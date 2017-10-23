(1 of ) Willy Wonka (Parker Scott) found a Golden Ticket (Amber Post). (READER SUBMITTED)
(2 of ) Jessica Kurtz's son, Colby was Chucky at age 2. (READER SUBMITTED)
(3 of ) Jessica Kurtz's son, Colby was Beetlejuice at age 3. This year he's going to be Edward Scissorhands. (READER SUBMITTED)
(4 of ) Carla Swartz loves making her son, Hank Hackett's Halloween costumes. The "De-cap and gown" graduate was a huge hit. "This one definitely took the most engineering" says Carla. (READER SUBMITTED)
(5 of ) Dezaree Rebottaro is dressed as Lucille Ball and Anthonie Rebottaro is Stan the Man on Halloween in 2014. (READER SUBMITTED)
(6 of ) Anthonie Rebottaro is Slash from Guns & Roses on Halloween in 2010. (READER SUBMITTED)
(7 of ) John and Shannon Steele dress up as Tippi Hedron and Alfred Hitchcock from The Birds. (READER SUBMITTED)
(8 of ) Peggy Bundy stealing Al Bundy's wallet while tying his shoe. (Photo: Shannon Steele)
(9 of ) Wendy Allen shows us her daughter, Lydia Mae as Zipper Face. (READER SUBMITTED)
(10 of ) Wendy Allen shows us her other daughter, Hannah dressed as a pirate. (READER SUBMITTED)
(11 of ) Here's Hannah again as a mad scientist. (READER SUBMITTED)
(12 of ) Debbie Evans, The Real Housewife of Mendocino County (on the left) is a Leaf Fairy. She notes, "Notice my home made marijuana leaf fairy wings." (READER SUBMITTED)
(13 of ) Karla Cesena and her boyfriend Ricardo Huerta go big every year for Halloween. In 2011 they were Max and Moishe from Where the Wild Things Are. (READER SUBMITTED)
(14 of ) Karla Cesena and Ricardo Huerta made Day of the Dead masks in 2012. (READER SUBMITTED)
(15 of ) In 2013 Karla Cesena and boyfriend, Ricardo Huerta were Charlie Brown and Snoopy. (READER SUBMITTED)
(16 of ) In 2014 Karla Cesena and Ricardo Huerta dressed as Sesame Street's, The Count and Prince. (READER SUBMITTED)
(17 of ) In 2015 Karla Cesena and Ricardo Huerta were Underdog and The Bill from School House Rocks. They decided to take last year off since Halloween was on a Monday, but they're currently working on their costumes for this year. (READER SUBMITTED)
(18 of ) Couples costume alert - Crystal & Mike Doherty dress up as Dog the bounty hunter and Beth. (READER SUBMITTED)
(19 of ) Kash and Sienna are Dorothy and the cowardly lion and couldn't look cuter. (Submitted by mom and dad, Joy and Kevin Park)
(20 of ) Still looking for more costume ideas? Here are some of the top trending costumes for 2017. Pennywise from "It" is expected to be popular and equally scary.
