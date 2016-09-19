(1 of ) The Phoenix Theater: Back in the ’90s, the Phoenix Theater was slated for demolition. Four musicians stepped up and bought the music venue, and then expanded the all-ages nightclub to offer services that include a weekly health clinic, music and art programs and a job mentoring program. It was also where ‘90s teens went to listen to ska, metal and reggae, with shows that included Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Ramones, Metallica, Green Day and Primus, as well as many local bands that were given a platform. (PD FILE)
(2 of ) (File photo) Santa Rosa High School
(3 of ) Cruising Mendo after the Thursday Night Market: Santa Rosa’s downtown market used to be held on Thursday night’s, offering an unofficial start to the weekend, and the perfect place for teens to meet up and hang out. After the market, cars cruised up and down Mendocino Avenue, leading to a growing series of after-hours problems, including fights and traffic jams. The city ended up changing the market’s night to Wednesday, closed Mendocino Avenue to through traffic during the market and eventually enforced a no-cruising policy. (PD ARCHIVES)
(4 of ) Star Skate: The “Star Wars” themed roller skating rink was located in Santa Rosa before the building was sold to a church in 2000. Luckily, the owner opened Cal Skate in Rohnert Park. (PD Archives)
(5 of ) Windsor Waterworks: If you’re a ‘90s teen, you’re probably humming the Windsor Waterworks theme song right now. With four slides and multiple pools, the popular water park was the warm weather place to be. (PD FILE)
(6 of ) Beeper codes: Before cellphones, the cool kids all had pagers. The purpose behind pagers was to leave a number so that the recipient could call them back. But everyone actually used them to send secret messages using codes. 43770 meant “hello.” 143 meant “I love you.” 6000*843 meant “goodbye.” And so on.
(7 of ) The Noxzema girl: Back in the ’90s, the girl to be was the “Noxzema Girl,” otherwise known as Rebecca Gayheart. The model and actress was the face of the popular face wash, and also starred in Beverly Hills 90210 as Luke Perry’s love interest, Antonia Marchette. (NOXZEMA)
(8 of ) Game Boy: Nintendo came out with its first handheld gaming unit, and teens everywhere went wild. Call this the start of spending hours hunched over a tiny screen…
(9 of ) Beverly Hills 90210: If you weren’t watching 90210 in the ’90s, you were probably living under a rock. The discussions of the decade included which team you were on: Team Brenda or Team Kelly, or Team Brandon or Team Luke. (FOX)
(10 of ) AOL: There was no sweeter sound than “You’ve got mail” when a message popped into your inbox, or the ability to talk instantly with people all over the world through instant messaging on AIM. Of course, that was if you had the patience to connect.... Now, your email is showing its age if it ends in AOL.com.
(11 of ) Boy bands: Backstreet Boys, New Kids on the Block, N Sync, Bell Biv Devoe, Take That, 98 Degrees…. (Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com)
(12 of ) Girl bands: Spice Girls, TLC, En Vogue, Destiny’s Child, Blaque, 3Lw, t.A.T.u…. (Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)
(13 of ) The true meaning of the word ironic: Alanis Morisette’s song, “Ironic,” hit the charts in 1995, inspiring tons of debate over the true definition of irony. (ROLLING STONE)
(14 of ) "Clueless" (1995) comes to Hulu on October 1, 2017. (Photo: IMDb)
(15 of ) Caboodles: This giant plastic carrying case held every single bit of makeup a teenage girl could own….and then some. (EBAY)
(16 of ) Daria: More than a cartoon, the MTV show starred an abrasive, sarcastic, brainy teen named Daria who pretty much said everything everyone else was already thinking. The show became the pop culture anthem for every ‘90s teen, regardless of his or her social standing. (MTV)
(17 of ) Hyper color shirts: At one point, ‘90s teens thought it would be a great idea to wear clothes that changed color with body heat. Of course, it was also an invitation for people to put their hands on you without asking, and everyone could tell how hot your armpits were.
(18 of ) Dial up internet: That constant ringing tone as you wait 5 minutes or more for your computer to connect to the World Wide Web. (Bortzmeyer / Wikipedia)
(19 of ) My So Called Life: This show may have put Claire Danes on the map, but it also gave us Jared Leto…which is a very big deal. While the show was unexpectedly cancelled after only a year and a half, it shined a spotlight on heavy issues of the ‘90s: homophobia, child abuse, teen alcohol and drug abuse, homelessness and more. The show made such an impact on teens that an online fan campaign was launched to try and save it from cancellation - the first time this had ever been done. Unfortunately, Claire Danes was ready to move on, and the show ended in 1995. (ABC)
(20 of ) Passing notes in class: This is a decades-old classroom antic. However, it ended after the ’90s once texting came about.
(21 of ) Steve Urkel: “Did I do that?” Played by Jaleel White on TV show, “Family Matters,” everyone’s favorite nerd even had his own dance —the Urkel Dance (complete with lyrics that tell you how it’s done). (ABC)
(22 of ) Smelling like Teen Spirit: Every girl wanted to smell like “Teen Spirit,” the popular deodorant with scents like Pink Crush, Baby Powder Soft, Caribbean Cool and more. But no one really heard of Teen Spirit until Nirvana came out with their infamous hit song. As long as “Smells Like Teen Spirit” remained in the charts, Teen Spirit deodorant was flying off the shelves. But as soon as the song’s popularity began to wane, so did the popularity of this deodorant fad. Now, only two scents remain of this ’90s underarm barrier to sweat. (COLGATE-PALMOLIVE)
(23 of ) The Rachel was a thing: Every hairdresser had to quickly learn “The Rachel” in the ’90s, the infamous hairstyle of Rachel Greene, otherwise known as Jennifer Aniston. The shoulder-length layered cut was all the rage back in those days. (NBC)
(24 of ) Wearing flannels and boy jeans was also a girl fashion: Clothes of the ‘90s were all about being baggy. Baggy jeans, baggy overalls, baggy flannels, etc. Here, TLC not only sports a few baggy fashions, but they’re well protected, as well.
(25 of ) The soundtrack of the ‘90s: You can’t recall the 1990s without mentioning Nirvana. The band was a huge part of the Seattle grunge scene, and their sudden success in the early ‘90s cast a spotlight on alternative music. Their success was short-lived, however. The death of Kurt Cobain in 1994 shattered music lovers around the world and forced the end of one of greatest bands that changed the sound of music. (ALTERNATIVE NATION)