s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

| October 20, 2017, 10:35PM
| Updated 15 hours ago.

Editor’s note: This interview was conducted several weeks before the fires ravaged much of the wildnerness area east of Santa Rosa. Despite devastation in nearby areas, Rancho Mark West and the Alpine Valley trails referenced in this article escaped the flames.

It’s a sunny afternoon in September, and we’re hopping from rock to rock across Mark West Creek. Craig Anderson leads the way like a schoolboy on the hunt for crawdads. Except today our prey is the elusive steelhead.

“I usually see one every time I’m here,” the LandPaths executive director says.

An hour earlier, we were peering down from a bridge looking for darting fingerlings in the shallow waters. Now, after a winding hike across Rancho Mark West – a journey that reveals why manzanita trees have no bark, how Douglas fir trees pollinate, his father’s knack for writing piano show tunes and how he met his wife – we’re turning over river rocks for a closer look at mayfly nymphs.

“A few years ago, there was a pool here with a pair of 28-inch steelhead in it,” he says.

Bounding across rocks hardly wide enough for a wet shoe print, it’s easy to picture Anderson 20 years ago, a wide-eyed 36-year-old trailblazing ecologist who took the job as executive director of a newly formed nonprofit called LandPaths – a ragtag organization as unsure of its mission as its oddly constructed acronym, which stands for “Land Partners Through Stewardship.”

“The first week, one of the board members said, ‘So, we’re having a board meeting tomorrow, Craig. What’s on the agenda?’ And I said, ‘What’s an agenda, Gary?’”

It was a humble beginning for the nonprofit group’s executive director who over the last two decades has carved out a nationally recognized legacy of not just preserving more than a thousand acres of private land in Sonoma County but, more importantly, connecting the land with the community. His goal is not to tell people how to use the land, but to listen carefully to how they want to use the land and then make it happen.

Last month, to mark Anderson’s 20-year anniversary, U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., recognized him in the congressional record, noting his “mission of connecting people to nature.”

Back when he was in the state Assembly, Huffman remembers running into Anderson again and again at environmental events. “I thought that he was this eclectic, kind of Bohemian philosopher guy. Craig is one of those people you want to know more about. You want to know what makes him tick. There’s a personal magnetism to it, but there’s also a real seriousness when it comes to the results he achieves. He draws people in and has created this amazing network of stewards and advocates. That’s really the power of what LandPaths is doing.”

Where others might receive a decorative clock to mark their 20-year juncture, Anderson scored a bounty of bolo ties – a black onyx bolo engraved and given to him by staff, and several more made from Mark West creek pebbles, crafted by friends and colleagues at a recent Rancho Mark West party in his honor.

When his grandfather died, Anderson inherited his bolo tie collection. His father wore them, too. Now in an age of the ironic bolo tie, “I’ve always worn them,” he says. “It’s this Southwest thing; this old man thing.” It goes with the extendable trekking pole he hikes with these days, what he calls his “old man stick” at 56.

Most Popular Stories
Seeing spiders everywhere? Here's why
Where to eat now: 11 Wine Country restaurants earn Michelin stars
Guide to local pumpkin patches
7 weddings and a firestorm. How a local businesswoman refused to give up
Before and after photos: Wildfires roar through Santa Rosa

Old-world naturalist

Today, as we’re hiking across the 122-acre spread of redwoods, Douglas fir, madrone and manzanita, Anderson points out that Rancho Mark West, nestled along St. Helena Road, lies in what locals still call Alpine Valley, about 20 minutes east of Santa Rosa. With a bright green, plaid shirt tucked neatly into hiking shorts, the walking stick by his side, he cuts the path of an old-world naturalist, only missing the pith helmet.

He’s gotten his money’s worth out of the shirt: “Cleveland Avenue Trader Joe’s supporting Sutter Hospice – three bucks,” he says.

Quick with a cellphone photo to illustrate whatever he’s talking about, at one point he stumbles on a “shameless” snapshot of him holding a slide guitar beside Bill and Hilary Clinton on the night he played her birthday party six years ago in Bolinas.

Back on the trail, we following winding paths built by school kids and volunteers, pausing for a red-shouldered hawk in flight or to pick up a bark shaving scrawled with “Cameron” – the imprint of a recent school outing, a lesson in papyrus and forgotten connections between land and community.

A natural storyteller, Anderson often starts off on a tangent with a tug on his soul patch and a glimmer in his eye before diving into another yarn, whether it’s about his Bohemian Grove neighbors bordering another LandPaths property or kayak fishing near Russian Gulch.

