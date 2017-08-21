Santa Rosa clouded out of eclipse

I was confident Monday would be extremely cloudy in the valley and that my best bet would be to head inland a little and above the marine layer. The Geysers area off Geysers Road is my go-to spot, because the road generally peaks out at about 2,700 feet. Very rarely will we have a summer marine layer above 2,500 feet. I made my own filter out of solar film, purchased at TAP Plastics, so I wouldn’t damage my retina, and put together a holder to go over a 500 f-4 lens. I used a doubler to bring the focal length to 1000mm. I found a nice spot near Mercuryville and just waited. A few people, maybe more than a dozen, parked here and there on the side of the road to view the eclipse. As the event unfolded, I noticed an abrupt cool down, and then the birds stopped their constant chatter. I didn’t hear any crickets. I made the first image at 9 a.m. and the last image at 11:02 a.m. In all, I shot a little over 1,000 frames, focusing and refocusing to get the sharpest images possible. It was overkill to be sure, but I was not taking any chances with messing it up. Kent Porter

Billed as a unifying national experience, the total eclipse of the sun was visible Monday across the entire United States, except, it seemed, for the majority of Sonoma County, where a dense cloud cover lasted well past the eclipse’s 10:15 a.m. peak.

In Santa Rosa, hundreds of people crowded Old Courthouse Square, intending to observe the moon’s passage across the sun through solar telescopes and eclipse viewing glasses courtesy of the Robert Ferguson Observatory at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. Instead, disappointed attendees gathered around smartphones and tablets watching video feeds from Oregon under darkening skies as the eclipse approached its totality.

Had the skies been clear over downtown Santa Rosa, people would have seen 78 percent of the sun obscured by the moon for several minutes during the eclipse’s local path, which started at 9:02 a.m. and ended at 11:37 a.m.

Millions of other Americans gazed in wonder at the cosmic spectacle, with the best seats along the so-called path of totality covering 2,600 miles across the continent from Oregon to South Carolina.

It took 90 minutes for the shadow of the moon to travel across the country. Along that path, the moon blotted out the midday sun for about two wondrous minutes at any one place, eliciting oohs, aahs, whoops and shouts from people gathered in stadiums, parks and backyards.

It was, by all accounts, the most-observed and most-photographed eclipse in history, documented by satellites and high-altitude balloons and watched on Earth through telescopes, cameras and cardboard-frame protective eyeglasses.

At the White House, despite all the warnings from experts about the risk of eye damage, President Donald Trump took off his eclipse glasses and looked directly at the sun.

The path of totality, where the sun was 100 percent obscured by the moon, was just 60 to 70 miles wide. But the rest of North America was treated to a partial eclipse, as were Central America and the upper reaches of South America.

NASA reported 4.4 million people were watching its TV coverage midway through the eclipse, the biggest livestream event in the space agency’s history.

NASA solar physicist Alex Young said the last time earthlings had a connection like this to the heavens was during man’s first flight to the moon, on Apollo 8 in 1968. The first, famous Earthrise photo came from that mission and, like this eclipse, showed us “we are part of something bigger.”

About two dozen cars parked along the side of Geysers Road Monday morning, their occupants hoping to avoid the overcast skies clouding out much of Sonoma County from seeing the eclipse. There, 2,600 feet above sea level, 46-year-old Ana Von Hirtz, her husband Paul Von Hirtz, 59, and son Oliver, 5, watched as the moon blocked out 79.2 percent of the sun just before 10:15 a.m., with Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart” blasting from their car’s speakers.

Paul Von Hirtz works in geothermal energy, hence his hunch that the Geysers — the world’s largest geothermal field — was high enough above the cloud cover for a clear view.

“He’s a science nerd, and so he has his barometer and he’s watching the fog levels,” said Ana Von Hirtz, who, for the record, defines herself not as a science “nerd,” but definitely a “fan.”