, in Milan, Italy, Friday, July 27, 2018. The so-called "blood moon" Friday, when it turns a deep red, will be visible at different times in Australia, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America when the sun, Earth and moon line up perfectly, casting Earth's shadow on the moon. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
(9 of ) The moon turns red during a total lunar eclipse, behind the Saentis in Luzern, Switzerland, Friday, July 27, 2018. Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse that will be the longest this century. (Christian Merz/Keystone via AP)
(10 of ) A full moon rises next to the Colosseum during a complete lunar eclipse, in Rome, Friday, July 27, 2018. The so-called "blood moon" Friday, when it turns a deep red, will be visible at different times in Australia, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America when the sun, Earth and moon line up perfectly, casting Earth's shadow on the moon. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
(11 of ) The moon turns red during a total lunar eclipse, as seen from Lucerne, Switzerland, Friday, July 27, 2018. Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse that will be the longest this century. (Urs Flueeler/Keystone via AP)
(12 of ) A blood moon rises over Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, July 27, 2018. Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse that will be the longest this century. The so-called “blood moon” Friday, when it turns a deep red, will be visible at different times in Australia, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America when the sun, Earth and moon line up perfectly, casting Earth’s shadow on the moon. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
(13 of ) A blood moon rises over Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, July 27, 2018. Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse that will be the longest this century. The so-called “blood moon” Friday, when it turns a deep red, will be visible at different times in Australia, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America when the sun, Earth and moon line up perfectly, casting Earth’s shadow on the moon. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
(14 of ) A blood moon rises over Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, July 27, 2018. Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse that will be the longest this century. The so-called “blood moon” Friday, when it turns a deep red, will be visible at different times in Australia, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America when the sun, Earth and moon line up perfectly, casting Earth’s shadow on the moon. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
(15 of ) Full moon rises over the ancient temple of Poseidon in cape Sounio, about 65 kilometers (40miles) south of Athens, Friday, July 27, 2018. The complete lunar eclipse Friday when the sun, Earth and moon line up perfectly to cast Earth's shadow on the moon, will be the longest this century. It's called a "blood moon" because it turns a deep red and will be visible at different times around the world. Additionally, Mars and the sun will be on exact opposite sides of the Earth and will shine its best. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
(16 of ) A full moon rises behind the ancient temple of Poseidon in cape Sounio, about 65 kilometers (40miles) south of Athens, Friday, July 27, 2018. The complete lunar eclipse Friday when the sun, Earth and moon line up perfectly to cast Earth's shadow on the moon, will be the longest this century. It's called a "blood moon" because it turns a deep red and will be visible at different times around the world. Additionally, Mars and the sun will be on exact opposite sides of the Earth and will shine its best. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
(17 of ) A blood moon rises over historical Galata Tower in Istanbul, late Friday, July 27, 2018. Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse that will be the longest this century. The so-called "blood moon" Friday, when it turns a deep red, will be visible at different times in Australia, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America when the sun, Earth and moon line up perfectly, casting Earth's shadow on the moon. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
(18 of ) The full moon rises near a building, Friday, July 27, 2018, in Tacoma, Wash. Wildfire smoke and other atmospheric conditions gave the moon a warm glow Friday. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
(19 of ) A full moon partially enclosed by the Earth's shadow sets in the clouds over the city landmark, weathercock in the form of a ship fixed atop a spire of the Admiralty building at the end of a complete lunar eclipse in St.Petersburg, Russia, early Saturday, July 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
(20 of ) A blood moon rises over Marseille, southern France, Friday, July 27, 2018. Curiosity and awe have greeted a complete lunar eclipse, the longest one of this century. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)
(21 of ) People gather atop a hill to watch a red moon during a complete lunar eclipse at the Tio Pio park in Madrid, Friday, July 27, 2018. The so-called "blood moon" Friday, when it turns a deep red, will be visible at different times in Australia, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America when the sun, Earth and moon line up perfectly, casting Earth's shadow on the moon. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
(22 of ) People watch from atop a hill a red moon during a complete lunar eclipse at the Tio Pio park in Madrid, early Saturday, July 28, 2018. The so-called "blood moon" Friday, when it turns a deep red, will be visible at different times in Australia, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America when the sun, Earth and moon line up perfectly, casting Earth's shadow on the moon. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
(23 of ) People watch from atop a hill a red moon during a complete lunar eclipse at the Tio Pio park in Madrid, Friday, July 27, 2018. The so-called "blood moon" Friday, when it turns a deep red, will be visible at different times in Australia, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America when the sun, Earth and moon line up perfectly, casting Earth's shadow on the moon. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
(24 of ) People watch a blood moon as it rises in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, July 27, 2018. Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse that will be the longest this century. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
(25 of ) People gather atop a hill to watch a red moon during a complete lunar eclipse at the Tio Pio park in Madrid, Friday, July 27, 2018. The so-called "blood moon" Friday, when it turns a deep red, will be visible at different times in Australia, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America when the sun, Earth and moon line up perfectly, casting Earth's shadow on the moon. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
(26 of ) A blood moon rises at Arpoador beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, July 27, 2018. Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse that will be the longest this century, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, July 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
(27 of ) A blood moon rises amid palm fronds at Arpoador beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, July 27, 2018. Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse that will be the longest this century, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, July 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
(28 of ) A blood moon rises during a complete lunar eclipse, in Hong Kong, Saturday, July 28, 2018. Curiosity and awe have greeted a complete lunar eclipse, the longest one of this century and visible in much of the world. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
(29 of ) Baboons are silhouetted by the moon at the city zoo in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, July 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
(30 of ) A full moon rises over a cross of a Christian Orthodox church as planet Mars is seen right, during a complete lunar eclipse in Ergates village near capital Nicosia, Cyprus, late Friday, July 27, 2018. The so-called "blood moon" Friday, when it turns a deep red, will be visible at different times in Australia, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America when the sun, Earth and moon line up perfectly, casting Earth's shadow on the moon (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)