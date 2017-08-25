Dahlias a dream come true for Petaluma farmers

Kate Rowe had a high paying, high prestige job. But as she toiled at her computer, the Illinois-bred daughter of a hardware seller dreamed of dahlias.

Beautiful balls and big bodacious dinner plate blooms in colors as vivid and varied as gum balls.

But she never dreamed she could ever make a living cultivating and cavorting among these bedazzling flowers that brighten up the garden in late summer and early autumn.

But then one day, as she was sitting in a salon chair, she confessed her secret dahlia fantasy to her hairdresser and was floored when the woman told her, “That’s funny. I know someone who has a dahlia farm for sale.”

Fast forward two years and you will now find Rowe in blue jeans and a leather tool belt, living her dream at the corner of East Washington Street and Adobe Road in Petaluma. Here, with her life and business partner Omar Duran, she tends a field filled with 5,000 dahlias all popping into bloom in the hot August sun.

She is inexplicably drawn to their variety, their intricate symmetry, and just because they’re so darn cheerful.

The field lends new meaning to the term eye candy. Rowe and Duran have planted purposely in successions of color, from cool to warm, with a visual break of white. Each type of dahlia — there are 20 classes of dahlia and many sub-classes — is planted in double rows in this color pattern.

She and Duran grow more than 400 varieties for the fresh cut market as well as tubers for those who want to grow their own.

This flower field she dreamed into being is a long way from the 34th story office in Chicago where she worked in investment banking, a high-stress job she was lured into taking but never liked. “Late at night we’d be there past midnight and you’d see all of these lights on and people bent over their desks. Everyone was unhappy and miserable,” she said.

Rowe figured there must be something better and headed to Northern California eight years ago, only to find herself drawn to yet another stressful job with large scale event production, which took her to places like the Superbowl, the Olympics and the Maker Fair.

“Again I found myself sitting at a computer stressed out most days,” said Rowe, who confessed to never feeling quite comfortable in that world.

But it was during that time that she discovered her first dahlia at the farmer’s market in Occidental and became hooked, eventually building a collection of 120 on her property in Freestone. But she figured she didn’t have enough for a viable flower farm.

“It felt like a pipe dream,” she said. Then opportunity fell into her lap.

Jamie and Rosa O’Brien, who started Aztec Dahlias more than 15 years ago as a hobby business, were getting ready to sell. Duran and Rowe took a huge leap; Duran, a pro bike builder, left his job in bicycle repair. Rowe followed. They started apprenticing under the O’Briens. But the previous owners wound up ready to sell faster than Rowe and Duran anticipated. They were thrust into full ownership right at peak bloom in August last year.