Hanging for a few hours with him, you start to realize he’s passionate about nearly everything around us: The 110-year-old outhouse that was rescued from a Petaluma chicken ranch and refurbished by a volunteer. The wren that flutters in the brush. The darker, sweeter raspberries in the garden or a pinch of kale leaf “that would cost you $6 over in Napa.” He points out how a rough-hewn barn built in the 1850s by Gen. Mariano Vallejo’s men, still bears the ticket window and tiny stage for square dances.

As we head off on another trail to the pond and beyond, it’s a far cry from the cookie-cutter neighborhood in Santa Monica where he learned to skateboard.

“I grew up in Pleasantville, with ‘Howdy Doody’ and ‘Leave it to Beaver,’” he says.

“We didn’t really talk about our feelings because it was the early ’60s and my dad was Scandinavian. And we definitely didn’t talk much about ourselves.”

At 16, when he got his Eagle Scout badge, his mom made a point of telling the scout master, “Let’s not do the usual thing, Paul. Don’t read all the merit badges. You don’t need to talk about the Order of the Arrow or the different awards he’s been part of. Let’s just say, ‘here’s Craig Anderson’ – no clapping – Eagle Scout, pin it on and move on to the cake and ice cream.”

Dad a pianist, composer

He and his brothers were raised as Christian Scientists, going to church at least twice a week. His mother was an interior decorator before staying home with three kids. His father was a landscape architect and a pianist and composer of “schmaltzy ’40s and ’50s show tunes.”

Playing music every night after dinner, “my dad said to us, ‘you need to learn three instruments before I let you out of the house. So we had to study.”

The baby of the family with two older brothers, Craig took the challenge head on: “Dummy here decided to learn five instruments. So today I play five instruments poorly, instead of one half well.”

It sparked a lifelong love of song and stage antics, inspiring him to play guitar, banjo, dobro, slide guitar and blues harmonica in popular Sonoma County American bands like The Modern Hicks and Cahoots. On any given weekend, you’ll see him playing at festivals, wineries, clubs, political rallies and environmental benefits.

“He’s a very contagious guy,” says Andy Rodgers, geologist and executive director of the Russian River Watershed Association, who has played music with Anderson in Cahoots for nearly a decade. They met at a Sonoma County Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District retreat around 12 years ago. Picking up instruments at the end of the day, they turned the evening into an impromptu jam session and sing-along.

“I think there’s a very strong connection between the way he performs on stage and the work he does with LandPaths,” Rodgers says. “On stage you’re on your feet and things change and dynamics change and you’ve got to run with them and find the best in them at all times.”

Brings color

In bands, members often fall into familiar categories – the jokester, the cerebral one, the control freak, the over-achiever etc. In Cahoots, “Craig always brings color to the stage, whether it’s in humor or in feeling in delivering a song or a part,” Rodgers says. “When he plays the emcee role, he does that very well. It’s very unplanned and very inspired by the moment.”

Over the years, Cahoots has become the unofficial backing band for Jared Huffman events and rallies, which often include Anderson pulling the U.S. congressman up on stage to play a few tunes.

“I credit Craig with helping me pick up that guitar that had been sitting in my house for 20 years untouched,” Huffman says. “He’s a ham. He loves the fun of performing and also of drawing other people in. He really likes getting me up on stage and embarrassing me.”

By now, music and nature are inseparable in his songwriting, like the lyrics he wrote for the song “I’m Your Life.” Here’s the final verse:

“I’m the sideboards on your grandma’s car

Taking shelter from the hail in a small town bar

I’m the spots on the back of an old woman’s hands

And the color of a forest on untouched land.”

Family camping

Nearly every summer, the Andersons escaped Santa Monica suburbia for several weeks of camping in Tuolumne Meadows or Big Sur or the Washington state outback or Death Valley. “I had these visceral experiences with land as a kid,” Craig remembers. “When I got out to Yosemite or Big Sur, I was just blown away.”

In the early years, the family squeezed into a Ford Econoline van and later a VW camper van. Slideshow-worthy moments include driving through Immigrant Gap as Dad popped in an 8-track blaring Russian composer Alexander Borodin’s “In the Steppes of Central Asia.” Or a nasty bout of altitude sickness in Yosemite high sierra camps, “in the days before sunblock,” cured only by catching wild trout in a river meadow at dusk.

“My life story is I got tainted and hypnotized by nature as a kid, and that was it,” he says. “By the time I got to high school, I was all over biology class. I ate up every elective I could. I wound up going abroad to Costa Rica to study natural history.

He spent nine summers in his 20s working as a naturalist in the Sierra with the Thatcher School. A stint teaching with the Yosemite Institute would lead to a job with the Nature Conservancy helping take care of the McCloud River Preserve near Mount Shasta.

