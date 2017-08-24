(1 of ) Hannah Grabia of Berkeley enjoys a caramel apple at the Twin Hill's Ranch on Pleasant Hill Road in Sebastopol, Saturday December 6, 2008.
(2 of ) Boxes of felt apples and oranges hand-made by "Felt Baron," Tami Lovett-Brumfield for sale at the Holiday Crafterino at the Petaluma Veterans Memorial Hall in Petaluma, Calif., on November 30, 2013. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(3 of ) Kids make a fort out of boxes at the Gravenstein Apple Fair. (Crista Jeremiason/ The Press Democrat, 2007)
(4 of ) Dr. Allan Bernstein prunes an apple tree in the yard of his Sebastopol home, on Tuesday, January 15, 2013. Dr. Bernstein, a neurologist who is leading an alzheimer study in Sonoma County, prunes the trees to stimulate his mind in a relaxing environment. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(5 of ) Daniela Herman of Guerneville called the Gravenstein apple she's biting into "amazing" adding, "I look forward to this every year." The Gravenstein Apple Fair attractsd hundreds to Ragle Ranch Park in Sebastopol, annualy for apple-related fun, food and festivities. (Mark Aronoff/ The Press Democrat, 2009)
(6 of ) Tina Hannon picks apples with a group of gleaners from Farm to Pantry at Chimney Orchard Acres in Healdsburg, California on Tuesday, October 18, 2011. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(7 of ) Xanthi Powell of Santa Rosa won the apple pie eating contest at the 2004 Gravenstein Apple Fair in Sebastopol. (Crista Jeremiason/ The Press Democrat)
(8 of ) A box of apples was picked by a group of gleaners from Farm to Pantry at Chimney Orchard Acres in Healdsburg, California on Tuesday, October 18, 2011. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(9 of ) Gravenstein apples in bins at an orchard in Sebastopol, on Thursday, July 23, 2015 .(BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(10 of ) Miguel Diaz, an employee of Lee Walker Ranch, picks Gravenstein apples at an orchard in Sebastopol, on Thursday, July 23, 2015 .(BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(11 of ) Golden State Cider paired with cheeses from Tomales Farmstead Creamery and slices of Pink Pearl apples in Sebastopol, on Tuesday, July 21, 2015 .(BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(12 of ) The Apple Farm in Philo, undated. (Heather Irwin/ The Press Democrat)
(13 of ) Russian traders were credited with planting the region's first Gravenstein orchards near Fort Ross in the early 1800s. Gravensteins became a major crop for the Sebastopol area by the 20th century. In this photo a patron at the Gravenstein apple fair in 2011. (Heather Irwin/ The Press Democrat)
(14 of ) Gravenstein Apple Festival in Sebastopol, 2007. (Crista Jeremiason / The Press Democrat)
(15 of ) Carolyn Harrison owner of Foxwhelp Farm in Healdsburg dumps a bag of gravenstein apples for Saturday's Healdsburg Farmers Market, Aug. 5, 2011. (Crista Jeremiason/ The Press Democrat)
(16 of ) Gravenstein and Red Delicious are popular cider apple varietals. ( Charlie Gesell/ For The Press Democrat, 2007) )
(17 of ) Apples are stocked on the shelves and ready for the opening of Whole Foods Market at Coddingtown Mall, in Santa Rosa. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat, undated)
(18 of ) Betty Carr made Gravenstein apple pies famous at her store, Mom's Apple Pies in Sebastopol. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(19 of ) Stan Devoto and his daughter, Jolie Devoto-Wade, stand among rows of Jonathan apple trees at Devoto Gardens & Orchards near Sebastopol. In addition to producing fresh market apples, the Devotos are also making Devoto Orchards Cider. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat, 2014)
(20 of ) Carolyn and Terry Harrison in their Healdsburg antique apple orchard next to Pink Pearl apples, a 100 year old variety. (Chad Surmick/ The Press Democrat, undated)
(21 of ) Dawn Zoft bakes an apple crumb pie perfect for the holidays at Undercover Baking Agency in Santa Rosa on Thursday, November 21, 2013. (Conner Jay/The Press Democrat)
(22 of ) Nana Mae's Organics worker Cristina Gonzalez pours golden delicious apples into a bin at an apple orchard in Sebastopol on Friday, September 28, 2012. (Crista Jeremiason / The Press Democrat)
(23 of ) Austin Beckman, 8, helps his family sell their apple from Walker Apple Farm during the Gravenstein Apple Fair in Sebastopol on Saturday, August 8, 2014. (Conner Jay/The Press Democrat)
(24 of ) General manager Bill DeHaas checks the health of the apple trees at Twins Hills Ranch on Monday, March 18, 2013. (Conner Jay/The Press Democrat)
(25 of ) Paul Kolling sets up his booth early Sunday morning with the help of his son Liam at the Marin Farmers Market held at the Civic Center. Kolling sells a variety of apples along with his companies apple sauces and juices. (The Press Democrat /Crista Jeremiason)
