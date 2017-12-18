The Sonoma County Coroner’s Office released the name Monday of the AshBritt, Inc. subcontractor who died last week at the Sonoma County Central Landfill after he finished unloading debris from the fire cleanup.

Ezekiel Jackson Sumner Jr., 60, of Paradise, was found pinned under the rear left tire of his dump truck just after 5:30 p.m. Friday. He was dead by the time first responders arrived around 6 p.m.

Sumner was working the controls at the rear of his dump truck connecting it to a trailer at the time of the incident. The diesel engine unexpectedly turned on and struck Sumner, Rancho Adobe Fire Battalion Chief Mike Weihman said Saturday. Sumner was alone at the time and not discovered until 10 to 20 minutes after the accident.

CHP and Cal OSHA are investigating the incident.

You can reach Staff Writer Nick Rahaim at 707-521-5203 or nick.rahaim@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nrahaim.