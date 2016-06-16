Calling all unsightly pooches!

It's that time of year again, when deformities are a dog's best assets. A time when snaggle-toothed terriers, hunchbacked hounds and one-eyed Chinese cresteds earn international recognition in an anti-beauty pageant for dogs at the Sonoma-Marin Fair.

The 2017 World's Ugliest Dog Contest is set for Friday.

Can't wait? See some of the past contest winners in the above gallery.