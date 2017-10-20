(1 of ) Craig Anderson, executive director or the the Fitch Mountain Fund plays guitar with the Cahoots during the annual Fitch Mountain Forever park fundraiser and Hike in Healdsburg, Calif. Saturday, October 22, 2016. (Jeremy Portje / For The Press Democrat)
(2 of ) Everywhere he hikes, Craig Anderson, Executive Director of LandPaths, looks for invasive weeds to pull from the ground. On the 28th of April 2016 a hike took Anderson to the Islands in the Sky, the Willow Creek addition to Sonoma Coast State Park. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2016
(3 of ) Craig Anderson, Executive Director of LandPaths, plays his steel guitar at Islands in the Sky, the Willow Creek addition to Sonoma Coast State Park. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2016
(4 of ) Craig Anderson, Executive Director of LandPaths, is dwarfed by Islands in the Sky, the Willow Creek addition to Sonoma Coast State Park. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2016
(5 of ) PC: Mug shot of Craig Anderson (CQ)for Kerry Benefields Q& A on the elections.
10/8/2003: A5: Craig Anderson
(6 of ) Craig Anderson of Land Paths is flanked by Jim and Betty Doerksen at Ranco Mark West, Monday Oct. 26, 2015 as the cross Mark West Creek in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2015
(7 of ) PC: Naturalist Peter Leveque, left, trains his binoculars on a raptor perching on a fence above the Estero Americano with Craig Anderson and Wade Belew, far right.
3/23/00: Naturalist Peter Levesque, left, trains his binoculars on a raptor perching on a fence above the Estero Americano as Craig Anderson and Wade Belew, far right, look on.
(8 of ) 11/14/2011: B1:
PC: LandPaths executive director Craig Anderson, right, leads a walk to Red Hill from Shell Beach above the mouth of the Russian River.
(9 of ) The 20 year legacy of LandPaths executive director Craig Anderson includes preserving more than a thousand acres of Sonoma County land. Anderson sits on a uprooted tree seen through the hollowed out trunk on n Penny Island at the mouth of the Russian River. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(10 of ) LandPaths executive director Craig Anderson laughs with students trying to call birds on Penny Island at the mouth of the Russian River. Anderson was chaperoning his daughters Willowside Middle School class kayaking and exploring the mouth of the Russian River. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(11 of ) From right, LandPaths executive director Craig Anderson walks with former State Senator Noreen Evans and philanthropist Jeannie Schulz in the LandPaths Riddel Preserve in 2011. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(12 of ) LandPaths executive director Craig Anderson maps out the future trails of Willow Creek Sate Park with his son Kai on his back in 2005. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(13 of ) LandPaths executive director Craig Anderson, right, looks for raptors while leading a kayaking trip in the Estero American with retired SRJC instructor Peter Leveque in the spring of 2000. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(14 of ) LandPaths executive director Craig Anderson comforts his wife Lee Hackeling as she undergoes chemotherapy treatment for lymphoma18 months ago. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(15 of ) LandPaths executive director Craig Anderson plays the banjo brother Brooks during a party celebrating LandPaths volunteers at Rancho Mark West in 2011. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(16 of ) LandPaths executive director Craig Anderson, left, plays the dobro guitar with his brother Brooks on guitar during a party celebrating LandPaths volunteers at Rancho Mark West in 2011. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(17 of ) LandPaths executive director Craig Anderson, left, pulls his boat across an open space parcel to reach the Estero Americano for a birding trip in the spring of 2000. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(18 of ) LandPaths executive director Craig Anderson, front, on a birding trip with former United States Ambassador to Afghanistan Ted Elliot in Bodega Bay. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(19 of ) LandPaths executive director Craig Anderson removes invasive broom from the Riddell Preserve, a 400-acre piece of oak woodland donated to LandPaths for environmental education. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(20 of ) LandPaths executive director Craig Anderson with a cup of his beloved espresso. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(21 of ) LandPaths executive director Craig Anderson listens for birds at the Riddell Preserve. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(22 of ) LandPaths executive director Craig Anderson laughs it up while playing the frenchman with Barefoot Wine owner Bonnie Harvey. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(23 of ) LandPaths executive director Craig Anderson, pointing, talks to volunteers about long term plans for the Riddell Preserve, a 400-acre piece of oak woodland donated to LandPaths for environmental education. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(24 of ) LandPaths executive director Craig Anderson with his wife Lee Hackeling, daughter Iris and son Kai. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(25 of ) LandPaths executive director Craig Anderson, center, dances around Bayer Farm park in Roseland during the opening on Saturday, March 25, 2017. LandPaths has operated a communal garden on the site for years before the development of the larger park. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(26 of ) LandPaths executive director Craig Anderson gathered a band of friends to play for a volunteer party at Rancho Mark West in 2011. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(27 of ) LandPaths executive director Craig Anderson shares stories around the dinner table with volunteers. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(28 of ) LandPaths executive director Craig Anderson bobs for apples at a LandPaths event. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(29 of ) LandPaths executive director Craig Anderson, right, leads a walk to Red Hill from Shell Beach above the mouth of the Russian River. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(30 of ) LandPaths executive director Craig Anderson
(31 of ) LandPaths executive director Craig Anderson speaks at a celebration of the opening of The Bayer Farm park in Roseland on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(32 of ) LandPaths executive director Craig Anderson learned to fly fish as a youth and has taken up ocean kayak fishing along the north coast since arriving in Sonoma County. Here he proudly displays a 37" ling cod caught off the Sea Ranch. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(33 of ) LandPaths executive director Craig Anderson leads a group of Sonoma County lawmakers and philanthropists on a hike through the Riddell Preserve, a 400-acre piece of oak woodland donated to LandPaths for environmental education. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(34 of ) LandPaths executive director Craig Anderson, with dobro, poses with former President Bill Clinton, left, during a birthday party for Hillary Clinton in Marin. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)