Seven no-nonsense hotels in San Francisco

— A free shuttle provides service around the Presidio and to and from downtown between 9:15 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekends. presidiobus.com .

— A number of Marina businesses rent bicycles, with a discount for booking online. New Holiday Adventure Sale & Rentals is located next to the Coventry Inn at 1937 Lombard St, (415) 567-1192, holidaybikerentals.com .

— If you own a bicycle, bring it along, especially if you are staying in the Marina/Cow Hollow area. The Presidio is great for bicycling, as is Fisherman’s Wharf. Make sure you have a sturdy lock.

It is no secret to Bay Area residents that San Francisco gets its best weather in September and October. It’s the best time to enjoy the city before the rainy season starts and without so much of the chilly fog that typifies San Francisco summers.

But if you are thinking of visiting and staying overnight, brace yourself for sticker shock. The resurgence of the high tech industry has translated into even more demand on hotel rooms, and that of course means higher prices.

But there are some strategies to save money without having to stay in a dump.

The first and obvious thing to keep in mind is that the price of a hotel room goes up with demand, and that demand is influenced most by the season and conventions. Some hotels use software programs that automatically jack up the price with demand and lower room rates during slower times.

The summer through October is the busiest overall time for leisure travelers. But if you hold out until December and early January, you can grab some great bargains. If you are in easy driving distance of San Francisco, you have a big advantage over someone who has to fly in and book weeks in advance. You can wait until good winter weather is forecast in the city and enjoy both low hotel rates and sunshine.

The airbnb home-sharing service is another strategy to save money, but the price of rooms also depends on supply. Airbnb is not as reasonable as it was a couple of years ago before hosts began charging the standard 14% occupancy tax charged by hotels in the city.

Parking scarce

Most Airbnb rentals do not include parking, and street parking in most San Francisco neighborhoods is scarce. Many parts of the city have residential parking that allows only two-hour parking for nonresidents.

When choosing a hotel, make sure to ask about parking. You can get by without a car in San Francisco, but you will need someplace affordable to park when you arrive. Downtown hotel parking rates start at about $50 per night, while other hotels offer free or low-cost parking.

Another big variable in San Francisco room rates is location. Where is the best place to stay without having to spend a fortune?

Some of the best bargains are in the Marina, Cow Hollow and Presidio neighborhoods, just south of the Golden Gate Bridge. Hotels there are not known for luxury, but many offer free or cheap parking. Best of all, you are in upscale residential neighborhoods with a lot to do, night and day. And you won’t have to worry about running the gauntlet of homeless people who congregate downtown and South of Market.

Hotels in the Marina and Cow Hollow neighborhoods are within easy walking distance of the Presidio which, if you haven’t been there lately, you haven’t been there. Since the Army gave it to the National Park Service a little over 20 years ago, the property has been transformed into one of San Francisco’s most unique neighborhoods, and it is constantly changing. A new visitors center is under construction now, scheduled to open next year.

Where to look

The Coventry Inn on Lombard Street and its neighboring sister properties — The Chelsea Inn, The Cow Hollow Inn, Cow Hollow Suites and The Lombard Inn — are good economical choices in the Marina District, with rates as low as $108 in December and January (twice that in summer and early fall). The rooms are clean but very basic. If you are sensitive to street noise and are considering hotels on Lombard Street, ask for a room on a high floor or in the back of the property.