His former boss, George Stroud, a project manager at the Nature Conservancy, remembers, “It’s here where the glow of working in a National Park wore off. And it was replaced with a humble understanding of the drive and focus ranchers have to provide food and the mission of timber operators delivering wood products around the world.”

Staff of one

As a mentor, Stroud began to see him grow from an idealist into more of a realist.

By 1997, fresh out of graduate school at UC Berkeley where he studied ecology, Anderson started as executive director of LandPaths with a staff of one, himself, working out of his one-bedroom apartment on Beaver Street in downtown Santa Rosa. At the time, LandPaths had begun managing a 1,100-acre property adjacent to Sugarloaf State Park called the McCormick Sanctuary.

“State Parks worked with us and helped form us because they needed us, not because they wanted us,” he says. “If State Parks had all the money in the world, they wouldn’t have to partner with community groups.”

Finding volunteers, donors

Early challenges included finding volunteers to help build trails, as Anderson advertised regularly in alternative weeklies for help. Not to mention finding deep-pocketed donors and grant money to acquire more lands to open up to the community.

The LandPaths model that began to evolve was built on the backbone of hundreds of volunteers and docents, and eventually generous landowners willing to sell their property far below market value for the reassurance of knowing it would be well taken care of and returned to the community.

LandPaths has become so well known that these days, “we don’t convince them, they convince us,” Anderson says.

The perfect example is Ted Swindells, the San Francisco venture capitalist who owned the 900-acre Bohemia Ranch near Occidental.

In 2012, he called Anderson out of the blue and said, “Craig, this is Ted Swindells, I want to talk to you about accepting my ranch,” Anderson remembers. After a complex $6 million purchase, it is now the Bohemia Ecological Preserve, owned by LandPaths.

The same thing happened with longtime Rancho Mark West owner Jim Doerkson, who generously hosted Landpaths outings on his property for 14 years before selling it to Landpaths five years ago “for 12 cents on the dollar.”

Doerkson and his wife still live on the property, providing upkeep and collecting money from tenants, but the land is now owned by LandPaths.

Today, the nonprofit has blossomed to a staff of 16, acquiring five signature properties. In addition to Rancho Mark West and the Bohemia Ecological Preserve, there’s the 33-acre Grove of Old Trees outside Occidental; the 400-acre Ridell Preserve outside Healdsburg; along with the Santa Rosa city-owned Bayer Farm & Community Gardens in the Roseland District of Santa Rosa. Popular programs include In Our Own Backyard for students, summer camps, year-round family outings and TrekSonoma, which lead groups on multi-day hiking and camping expeditions.

Biggest challenge

As the afternoon sun begins to fall, dipping behind the tallest redwoods, we break for water and Anderson revisits an earlier conversation about how last year he faced his biggest challenge, one that had nothing to do with conservation and everything to do with love and family. His wife, Lee Hackeling, who works by his side as the mission and strategic director at LandPaths, was diagnosed with lymphoma and began six rounds of chemotherapy last January.

Unsure of recovery options at first, they rose as a family to battle the cancer. “It was hard to watch the woman I not only love, that is my life partner and the mother of our children, but also really the heart and soul of LandPaths – be sidelined.”

The same vast network of friends and colleagues they’d built through LandPaths, came to their aid whether offering to clean their house or bring meals or offer guest houses for weekend escapes. One connection put them in touch with a group of doctors who analyzed the original diagnosis and biopsy and gave further medical advice along the way.

Now, after chemotherapy, Hackeling is in remission and regaining her health. Together they’re raising their 15-year-old son, Kai, and 12-year-old daughter, Iris, with immense respect for the land.

It’s no surprise that Kai’s first job is outdoors, working at the Howarth Park boat ramp.

Near the end of the hike, after we drop down to the narrow creek one more time to look for steelhead, Anderson finally calls off the chase, at least for today.

“I give up. I guess they’re hiding,” he says, already off on his next adventure: “Let’s go look in Doerkson’s fridge because he makes handmade beer and he leaves them in his refrigerator and right now he’s out of town.”

So that’s what we do –– cooling off with a beer after a hike, swapping more stories about the land and the people who really own it, almost forgetting to toast to 20 years along the way.

Most Popular Stories
How Santa Rosa's Tubbs fire spread, hour by hour
Seeing spiders everywhere? Here's why
Padecky: After Tubbs fire, Raiders great saying goodbye to Santa Rosa
Zillow: Post-fire rents are up 36% in Sonoma, Napa counties
Where to eat now: 11 Wine Country restaurants earn Michelin stars
Burning Man shelters to be used to house fire victims
Debris removal at locked-down senior care facility under investigation
Metallica, Dave Matthews to headline fire benefit concert