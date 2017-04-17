(1 of ) La Tortilla Factory: The Santa Rosa company is a heavy-hitter among tortilla makers. (PD FILE)
(2 of ) Yuba Bicycles: The Petaluma-based company is known for their stylish cargo bikes that make eco-friendly commuting both fun and easy. (Alvin Jornada / For The Press Democrat)
(3 of ) “Santa Rosa” plum: Just one of the many varieties created by Luther Burbank, who also created the Shasta daisy, the fire poppy, the freestone peach, the Russet Burbank potato and many more.
(4 of ) Sonoma County Wine: There’s a reason why Sonoma County is considered Wine Country. You can’t go wrong with any of the wines harvested by our county’s outstanding wineries. (JOHN BURGESS)
(5 of ) Clover Sonoma, formerly known as Clover Stornetta Farms, is a Petaluma-based company that dates back to 1916. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(6 of ) NeilMed Pharmaceuticals: The Santa Rosa-baed company has been providing relief to allergy sufferers since 2000 with their saline nasal irrigation systems, and is recommended by doctors all over the world. (Photo: John Maher / HungryWalrus.com)
(7 of ) The Valley of the Moon: Written by Jack London while he lived in Glen Ellen. It was later made into a movie. (ETSY)
(8 of ) Traditional Medicinals: The Sebastopol company was founded in 1974, crafting over 50 herbal teas that aid healing from common ailments. (TRADITIONAL MEDICINALS)
(9 of ) Three Twins Ice Cream: While the company was established in San Rafael in 2005, Three Twins opened an ice cream-dedicated factory in Petaluma in 2010. Their ice cream sells nationwide through Whole Foods Market, The Fresh Market and many independent grocers. (FACEBOOK)
(10 of ) The Velvet Teen: The internationally known indie rock trio is from Sonoma County. (photo by Sara Sanger)
(11 of ) Buff USA: The Santa Rosa company is the official maker of the buffs you see on reality show, “Survivor.”
(12 of ) Pliny the Elder: One of the most well known beers created by Santa Rosa’s Russian River Brewing Co. (PD FILE)
(13 of ) Jonny Gomes: The left fielder for the Kansas City Royals was born in Petaluma and attended Casa Grande High. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
(14 of ) Rebecca De Mornay: Starring in “Risky Business” (shown here with Tom Cruise) and “The Hand that Rocks the Cradle,” the actress was born in Santa Rosa.
(15 of ) Pollyanna: The 1960 Walt Disney movie starring Hayley Mills was filmed in Santa Rosa using the McDonald Mansion (known then as the Mableton Mansion) as the exterior and grounds of Aunt Polly’s home. (WALT DISNEY PRODUCTIONS)
(16 of ) "Peanuts" gang: Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Peppermint Patty, Woodstock and all the rest of the "Peanuts" gang were officially introduced to the United States in 1950. Officially, Charlie Brown and friends weren’t born in Santa Rosa. But many of the comics were drawn in Sonoma County after “Sparky” Schulz moved here in 1958. (United Features Syndicate)
(17 of ) Natalie Wood: The actress known for her roles in Rebel Without a Cause and West Side Story was born in 1938 in Santa Rosa. (© 1978 Wallace Seawell)
(18 of ) Mrs. Grossman’s stickers: Whose childhood wasn’t complete without Mrs. Grossman’s stickers? The factory is located in Petaluma, and still offers weekday tours with reservations. (FACEBOOK)
(19 of ) Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab: Also known as MoFi, the re-issue record label hails from Sonoma County, and is not only known for the their audiophile-quality sound recordings and Original Master Recordings, but is also behind the much coveted 24 KT Gold CDs.
