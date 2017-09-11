(1 of ) Maria Carrillo grad Catherine Liang, 18, is headed to the University of Southern California with a list of accomplishments beneath her. She is a celebrated dancer having performed with the Santa Rosa Youth Ballet Company. She was crowned Miss Sonoma County OutstandingTeen in 2014. She is the recipient of a 2017 Press Democrat Youth Service Award, has a Congressional Award Gold Medal, and was first runner-up at the national Distinguished Young Women contest. To top it off she is also a budding photographer and classical pianist. (Christopher Chung, 2015)
(2 of ) Ethan Paisley, 16 from Petaluma, is a high school junior who heads “Take 18” a teen film production company tackling hard hitting issues like human trafficking and mental illness. Their film about bipolar disorder, “Point 453,” was screened at the Cannes Film Festival this year. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat file photo)
(3 of ) Actor Max Thieriot, 28, will star as Clay Spenser on “SEAL Team,” premiering on CBS this fall. His other credits include A&E’s “Bates Motel,” and big screen roles in “Point Break” (2015), “Jumper” (2008) and “Chloe” (2009). Thieriot was raised in Occidental and graduated from El Molino High School in Forestville. He is related to the deYoungs who founded the San Francisco Chronicle, and is one of the three founders of Sonoma Coast’s Senses Wines. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, 2013)
(4 of ) Sebastopol native Alyssa Jirrels, 16, is pursuing her dream of acting, in Los Angeles. Jirrels currently appears in the sci-fi television series “Mech-X4” on the Disney Channel. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(5 of ) Denia Candela (center) has come a long way since immigrating to the U.S. at age 13 with no English skills. At 22, she has already earned a bachelor’s degree in applied statistics, is a manager at North Bay Children’s Center, and sits on the board of Los Cien and the Sonoma Valley Education Foundation (John Burgess/ The Press Democrat, 2017)
(6 of ) Akash Kalia, 26, was 21 and a business student at the University of Oregon when he got a call from his parents telling him they were filing for bankruptcy. The Days Inn motel they’d been running on Santa Rosa Avenue wasn’t doing well. Immediately, Kalia packed up his apartment, dropped out of his classes and headed home to help save the family business. He ditched the franchise, renamed it the Palms Inn and in 2015 converted the 104-room building into single-occupancy housing for homeless people and military veterans. Earlier this year, the American Red Cross of the California Northwest honored Kalia as one of their North Coast “Real Heroes.” (John Burgess/ The Press Democrat file photo)
(7 of ) Cardinal Newman grad Phil “Scooby” Wright, 23, went on to play football at University of Arizona where he earned All-American, Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, and swept the defensive award circuit winning the Bednarik, Nagurski and Lombardi awards in his sophomore season. He declared himself eligible for the NFL Draft after his sophomore season, going in the 7th round to the Cleveland Browns. He recently played for the Arizona Cardinals, but was cut Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, 2017)
(8 of ) Inside West Coast Cuts on the corner of Santa Rosa’s College Avenue and Maxwell Drive, 23-year-old Jose “JayTee” Tapia has been working his way to international social media acclaim as a barber creating urban styles and intricate designs on clients. On Instagram @jaytee_thebarber, has amassed a following of 82,000 loyal fans from all over the world. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat, 2017)
(9 of ) Christopher Jackson,26, son of Barbara Banke and the late Jess Jackson, of Jackson Family Wines, is the man behind Seismic Brewing Company, one of the most environmentally sustainable breweries in the country. Jackson, center, and Seismic Brewing staff. (Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat, 2016)
(10 of ) Born in France but raised in Glen Ellen, twenty-one year-old Nikita Ducarroz has risen to be one of the top female freestyle BMX competitors in the world. With BMX freestyle recently added as an event in the 2020 Olympics, she is a favorite having just come in second in the BMX World Championships last month. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat, 2013)
(11 of ) Recent Cardinal Newman graduate Caroline Olsen, doesn’t see herself as a musician, despite playing the violin, cello, and ukulele. The compassionate artist, entrepreneur and Press Democrat Youth Service Award winner started a ukulele instruction class for disadvantaged kids at the Healdsburg Boys and Girls club. She hopes to expand her, “Uke’an Be Happy,” program to 33 clubs giving around 900 undeserved kids access to free music education. (Press Democrat file photo, 2017)
(12 of ) Sam Edwards, 30, is making a name for himself in Sonoma County’s burgeoning cannabis industry. He is owner of Cultura Crop Management and is working with Sonoma County Supervisors to help navigate marijuana legalization as a member of the Sonoma County Cannabis Advisory Group. (Courtesy photo)
(13 of ) Cardinal Newman grad Scott Alexander's (28) career is flourishing after his type 1 diabetes was diagnosed and treated. Alexander is currently pitching for the Kansas City Royals. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, 2016)
(14 of ) Recent Healdsburg High School graduate and Press Democrat Youth Service Award winner Isabel Nunez-Perez, is one of the few Latinas at her school planning to study engineering in college. But the first-generation college student, doesn’t want to do it alone, she started a program at a middle school to encourage kids, particularly girls and minorities to pursue STEM careers. “Engineering for me is much more than numbers,” she said. “It has allowed me to resonate with my inner rebel, challenge stereotypes and be part of something bigger than myself.” (Press Democrat file photo)
(15 of ) Multi-talented artist Julia Pozsgai,29, has found a way to overcome her autism through art. Her brilliant and whimsical acrylic paintings depict nature alive with color and texture. Her works were recently displayed in a solo exhibit at the Alchemia Art gallery, in Petaluma. (Photo by Robbi Pengelly/Index-Tribune)
(16 of ) Event producer Jake Ward, 29, is the man behind the scenes at many indie and punk shows in the North Bay. In addition to putting together musical events, Ward hosts the North Bay Cabaret, a popular adults-only Santa Rosa variety show incorporating burlesque, comedy, improv, music and much more. For the under 18 crowd, Ward also co-produces Circus Maximus a performance troupe with trapeze artists, clowns, strong men and jugglers. Highly community minded, Ward recently launched the Roseland Community Festival, aimed at integrating Latino and Anglo communities by showcasing a diverse range of Roseland-based musicians, artists and food vendors. (Estefany Gonzalez/ For Sonoma Magazine)
(17 of ) Santa Cruz symphony concertmaster and violinist Nigel Armstrong, 27, was born and raised in Sonoma. He studied at the Colburn School and the Curtis Institute of Music and has won prizes at the Tchaikovsky and Menuhin violin competitions, and has played with the Dusseldorf Symphony, the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra and the Boston Pops Orchestra among others.
