How to prepare for wildfire evacuation

Calfire: Comprehensive site with information on fire safety inside and outside the home and for preparing a defensible space around your home. Fire.ca.gov/communications/communications_firesafety

— Keep a ladder available if you need it for excape and place it at the corner of the house for firefighers to access your roof.

— Back your car into the driveway, nose facing the street, loaded with go bag and precious items. Close all doors and windows of your car.

— Gather up flammable items from ouside your house and bring them inside. Things like patio furniture, toys, door mats, trash cans, etc.

— Leave your lights on so firefighters can see your house through smoke

— Shut off the gas at the meter and turn off pilot lights

— Move flammable furniture to the center of the room, away from windows and doors

This story was originally published on Oct. 12, 2017:

The fires that have struck or threatened multiple neighborhoods throughout Sonoma County, destroying homes and forcing thousands to evacuate, are a stark reminder, once again, of the importance of preparing for the worst. The spate of blazes have underscored that even mobile home parks and neighborhoods in flat urban areas in Santa Rosa, are vulnerable to fire. And it still isn’t over.

Other disasters like earthquake, or storms that disrupt power, don’t discriminate among neighborhoods either. Wherever you live, it’s smart to be prepared.

Want a little more peace of mind? Here are some things you can do right now:

1. Sustenance: Even if you are not directly hit by disaster, losing power is common. Or you may have to shelter in place. Set aside at last a three-day supply of food and water that doesn’t need refrigeration or cooking. Put food in sealed, air-tight containers. If you have cans include a manual can opener. Don’t forget food for pets. Experts recommend at least two quarts of water per person. When deciding what food to set aside, make your calories count with high nutrition foods low in salt because water may be limited. Throw in multivitamins as added assurance.

2. Stash nearby: Have a working flashlight, lantern and fresh batteries easily accessible, even in the dark. Candles only make you more vulnerable to fire. Consider buying a hand-cranked radio and flashlight (under $100) that will also charge your cell phone. A minute of cranking can give you up to 20 minutes of power without electricity. Some are also solar powered. Make sure your smoke alarms are working. Assemble tools like a shovel, hoe, rake and bucket and fire extinguisher reader for use if a small fire erupts that you can manage. But if you’re told or feel you need to evacuate, leave the firefighting to the professionals.

3. Pets: Keep roaming cats and dogs inside until danger has passed. Put pet carriers by the door. During ongoing danger, keep smaller pet cages close and easy to grab. In the sad event you’re evacuated and a pet can’t be located in a house in time, leave out big bowls of food and water. It might be days before you’re allowed back in to your home.

4. Make a list: Of valuables and sentimental items, the most important things you would want to save if possible. While fires are raging –– or any threat is immediate and ongoing –– you may want to box them up ready to go near the door. If ordered to evacuate, you may have only 20 minutes to get out and no time or light to search. If you have time take photos of your valuables now.

5. Protect your house: It is state law to create a 100-foot zone around your house to reduce the chance it will catch fire and make it easier for firefighters to defend. Legally they call this “defensible space.” You won’t be able to wave a wand and immediately make your property firesafe. But for the time being, remove any flammable vegetation within 30 feet of you home. If you can, within the next 70 feet create a “reduced-fuel zone” by trimming horizontal and vertical space between plants, removing lower tree branches to at least 6 feet from the ground, taking out flammable plants under large trees and moving woodpiles to at last 30 feet from all structures. Also keep the wood pile area clear and remove vegetation near it. Remove any dead branches overhanging your roof and make a 10-foot vegetation clearance around your chimney. If you have the time, consider covering your chimney outlet and stovepipe with a nonflammable screen of ½-inch or smaller mesh to keep embers from entering your home. Clear out any dry leaves, needles or other flammable garden waste from your yard. Water down the landscape near your home to keep it moist but otherwise turn off sprinklers to preserve critical water pressure.