(Photo: IMDb)
(21 of ) Here's the just as creepy costume version of Pennywise the clown from the movie It. (Photo: buycostumes.com)
(22 of ) The wildly popular movie, "Wonder Woman," is expected to make its mark on Halloween this 2017. (Photo: IMDb)
(23 of ) You might just be the strongest girl at your next Halloween party when you're dressed as Wonder Woman. (Photo: orientaltrading.com)
(24 of ) Look out for the little Wonder Woman trick-or-treating this Halloween! (Photo: orientaltrading.com)
(25 of ) It won't be surprising seeing the characters from "Stranger Things" walking down your block asking for candy. (Photo:IMDB)
(26 of ) This might just be the most popular group costume for 2017. Currently wondering how many Elevens we're going to be spotting. (Photo: bestproducts.com)
(27 of ) These cartoon characters are about to come to life this Halloween! (Photo: IMDB)
(28 of ) Some of these costumes could be easy DIYs as well...or you could just order it online. (Photo: ebay.com)
(29 of ) If you can commit to the full face mask, this should be an insanely popular costume. (Photo: spirithalloween.com)
(30 of ) With the newest Baywatch movie to come out, expect to see some beach babes on the 31st. (Photo: IMDB)
(31 of ) You might freeze your booty off, but you'll look like quite the beach babe! (Photo: spirithalloween.com)
(32 of ) The Rock won't have anything on you in your Baywatch costume! (Photo: spirithalloween.com)
(33 of ) "Beauty and the Beast" was a box office hit and is sure to be a hit at the neighbor's Halloween party, too. (Photo: IMDB)
(34 of ) "Beauty and the Beast" may be a Disney movie, but it's sure to be the hottest couples costume for 2017. (Photo: wondercostumes.com)
(35 of ) How cute are your little man and princess going to be trick-or-treating in these costumes? (Photo: aliexpress.com)
(36 of ) Everyone should buy this costume and wear it all of the time, even if it's not Halloween. It's a crowd pleaser and is definitely going to make everyone laugh. (Photo: google.com)
(37 of ) The Minions don't seem to be going anywhere and we're okay with that! Parents and kids are all likely to be dressing as the lovable little guys! (Photo: IMDB)
(38 of ) This looks like the comfiest and warmest of the trending costumes, and we are quite okay with it. This costume would be an easy DIY too! (Photo: partycity.com)
(39 of ) Kids of all ages are expected to be walking around on the 31st begging for candy in their overalls - and we love it. (Photo: partycity.com)
(40 of ) Heroes aren't just for the boys! Supergirl will for sure be making an appearance this Halloween. (Photo: moviepilot.com)
(41 of ) Maybe you'll find your superhero this Halloween? (Photo: amazon.com)
(42 of ) Train the young ones to be super too! (Photo: halloweencostumes.com)
(43 of ) You'll see all of the emotional emojis walking around! (Photo: aliexpress.com)
(44 of ) Move over Frozen! The island princess, Moana is taking over Halloween.
(Photo: IMDB)
(45 of ) It might not feel tropical outside, but the Moana costume is still going to make its mark this 2017. (Photo: amazon.com)
(46 of ) Look out for singing trolls walking through the streets this Halloween! (Photo: IMDB)
(47 of ) Pink hair, don't care! Make way for the Trolls on the 31st.
(Photo: amazon.com)
(48 of ) They won't be grouchy trolls when they come trick-or-treating. (Photo: costumesupercenter.com)
(49 of ) The "Star Wars" costumes will likely never go away, so get on board with all of the "Rogue One" costumes you're about to see. (Photo: IMDB)
(50 of ) You'll likely be the baddest chick at the Halloween party in this costume. (Photo: halloweencostumes.com)
(51 of ) Don't be alarmed when you see this guy walking down the street. (Photo: halloweencostumes.com)
(52 of ) "Game of Thrones" isn't just your favorite TV show, its about to be your best/favorite costume too! (Photo: IMDB)
(53 of ) Again with some great group costumes! (Photo: bestproducts.com)
(54 of ) Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, aka Katie and Jimmy Donaghy, make an appearance with a few of their children. (READER SUBMITTED)
(55 of ) It's all drama in the comics with Katie and Jimmy Donaghy. (READER SUBMITTED)
(56 of ) Edward Scissorhands (Obadiah Donaghy) keeps things serious while Macklemore (Malachi Donaghy) goes thrift shopping. (READER SUBMITTED)
(57 of ) Frida posing pretty. (KERRI GREEN)
(58 of ) Nacho Libre getting ready to bust a move. (Kerri Green)
(59 of ) The Queen of Hearts isn't playing around. (KERRI GREEN)
(60 of ) Who's afraid of the big bad wolf? (KERRI GREEN)
(61 of ) Who needs princesses? The villains have all the fun. (KERRI GREEN)
(62 of ) The big bad wolf, Granny, and Red Riding Hood. (KERRY GREEN)