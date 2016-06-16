(1 of ) Mugly, a Chinese crested dog, owned by Bev Nicholson of Peterborough, England in 2012. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat, 2012)
(2 of ) Elwood of New Jersey won the 19th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma in 2007. (Crista Jeremiason/ The Press Democrat, 2007)
(3 of ) Mugly, a Chinese crested dog, owned by Bev Nicholson of Peterborough, England won the title of "World's Ugliest Dog" at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma in 2012. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(4 of ) FILE - In this June 24, 2016, file photo, first place winner SweePee Rambo, a 17-year-old Chinese Crested Chihuahua, is cradled by her owner Jason Wurtz of Encino after the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif. The annual World’s Ugliest Dog Contest celebrates homely pooches for their inner beauty in Petaluma. Organizers say the pooches will face off in a red carpet walk and "Faux Paw Fashion Show" during Friday's events. It's intended to show that all dogs, regardless of physical appearance, can be lovable additions to any family. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)
(5 of ) Josie, a Chinese crested owned by Linda Elmquist at the World's Ugliest Dog contest during the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma in 2012. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(6 of ) Suzanne Marta holds up her Chinese crested dog, Handsome Hector, during at the World's Ugliest Dog contest during the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California, on Friday, June 22, 2012. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(7 of ) Nana, a 17-year-old Chihuahua mix, has won multiple World's Ugliest Dog Contests. (Press Democrat file photo, 2001)
(8 of ) Daisy, a pug, owned by David Carrasco, waits to compete at the World's Ugliest Dog contest during the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma in 2012. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(9 of ) Santa Barbara's Chinese crested hairless L'il Sam owned by Susie Lockheed took Worlds Ugliest Dog at the 66th Annual Sonoma-Marin Fair in 2005. (Crista Jeremiason/ The Press Democrat, 2005)
(10 of ) Ellie, a 2007 contestant, during the 19th Annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair. (Crista Jeremiason / The Press Democrat)
(11 of ) Karen Quigley, center, owns Elwood, who won the 2007 World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma. Runners-up were Archie with owner Heather Peoples, left, and Rascal with owner Dane Andrew. (Crista Jeremiason / The Press Democrat)
(12 of ) Gus, a pedigree Chinese Crested from St. Petersburg, Florida, won the 2008 World's Ugliest Dog Contest held at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Friday June 20, 2008. Gus won top pedigree and beat out the past "Ring of Champions" to take home the grand prize.
(13 of ) Jeanenne Teed of St. Petersburg, Fla. — with Dane Andrews holding Rascal — celebrates after her Chinese crested, Gus, took home the grand prize in the 2008 World's Ugliest Dog Contest on Friday at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma. (Crista Jeremiason/ The Press Democrat)
(14 of ) Reggie, a Peruvian Inca Orchid dog, at the World's Ugliest Dog contest during the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma in 2012. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(15 of ) Jon Adler holds his Chinese crested dog, Icky, during the World's Ugliest Dog contest during the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma in 2012. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(16 of ) A contestant and its owner at the 2015 World's Ugliest Dog Contest. (CRISTA JEREMIASON / The Press Democrat)
(17 of ) An owner gets a kiss from her beloved pooch in the 2015 contest. (CRISTA JEREMIASON / The Press Democrat)
(18 of ) A Chinese crested competes in the 2015 World's Ugliest Dog Contest. (CRISTA JEREMIASON / The Press Democrat)
(19 of ) A contestant in the "The World's Ugliest Dog Contest," held at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma.(CRISTA JEREMIASON / The Press Democrat)
(20 of ) Rona Thau of Petaluma holds up Morris as the crowd cheers during "The World's Ugliest Dog Contest," held at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma in 2015. (CRISTA JEREMIASON / The Press Democrat)
(21 of ) Quasi Modo, the 2015 winner, parades across the stage during "The World's Ugliest Dog Contest," held at the Sonoma-Marin Fair. (CRISTA JEREMIASON / The Press Democrat)
(22 of ) Christine Martinez, left, a fan of Quasi Modo's pets the dog prior to the start of "The World's Ugliest Dog Contest," held at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in 2015. (CRISTA JEREMIASON / The Press Democrat)
(23 of ) 2015 World's Ugliest Dog contestant and its owner. (CRISTA JEREMIASON / The Press Democrat)
(24 of ) Rascal and his owner campaign for votes in the 2015 contest. (CRISTA JEREMIASON / The Press Democrat)
(25 of ) Yvonne Swanger and her dog Scamp celebrate their win in the 2014 World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma. (Conner Jay/The Press Democrat)
(26 of ) Mary Lou Robinson walks down the red carpet with her dog Bandit during the 2014 World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma. (Conner Jay/The Press Democrat)
(27 of ) Contestants celebrate their wins at the 2014 World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma. (Conner Jay/The Press Democrat)
(28 of ) A contestant walks the red carpet during the 2014 World's Ugliest Dog Contest in Petaluma. (Conner Jay/The Press Democrat)
(29 of ) Nicole Eckholm's dog Shorty waits to enter the 2014 World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma. (Conner Jay/The Press Democrat)
(30 of ) Yvonne Swanger's dog Scamp takes a break on the red carpet while walking into the 2014 World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma. (Conner Jay/The Press Democrat)
(31 of ) Quasi Modo walks down the red carpet Friday during the 2014 World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma. The bulldog mix from Loxahatchee, Fla. came up short, losing to a Chihuahua-Shih Tzu mix named Peanut from Greenville, N.C. (Conner Jay/The Press Democrat)
(32 of ) Trish Collins' dog "Samson" is introduced to the crowd during Friday's World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma in 2013. (Conner Jay/The Press Democrat)
