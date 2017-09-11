Sonoma County is a breading ground for talent. The new generation of artists, academics, athletes and entrepreneurs is truly inspiring.

For the second year in a row we have put together a list of some of our favorite local success stories from recent years.

These all-stars include intellectuals, like Denia Candela who at 22, has a bachelor’s degree in applied statistics, is a manager at North Bay Children’s Center, and sits on the board of Los Cien and the Sonoma Valley Education Foundation. Or inspiring athletes, like Cardinal Newman grad Kansas City Royals pitcher Scott Alexander whose career is flourishing after his Type 1 diabetes was diagnosed and treated.

Anyone you think we missed? Let us know in the comments.