(20 of ) McEvoy Ranch Olive Oil: Sprawling over both Sonoma and Marin counties, this Petaluma ranch came to produce delicious olive oil after Nan McEvoy imported 1000 olice tree seedlings from Tuscany. (FACEBOOK)
(21 of ) Kozlowski Farms jam: You can find some of the most delicious jams from the family-owned Sonoma County country store in leading chain grocery stores, restaurants, cafes and specialty food outlets. The company also makes butters, chipotle sauces, wines, pies, gift baskets and much more. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(22 of ) J.M. Rosen’s Cheesecakes: Frank Sinatra was one of J.M. Rosen’s original customers, who talked up the Petaluma shop’s dessert to many of his favorite restaurant owners. Today, the cheesecakes come in a variety of flavors, and are served in food establishments all over California. (YELP)
(23 of ) Guayaki: A Sebastopol company that bottles Yerba Mate, a tea-like beverage that has many locals swearing off coffee as their caffeine source. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(24 of ) Camelbak: The outdoors equipment company best known for its hydration packs is based in Petaluma. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(25 of ) Korbel Champagne Cellars: The sparkling wines made by the winery based in Guerneville have been served at nine US presidential inaugurations. (JOHN BURGESS)
(26 of ) Norman Greenbaum’s album, Petaluma: While “The Spirit in the Sky” singer was born in Massachusetts, we think we know where his album, “Petaluma,” was born. The title song of this album holds lyrics like these: “Got chickens in the houses, We got chickens in the trees, Chicken in the pots of all the Petalumees.”
(27 of ) Koa Misi: The outside linebacker for the Miami Dolphins was born in Santa Rosa. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
(28 of ) Laura Chenel’s Chevre: This Sebastopol cheesemaker is the first commercial producer of goat cheese in the United States, and helped to popularize goat cheese in America. After visiting goat cheese producers in France, Laura Chenel began producing chevre in 1979. She received much publicity after Alice Waters placed a standing order for her cheese in 1980, and listed it by name on her menu. The company was sold in 2006 to French corporation, Rians Group. (Crista Jeremiason)
(29 of ) Judy Moody: The popular children’s book series was penned by Sebastopol author, Megan McDonald. (CRISTA JEREMIASON)
(30 of ) Lagunitas IPA: The most popular beer created by Petaluma’s Lagunitas Brewing Co. (CRISTA JEREMIASON)
(31 of ) Athleta: Based in Petaluma, this popular athletic wear company has built its reputation on designing quality sportswear for women, by women. They also hold fitness classes at each of their The 100 locations across the US. (CRISTA JEREMIASON)
(32 of ) The Birds: The horror thriller directed by Alfred HItchcock was filmed in Bodega. (Universal Pictures)
(33 of ) Williams-Sonoma: The company operates more than 560 retail stores around the world under a portfolio of brands, including Pottery Barn, West Elm, and Rejuvenation, among others. It all started with a trip to France, when Chuck Williams fell in love with French cookware. He settled in Sonoma, and opened his first shop near the town square. The rest is history. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(34 of ) Willie Bird Turkeys: Even the Queen of England knows where to get good poultry. The Santa Rosa company was used to serve the queen smoked duck when she visited the Bay Area. And who doesn’t love a Willie Bird turkey leg? (CHRISTOPHER CHUNG)
(35 of ) Loudmouth Golf: Outlandish golf wear for the golfer who is anything but a shrinking violet, sold nationwide and based in Sonoma County. (CHRISTOPHER CHUNG)
(36 of ) Brandon Morrow: The pitcher for the San Diego Padres has also played for the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays. He was born in Santa Rosa and attended Rancho Cotate High. (Creative Commons / Johnathan Mastrella / Flickr)
(37 of ) Amy’s Kitchen: Before there was Amy’s Drive -Thru (another Made in Sonoma County favorite), there was Amy’s Kitchen, the Sonoma County company behind delicious organic meals that are found nationwide in grocer’s freezers. (FACEBOOK)
(38 of ) Amy G (Gutierrez): The official San Francisco Giants reporter was born in Petaluma. She not only reports for the Giants, she also wrote a book for kids on baseball called “Smarty Marty’s Got Game.” She’s pictured here with Kruk and Kuip. (FACEBOOK)
(39 of ) Krave Jerky: Craving a healthy source of energy as he trained for a marathon, Jon Sebastiani came up with an exotic-flavored beef jerky, leading to his Sonoma company, Krave Pure Foods, Inc. The jerky became known as Krave Jerky. Hershey Co. now owns the company. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(40 of ) Alvarado Street Bakery: The Petaluma company is a worker-owned bakery that produces certified organic whole grain breads and bagels. It was featured in Michael Moore’s 2009 documentary, “Capitalism: A Love Story.” (ALVARADO)
(41 of ) Kevin Jorgeson: Before he was known around the world as one of two rock climbers who scaled the Dawn Wall, Jorgeson was training in his hometown of Santa Rosa, hoping one day to accomplish something huge. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(42 of ) 'American Graffiti': The 1973 movie was filmed in Petaluma.