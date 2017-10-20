s
Remembering the victims of the Wine Country fires

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
BY PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF | October 20, 2017, 1:41PM
| Updated 48 minutes ago.

At least 42 people have died in the devastating wildfires that has roared through the North Coast.

Please scroll through the remembrances on this page and leave your condolences with the links provided.

The Press Democrat remembers:

Christina Hanson, 27

Christina Hanson. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Santa Rosa

Christina Hanson, was a “shining light in the lives of everyone that she touched,” family said. Relatives initially turned to social media to search for the woman, who was in a wheelchair, after learning her home in the Larkfield-Wikiup area had been destroyed in the fire.

“Sadly our search for Christina has ended with the news of her passing,” her cousin, Brittney Vinculado, wrote in a subsequent post. “Please keep her family in your prayers.”

Hanson's father, Michael, suffered severe burns in the fire but was in stable condition, Vinculado later shared on the YouCaring fundraising site.




Dr. Carmen Colleen McReynolds, 82

Santa Rosa

Dr. Carmen Colleen McReynolds was found trapped in her 1973 Mercedes-Benz still parked in the garage of her home on Kilarney Circle near the Fountaingrove Golf Club in Santa Rosa.


McReynolds grew up in a family of doctors in Colorado and spent 25 years practicing internal medicine for Kaiser Permanente in the East Bay.


The L.A. Times described McReynolds as being fiercely independent. She married and divorced young and lived for years in a Fountaingrove home that she purchased with her best friend Nadine Caligaris.


She enjoyed riding motorcycles, playing music and spending time outdoors.




Linda Tunis, 69

Santa Rosa


Linda Tunis, died at her house at Santa Rosa’s Journey’s End mobile home park on Mendocino Avenue when the Tubbs fire came roaring down the hill from the east.


“My family is so grateful for the outpouring of support,” her daughter, Jessica Tunis, posted on Facebook. “I have been a mess, absolutely devastated. Hug and kiss your loved ones extra hard tonight.”



Karen Aycock, 56

Santa Rosa

Karen Aycock. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Karen Aycock, 56, was found in the remains of the master bathroom of her Dogwood Drive home in Santa Rosa’s Coffey Park neighborhood, said her niece, Victoria Rilling, who along with family members spent four days searching for her.

Aycock lived in the house alone with her cats after her mother passed away several years ago. A former construction worker who had injured her back, she didn’t have the means or desire to move out of the house, which her parents purchased in the 1970s.




LeRoy and Donna Halbur, both 80

Santa Rosa


LeRoy and Donna Halbur, both 80, lived on Angela Drive near Cardinal Newman High School. They died in the first hours of the fast-moving Tubbs fire. The couple had been married for 50 years, son David Halbur said.






Lynne Anderson Powell, 72Lynn Anderson Powell. (Courtesy Photo)

Santa Rosa


Lynne Anderson Powell, 72, became separated from her husband while driving away from their Blue Ridge Trail home above Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa, in separate cars.

Arthur Tasman Grant, 95,

and Suiko Grant 75

Santa Rosa


Arthur Tasman Grant, 95, and Suiko Grant, 75, lived on Sundown Trail in the Mark West neighborhood, according to public records.


In a post on Facebook, their daughter, Trina Grant, posted photos of her parents as a young woman and a man in uniform and fighter pilot wings, with the following:

"Today I lost my beautiful parents, Arthur and Suiko Grant. They were not able to escape the fires in the Mark West Springs Road area of Santa Rosa. Thank you to everyone who searched for them at the evacuation sites. I appreciate you. Dad I know you're back flying a corsair again. Mom, you’ll always be the most beautiful woman in the world to me. Godspeed to you both.”




Carmen Caldentey Berriz, 75

Apple Valley


Carmen Caldentey Berriz, 75, of Apple Valley, near Victorville, was vacationing with family in the area when the fire struck. Her son-in-law, Luis Ocon, said from Salinas that the grandmother of six was with her husband of more than 50 years and that both jumped into a swimming pool to try to protect themselves. Her husband survived.

Berriz was a retired airline executive secretary.


“She died, but she was with my father-in-law,” Ocon said.