(Courtesy photo)
(18 of ) Steven McDowell has been an inventor since the age of 14. Now 18, and the Technology High School Senior, he is the holder of one patent, one patent pending, and one device in the patent process. His 9th grade science project, the rainwater collecting WaterFence is now a product available on his website, waterfence.com. (Conner Jay/ The Press Democrat, 2014)
(19 of ) 2013 Casa Grande high school graduate Elijah Qualls, 22, was drafted in 2017 to the Philadelphia Eagles where he will round out their defensive line as a defensive tackle. (Winslow Townson/AP Images, 2017)
(20 of ) Maria Carrillo grad, Emily Hirsh, 22, is a local entrepreneur who has a burgeoning virtual assistant consulting business with four employees and an online training course that teaches you how to start your own online assistant business. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat, 2017)
(21 of ) Swimming star Maya DiRado, 24, got her start swimming for the Santa Rosa Neptunes and Maria Carrillo High School. She earned four medals in her first and "final" Olympics in Rio this year - two gold, one silver, and one bronze. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat, 2016)
(22 of ) Artist Maria De Los Angeles, 29, grew up in Roseland and pursued graduate studies in art at Yale University. She is currently making her mark in the New York City art scene but visits Santa Rosa every summer, encouraging underserved children to expand their world through art. De Los Angeles in a dress of her making. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat, 2016)
(23 of ) Allyson Ahlstrom, 21, started her own clothing boutique for needy teens in Windsor, when she was just 14. She took “Threads for Teens,” on the road in 2013 after winning a 2012 TeenNick HALO (Helping and Leading Others) Award. With her mobile boutique bus and two fixed locations (in San Francisco and Minnesota), Ahlstrom (far right) has helped over 5,000 disadvantaged girls get new outfits. Last year she graduated from University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business. (Photo by Joe Kohen/Invision/AP, 2012)
(24 of ) Theo St. Francis, 22, of Sonoma, was just beginning his ocean engineering studies at M.I.T., when he was paralyzed from the chest down in a diving accident during orientation. Since then St. Francis is making a dramatic comeback, he can now drive an adapted car, ride on a tandem bike with someone else pedaling, surf prone on a surfboard and kayak and swim with the assistance of floatation devices. He is currently back in open water, recently accomplishing a swim from Alcatraz to San Francisco and will be returning to his studies at M.I.T. in 2018. (Photos by Robbi Pengelly/Index-Tribune file photo)
(25 of ) Marcedez Hernandez, 22, started her own women's clothing website when she was 19. Bow + Arrow, is now open as popular boutique in downtown Cotati, selling Bohemian modern fashion. (Ricardo Ibarra/ La Prensa Sonoma)
(26 of ) Sonoma's 15-year-old identical twins Lilly and Audrey Andrews, have been making a name for themselves as chefs from the ripe old age of 9. They have appeared on Ellen and Good Morning America and have a cookbook of healthy recipes, “We {Heart} Cooking!: Totally Tasty Food for Kids.” Their website twinchefs.net is full of wonderful tips for cooking and crafting year round. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat, 2015)
(27 of ) Swimmer Molly Hannis, 24, made Santa Rosa proud by earning a spot on the 2016 Rio Olympic team. Hannis got her start swimming for the Neptunes swim club and for Santa Rosa High School. Her specialty is breaststroke. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, 2016)
(28 of ) Emma Cline, 28, of the Cline Wine family and graduate of Sonoma Academy, wrote the New York Time’s bestseller, “The Girls,” a fictional story about members of a cult that resembles the Manson Family. (Robbi Pengelly/Index-Tribune file photo)
(29 of ) Playwright Dezi Gallegos, 21, dictated plays to his parents before he could write. His co-written piece, “Prop 8 Love Stories,” was performed off Broadway. He has won several awards including the 2015 Annette Lust Award and the SF Bay Area Theater Critics Circle award for Best Original Script for his work “Yesterday Again.” He is currently a film student at the School of Cinematic Arts, University of Southern California. (Courtesy photo)
(30 of ) Em Rossi (Emily Rossi) of Petaluma, 19 is a pop singer on the rise. A graduate of Petaluma High School, her single, “No Easy Way” was produced by Ryan Hadlock, who has worked with such stars as The Lumineers, Vance Joy, and Train. Em is partnered with The Walk To End Alzheimer’s SF. She is returning to her home town of Petaluma to perform a benefit concert at the Mystic Theatre on October 1, 2017. Her songs have been in movies and on inflight playlists for United and American airlines and much more!