(1 of ) Sonoma County is home to a few refreshing waterfalls, but one of the most beautiful is located at the Bohemia Ecological Preserve near Occidental. This waterfall is so secret, the only way to reach it is through a guided hike with LandPaths through the property. Find out the details at landpaths.org. (John Burgess / Press Democrat)
(2 of ) If your kids think plants are boring, then they haven’t been to California Carnivores, the Sebastopol nursery that houses a collection of flesh-eating plants that should be feared by all….who are bugs. Some of the rarest carnivorous plants exist at this nursery. Find out information at www.californiacarnivores.com. (Conner Jay/The Press Democrat)
(3 of ) You can watch a movie for only $3.75 at Third Street Cinemas in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat)
(4 of ) The Church of One Tree located on the northern edge of Juilliard Park is just what the name suggests - a church made entirely from one single massive tree (18 foot diameter) that felled near Armstrong Woods. The former First Baptist church even made Santa Rosa native Robert Ripley’s “Believe It or Not.” (PD FILE)
(5 of ) Locals call it “Sonoma Aroma,” the unpleasant scent that permeates Sonoma County air several times a year. The fragrant source? It’s when local dairy farmers start pumping out their holding ponds to spread cow manure out on their fields. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(6 of ) In the 1800s, Sonoma County fell victim to Black Bart’s 8 year career as a stage coach robber. In the 1870s and ‘80s, Black Bart robbed three stage coaches. In fact, he left the first of his infamous poems at a robbery just outside Fort Ross.
(7 of ) On Santa Rosa Avenue, tourists might wonder about the tall roadside monument made of gears, wheels and twisted metal. This is the “Cyclisk,” a piece of public art made from 340 bicycles and stands at 65 feet tall, designed by Mark Grieve and Ilana Spector and paid for by the nearby Nissan dealership. (PD FILE)
(8 of ) Come to Sebastopol and you’ll see some eclectic art taking up residence in multiple people’s front yards, especially on Florence Street. This art is made by none other than Sonoma County artist, Patrick Amiot, an artist who transforms junk into amazing sculptures. His art even appears as pieces of a carousel in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Rebecca Chotkowski)
(9 of ) Colonel Armstrong, the oldest tree in Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve, is 1,400 years old, 308 feet tall and 14.6 feet wide. To put that in perspective, the Statue of Liberty is 3 feet shorter at 305 feet tall. (Crissi Langwell / Press Democrat)
(10 of ) In Bodega Bay, an intriguing bell tower exists just off Highway 1, behind the Bodega Bay community Center. This is the Children’s Bell Tower, erected in memory of Nicholas Green, a 7-year-old boy who was killed in a botched armed robbery in Italy. His family made the selfless decision to donate his organs and corneas, enhancing the lives of 7 Italian patients. The center bell of the tower, made by the infamous Marinelli foundry, bears an inscription of all 7 organ recipients. (Crissi Langwell / Press Democrat)
(11 of ) Head up Hood Mountain to Gunsight Rock on a clear day, and you’ll be able to see three bridges - the Golden Gate, San Francisco Bay and the Richmond-San Rafael bridges. (PD FILE)
(12 of ) Locals are more than aware of the long lines outside Russian River Brewing Co. in Santa Rosa around February, but tourists might not understand. This is the annual release of Pliny the Younger, a Triple IPA that’s only available for two weeks. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(13 of ) Experience the weird phenomenon of drifting in neutral “uphill” on Gravity Hill, otherwise known as Lichau Road in Penngrove. the trick is to position your car at the “bottom” of the hill, and then put your car in neutral. Your car will not only “climb” the hill by itself, it will gain momentum as it goes. Of course, be safe and watch for other cars if you go - this is a public road.
(14 of ) Every July, Bohemian Grove becomes the hot topic of Sonoma County. For two weeks, the encampment is home to rich and powerful men from around the world - including former US presidents, business leaders, and more - for secret talks, drinking and mysterious activities. Little is known about what goes on during these two weeks, but it sure does invite a lot of speculation. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2012
(15 of ) Today, this 100-foot-deep rectangular water-filled pit at Bodega Head is a winter oasis for migrating birds. But at one point, this hole was supposed to hold a nuclear power reactor, right in the same area as the San Andreas Fault. 60 years ago, PG&E and environmentalists went head to head over the Hole in the Head. Eventually, plans for the plant fell through. No one is more happy about that than the birds. (PD FILE)
(16 of ) The Phoenix Theater in Petaluma might just seem like a cool teen hangout for music concerts, dramas, comedies and more, but did you know the place is haunted? That’s the rumor, anyway. A few mysterious events have people crying ghost: phonecalls coming from an empty projection booth, floating blue lights seen through the building, a mysterious little boy, footsteps heard on an empty stage and other spooky occurrences. Even SyFy Channel’s “Ghost Hunters” have paid the Petaluma theater a visit to search for any apparitions. (PD FILE)
(17 of ) Founded in 1858, Gundlach Bundschu (home of the Huichica Festival) is the oldest family-owned winery in California. However, the oldest winery in Sonoma County is Buena Vista Winery, founded just one year earlier in 1857. (Jeremy Portje / For The Press Democrat)
(18 of ) Sonoma County is home to almost 60,000 acres of vineyards and 425 wineries. In comparison, Napa County has only 45,000 acres of vineyards, and about 400 wineries. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(19 of ) Underneath its charm as the Egg Basket of the World, Petaluma actually has quite the scandalous history. Prohibition had little effect on this quaint town, thanks to a number of speakeasies and bootleggers. Volpi’s Grocery, still standing on Washington St., had a hidden bar in the back. And there were a number of brothels lining the main drag, including the place where Old Chicago Pizza is now. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2012
(20 of ) Every fall, locals know to add a few minutes to their commute on northbound Highway 101 near Petaluma. The annual traffic jam is the effect of the Amazing Corn Maze at the Petaluma Pumpkin Patch, a 4-acre maze that gets harder each year. The family-owned pumpkin patch has been in operation for more than two decades, and boasts over 50 varieties of pumpkins, squash and gourds. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2012