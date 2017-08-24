There is nothing like that first bite of a freshly picked Gravenstein, and now that apple season is here, it's time to enjoy this mouthwatering fruit.

In the 1930s and ’40s, the county boasted 15,000 acres of apple orchards. Much of that land in recent decades has been converted to vineyards. By last year, less than 2,200 acres remained in apples. In recent years a burgeoning hard cider industry, has helped to slow the decline with producers retaining and planting new varietals to meet the demand for the refreshing, low-alcohol ciders beloved by many European countries and newly loved here.

Over the years, Sonoma County residents have celebrated these orbs of red- and green-speckled goodness with twice yearly festivals. The Apple Blossom festival is held in the spring, and Gravenstein Apple Fair was recently held Aug. 12-13.