(33 of ) Edie Partridge's pug "Grovie" waits in the shade for the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma in 2013. (Conner Jay/The Press Democrat)
(34 of ) Susie Lockheed holds L'il Sam, the 2004 World's Ugliest Dog, left, while Katrina Anderson holds Jedi, after receiving their awards at the Sonoma-Marin Fair. Jedi, a 1-year-old Chinese crested, took first-place pedigree at the competition. (Press Democrat file photo)
(35 of ) Annie Ragsdale reacts to hearing the news that her Chinese crested dog "Rue" won the pedigree category of Friday's World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma in 2013. (Conner Jay/The Press Democrat)
(36 of ) Tammie Barbee holds a treat out for her Beagle Basset mix dog "Walle" after the two took the top prize in the World's Ugliest Dog Contest in Petaluma in 2013. (Conner Jay/The Press Democrat)
(37 of ) A Chinese crested dog waits for the start of Friday's World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in 2013. (Conner Jay/The Press Democrat)
(38 of ) James Montgomery's pug "Penny" gets ready to walk in the 2013 World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair. (Conner Jay/The Press Democrat)
(39 of ) Danr Andrew holds up his Chinese crested dog "Rascal" for the crowd to see at Friday's World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in 2013. (Conner Jay/The Press Democrat)
(40 of ) Linda Elmquist and her Chinese crested dog "Cyndy Loo" wait for the start of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma in 2013. (Conner Jay/The Press Democrat)
(41 of ) The 19th Annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in 2007. (Crista Jeremiason / The Press Democrat)
(42 of ) The 19th Annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in 2007. (Crista Jeremiason / The Press Democrat)
(43 of ) The 19th Annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in 2007. (Crista Jeremiason / The Press Democrat)
(44 of ) Nancy Smith of Potter Valley proudly holds her dog, Bubbles, who in 2001 beat out a field of about 15 other canines to win the coveted Ugly Dog Contest crown at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma. Smith said Bubbles is a terrier-mix mutt and he was born near Austin, Texas. (Scott Manchester/ The Press Democrat)
(45 of ) Dawn Goehring and Miss Ellie, her 15-year-old Chinese crested, came all the way from Gatlinburg, Tenn., to Petaluma, to compete in the World's Ugliest Dog Contest in 2009. Miss Ellie placed first in her class but lost out on the overall title. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat)
(46 of ) Kathleen Francis of Clearlake reacts after her dog Princess Abby, a four year old chihuahua mix won the first round of the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma Marin Fair in Petaluma, Friday June 25, 2010. Princess Abby was eventually named the Ugliest Dog.(Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2010
(47 of ) Jon Adler of Sacramento shows off his Chinese crested during the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma Marin Fair in Petaluma, Friday June 25, 2010. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat)
(48 of ) Pabst, 2009's Ugliest Dog was knocked from his throne by Princess Abby during the Sonoma Marin Fair in Petaluma in 2010. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat)
(49 of ) Randy Logan of Petaluma, and his English bulldog Tommy prepare for the Worlds Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma Marin Fair in Petaluma in 2010. At left is eventual winner Kathleen Francis with Princess Abby from Clearlake. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat)
(50 of ) "Rascal," the winner of the Ugly Dog Contest in 2002, tries for a repeat of the title with owner Dane Andrews in 2006. (Jeff Kan Lee/ Press Democrat)
(51 of ) Nana, a 4 time winner has appeared on Jay Leno. When asked about her breed, her owner responded that she was a "Canhardly," as in "can hardly tell." (John Burgess/ The Press Democrat, 2000)
(52 of ) Sam, the Ugly Dog winner
(53 of ) Sam, left, competed with Tater Tot at in the 2004 World's Ugliest Dog at the Sonoma-Marin Fair. (Press Democrat file photo)
(54 of ) Lilly waits with owner Steve Reed of Santa Rosa for her turn at the Ugliest Dog Contest held during the Sonoma-Marin Fair in 1999. (The Press Democrat file photo)
(55 of ) Judge Dr. Karen "Doc" Halligan puts on a grin as Pabst, a boxer mix, was voted the World's Ugliest Dog at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in 2009. Pabst and his owner Miles Egstad are from Citrus Heights. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat)
(56 of ) Pabst, a boxer mix, was voted the Worlds Ugliest Dog at the Sonoma-Marin Fair, Friday June 26, 2009. Pabst and his owner Miles Egstad are from Citrus Heights. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2009
(57 of ) Zoomer is carried on stage by hos owner Vicki Adler of Davis during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 24, 2016. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(58 of ) Dane Andrew of Sunnyvale holds up his dog Rascal Deux during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 24, 2016. This year's Sonoma-Marin Fair is June 21-25. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(59 of ) Contestant Rascal Deux during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma on Friday, June 24, 2016. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(60 of ) Monkey stands on stage with owner Scotch Hayley of Pleasant Hill during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 24, 2016. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(61 of ) Jon Adler of Davis carries his dog Icky on stage during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 24, 2016. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(62 of ) Jason Wurtz of Encino holds his dog SweePee Rambo during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California, on Friday, June 24, 2016 SweePee Rambo, the crowd favorite, would be awarded first prize in the contest. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(63 of ) Jason Wurtz of Encino holds up his dog SweePee Rambo as the crowd cheers, during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 24, 2016 SweePee Rambo, the crowd favorite, would be awarded first prize in the contest. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(64 of ) Second-prize winner Josie walks around the stage after the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 24, 2016. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)