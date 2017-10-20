Editor’s note: This interview was conducted several weeks before the fires ravaged much of the wildnerness area east of Santa Rosa. Despite devastation in nearby areas, Rancho Mark West and the Alpine Valley trails referenced in this article escaped the flames.

It’s a sunny afternoon in September, and we’re hopping from rock to rock across Mark West Creek. Craig Anderson leads the way like a schoolboy on the hunt for crawdads. Except today our prey is the elusive steelhead.

“I usually see one every time I’m here,” the LandPaths executive director says.

An hour earlier, we were peering down from a bridge looking for darting fingerlings in the shallow waters. Now, after a winding hike across Rancho Mark West – a journey that reveals why manzanita trees have no bark, how Douglas fir trees pollinate, his father’s knack for writing piano show tunes and how he met his wife – we’re turning over river rocks for a closer look at mayfly nymphs.

“A few years ago, there was a pool here with a pair of 28-inch steelhead in it,” he says.

Bounding across rocks hardly wide enough for a wet shoe print, it’s easy to picture Anderson 20 years ago, a wide-eyed 36-year-old trailblazing ecologist who took the job as executive director of a newly formed nonprofit called LandPaths – a ragtag organization as unsure of its mission as its oddly constructed acronym, which stands for “Land Partners Through Stewardship.”

“The first week, one of the board members said, ‘So, we’re having a board meeting tomorrow, Craig. What’s on the agenda?’ And I said, ‘What’s an agenda, Gary?’”

It was a humble beginning for the nonprofit group’s executive director who over the last two decades has carved out a nationally recognized legacy of not just preserving more than a thousand acres of private land in Sonoma County but, more importantly, connecting the land with the community. His goal is not to tell people how to use the land, but to listen carefully to how they want to use the land and then make it happen.

Last month, to mark Anderson’s 20-year anniversary, U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., recognized him in the congressional record, noting his “mission of connecting people to nature.”

Back when he was in the state Assembly, Huffman remembers running into Anderson again and again at environmental events. “I thought that he was this eclectic, kind of Bohemian philosopher guy. Craig is one of those people you want to know more about. You want to know what makes him tick. There’s a personal magnetism to it, but there’s also a real seriousness when it comes to the results he achieves. He draws people in and has created this amazing network of stewards and advocates. That’s really the power of what LandPaths is doing.”

Where others might receive a decorative clock to mark their 20-year juncture, Anderson scored a bounty of bolo ties – a black onyx bolo engraved and given to him by staff, and several more made from Mark West creek pebbles, crafted by friends and colleagues at a recent Rancho Mark West party in his honor.

When his grandfather died, Anderson inherited his bolo tie collection. His father wore them, too. Now in an age of the ironic bolo tie, “I’ve always worn them,” he says. “It’s this Southwest thing; this old man thing.” It goes with the extendable trekking pole he hikes with these days, what he calls his “old man stick” at 56.