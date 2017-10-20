(1 of ) It is not enough to stand out with a mere pumpkin carving of a face, so why not go all in on a detailed scene straight out of Halloween fantasies?
(2 of ) Shrugging off Halloween lore, the gunslinger is perfect with a back lit pose acting as the bleached sun in a desert landscape.
(3 of ) This carving is hurdling on the exercise bandwagon long before New Year's resolutions come around. Eat all the candy you can find, but this pumpkin might cause just a little bit of guilt in the process.
(4 of ) What's perfect for Sonoma County are the deer littered all over the landscape. What a terrific way to honor our local animal population by symbolizing it on a pumpkin for Halloween
(5 of ) Creativity creates promotion as this three stringed pumpkin advertises the Aloft Hotels. It is one of the most creative ways to assemble a guitar, just for the spirit of Halloween festivities.
(6 of ) In the laws of Darwin and evolution, it is eat or be eaten and Halloween is no exception. This unique display is both hilarious and terrifying for the future of little pumpkins everywhere.
(7 of ) While less of a carving and more of a shoe-box diorama, this fails to lack any creativity. This perfect Halloween setting uses the pumpkin as a stage instead of a canvas.
(8 of ) This intricate design jumps off of the pumpkin itself into the hands of its viewer. Looking like Tool's artwork, the visual transcends the body and mind in an eerie fright for Halloween.
(9 of ) Filled with snakes and the power of stone, the Medusa carving jumps into 3-D changing the landscape of traditional carvings. It is a sight to behold on Hollow's Eve.
(10 of ) A simpler setting and tone, the candlelight from inside illuminates a peaceful tranquil night under the stars with a dimly lit campfire. A pumpkin is sometimes the perfect material for certain art pieces.
(11 of ) With eyes from hell and gnarly canines, this pumpkin face is both parts amazing and horrifying, creating a good display for any doorstep or window.
(12 of ) Some people can't celebrate Halloween without watching scary films like John Carpenter's gruesome "Halloween" with Michael Myers.
(13 of ) Why not use Halloween to celebrate your favorite celebrities and musicians. The 15-time Grammy winner Adele is on full display with a fitting version of her album cover on a candle lit pumpkin.
(14 of ) Pop culture has always been tied with Halloween; in decorations, candy, costumes and now even pumpkin decorating. Heisenberg is one of many iconic characters that could be chosen to don your next pumpkin.
(15 of ) A day of the dead themed skull illuminating behind the light is another way to celebrate the end of October.
(16 of ) A beautifully etched sketch on a pumpkin is just the platform needed to spread the wealth of knowledge certain historical characters carry. Halloween is a perfect time to teach trick-or-treaters lessons in history as long as candy is involved.
(17 of ) While Halloween turns into a battle of creativity with a dash of craziness, the classic images still create the ever longing atmosphere everyone craves during Hallow's Eve. This for example is a daunting image of classic Halloween symbols.
(18 of ) It's a face you can't peel your eyes from due to the ridiculous expression and vivid detail that makes this more of a work of art and less of a seasonal decoration.
(19 of ) This pumpkin has the face of a mad man, like a vegetable let loose in a garden to torture and terrify the more feeble pumpkins in its path.
(20 of ) You can't have Halloween without Michael Keaton's zebra suit and crazed smile. "Beetlejuice" is a classic by Halloween fanatic Tim Burton and it lives on through decorations as these.
(21 of ) Halloween is not stranger to Hollywood or other classic movie characters. While Gollum is not the first image that comes to mind for Halloween, he certainly developed into one of the more memorable costumes for the past decade.
(22 of ) Nothing quite matches the solemn image of a wolf howling into the night, with a blood soaked moon encompassing it.
(23 of ) Plenty of young knights in shining armor will be knocking on peasant's doors for taxes in the sums of candy, why not put a dragon in his way to make them earn their rewards.
(24 of ) Hendrix die-hards will find any excuse to celebrate their rock prophet. Let Halloween be a time to remember legends with pumpkin carvings, like Hendrix here engulfed in a purple haze.