(26 of ) Paul Kolling talks with a customer at the Marin Farmers Market held at the Civic Center. Kolling sells a variety of apples along with his companies apple sauces and juices. (The Press Democrat /Crista Jeremiason, undated)
(27 of ) Apples are for sale at the Twin Hill's Ranch on Pleasant Hill Road in Sebastopol, Saturday December 6, 2008. (Crista Jeremiason/ The Press Democrat)
(28 of ) Holiday meals on a farm in Sonoma with the Hopkins' Lynda and Emmett and their baby Gillian. They are eating with Emmett's parents Toni and Bob. Just picked apples from the Hopkins orchard. (Chris Hardy/ For The Press Democrat, undated)
(29 of ) Jose Luis Rodriquez stretches for low-hanging Gravenstein apples in an orchard off Sanders Road south of Sebastopol. (John Burgess/ The Press Democrat, 2014)
(30 of ) Juan Rodriquez stretches for Granvenstein apples in an orchard off Sanders Rd. south of Sebastopol. (John Burgess/ The Press Democrat, 2014)
(31 of ) Granvenstein apples picked from an orchard off Sanders Rd. south of Sebastopol. (John Burgess/ The Press Democrat, 2014)
(32 of ) Juan Rodriquez empties his picking bag of Granvenstein apples in an orchard off Sanders Rd. south of Sebastopol. (John Burgess/ The Press Democrat, 2014)
(33 of ) Mauricio Rosas sorts Washington state apples for apple sauce at the Manzana Products apple processing plant in Graton. (John Burgess/ The Press Democrat, 2012)
(34 of ) Members of the Community Church of Sebastopol cut, sliced, kneaded and baked 1,500 apple pies on Friday to sell at this weekend's Apple Blossom Festival. (John Burgess/ The Press Democrat, undated)
(35 of ) Members of the Community Church of Sebastopol cut, sliced, kneaded and baked 1,500 apple pies on Friday to sell at this weekend's Apple Blossom Festival. (John Burgess/ The Press Democrat, undated)
(36 of ) Volunteer Russ Franco fills the crusher with Graventstein apples while Matt Pavlovcich turns there press. Slow Food Russian River operates the Sebastopol Community Apple Press at the Luther Burbank Gold Ridge Experiment Farm. (John Burgess/ The Press Democrat, undated)
(37 of ) Martha White fills the crusher with apples from her home. Slow Food Russian River operates the Sebastopol Community Apple Press at the Luther Burbank Gold Ridge Experiment Farm. (John Burgess/ The Press Democrat, undated)
(38 of ) (l to r) Danielle Stark, Lexy Tamony, Karen Taussig wash and cut apples before they head to the press. Slow Food Russian River operates the Sebastopol Community Apple Press at the Luther Burbank Gold Ridge Experiment Farm. (John Burgess/ The Press Democrat, undated)
(39 of ) Fun at the Santa Rosa Accelerated Charter School Halloween Party. (John Burgess/ The Press Democrat, undated)
(40 of ) Jolie Devoto Wade, and her husband, Hunter Wade, gather the last of the fallen apples from their Devoto Gardens west of Sebastopol. The two have launched Apple Sauced Cider, using the family's Graventstein apples for the cider. (John Burgess/ The Press Democrat, undated)
(41 of ) Ellen Cavalli of Tilted Shed Ciderworks sorts Rome apples, picked locally, that will be ground up and squeezed for apple cider near Forestville, Tuesday Oct. 15, 2013. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2013
(42 of ) Ellen Cavalli of Tilted Shed Ciderworks sorts and washes Rome apples, picked locally, that will be ground up and squeezed for apple cider near Forestville, Tuesday Oct. 15, 2013. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat)
(43 of ) Elizabeth Alfonso, 1, chomps into a Gravenstein apple donated by the Megan Furth Harvest Pantry, a project of the Redwood Empire Food Bank, on Thursday in Petaluma.
(Kent Porter / The Press Democrat, 2006)
(44 of ) Apple grower Lee Walker of Graton staples boxes together for packing in Graton. He is one of the last west county farmers making his living from apples alone, while others have moved to wine grapes and other lucrative crops. ``The Gravenstein is still our favorite,'' he said. (Kent Porter / The Press democrat) 2007
(45 of ) Workers in a Sebastopol apple processing plant, circa 1958.
[Redwood Empire Assoc. photo]
(46 of ) Raspberry, grape, vanilla, cherry and apple are among the hard ciders at Ace-in-the-Hole Pub in Sebastopol. (Mark Aronoff/ The Press Democrat, 2006)
(47 of ) The sign at the entrance to The Apple Farm in Philo on Thursday October 10, 2008. (Scott Manchester/ The Press Democrat)
(48 of ) Polly Bates bags apples in the packing shed at The Apple Farm in Philo on Thursday October 10, 2008. (Scott Manchester/ The Press Democrat)
(49 of ) Twin Hill Ranch on Pleasant Hill Road west of Sebastopol displays its apple heritage alongside the foodstuffs packaged for Christmas giving. (Mark Aronoff/ The Press Democrat, undated)