Sharon Robinson, 79

Santa Rosa


Sharon Robinson, a petite 79-year-old, died in her home in the Riebli Road area near Mark West Springs Road. During several days of dispirited searching, her daughter, Cathie Merkel, posted a photo of her mother’s razed hillside home on Facebook, noting that Robinson’s car remained in the garage.

She wrote: “To my dear friends, thank you all for your efforts in trying to find my mom. We received the news today that she did not make it out of her home the night of the fire. During the next few days I won’t be returning any messages as we deal with the effects of this tragedy. We know she found peace in her passing. Thank you for understanding, stay safe.”




Carol Collins-Swasey, 76

Santa Rosa

Carol Collins-Swasey, 76, was a retired Santa Rosa real estate agent and active Red Cross volunteer. She lived on Hemlock Street near Coffey Park.

She “was quick-witted with a great sense of humor and an animal lover,” step-daughter Roxanne Swasey told ABC News.

Along with volunteering for Red Cross, Carol has worked as a volunteer for the fireworks at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, and more recently at the Sutter Hospice Thrift Store.

Carol had been married to her husband, Jim Swasey, for 27 years. Jim was out of town the night of the fire.

Typical of Carol, she wrote her own obituary, writing, ”If you are reading this, I am dead. And no, I did not look this good when I checked out.”

You can read her obituary here.



Daniel Southard, 71

Santa Rosa

Daniel Southard, 71, a retired fitness trainer and high school football coach, was found in the bedroom of his Bennett Ridge Road home.




Valerie Lynn Evans, 75

Santa Rosa


Valerie Lynn Evans, 75, from Santa Rosa. She lived on Coffey Lane.





Michael John Dornbach, 57

San Pedro


Michael John Dornbach, 57, was visiting family on Mountain Home Ranch Road outside Calistoga, when the fires hit. He was trapped by flames when he went back to search for his keys to his brand new truck.

Dornbach was a former longshoreman, fisherman and avid gardener.




Veronica Elizabeth McCombs, 67

Santa Rosa


Veronica Elizabeth McCombs, 67, of Santa Rosa, lived on Mark West Springs Road.




Mike Gabrow, 40

Santa Rosa


Mike Gabrow, perished when the Tubbs fire consumed his home in Santa Rosa.

Gabrow, was an avid outdoorsman who grew up in Idaho Falls Idaho.


“He was my rock, my first born,” his mother Cathy Baldwin wrote on Facebook. “He always told me ‘Mom, if you need me don’t worry I got your back.’”




Lee Chadwick Roger, 72

Glen Ellen


Lee Chadwick Roger, 72, from Glen Ellen, died in the Sonoma County fires.



In the Atlas fire in Napa County:


Sara and Charles Rippey, 98 and 100

Napa


Sara and Charles Rippey, 98 and 100, died in their Napa home. A caregiver reportedly tried to rescue the couple but the wind-whipped fire quickly engulfed the home and caused the roof to cave in. The couple had celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary just months earlier. Their remains were found close together.



George Chaney, 89

Napa


George Chaney, 89, of Napa, died in the Atlas fire in Napa County.



In the Redwood Valley fire in Mendocino County:


Kai Logan Shepherd, 14

Mendocino


Kai Logan Shepherd, 14, died as he attempted to outrun flames with his parents and older sister. His body was found in the driveway, his aunt Mindi Ramos said.


Kai and his family were in the northern end of the valley when the blaze raced down the hill that morning. His sister and parents suffered severe burns and remain hospitalized.


“The life they knew is gone. Kai Logan is gone,” Ramos wrote on the fundraising site, generosity.com. “Our hearts are broken.”


Authorities said the family apparently left their home in two vehicles and were headed out a dirt road on a remote section of West Road when the flames arrived. The four apparently left the vehicles and ran. Kai appeared to have headed back toward their home and was found a little apart from his family.


A donation page has been set up for the Shepherd family here.




Steve Bruce Stelter, 56

Redwood Valley

Steve Bruce Stelter was found near a vehicle outside his home on West Road. He appeared to have been overrun by flames as he prepared to flee in the vehicle, according to officials. His home was destroyed by the fire.




Janet Kay Constanzo, 71

Redwood Valley


Janet Kay Constanzo, 71, of Redwood Valley, who was found in the burned remains of the West Road home she shared with Stelter, her boyfriend, authorities said.




Jane Gardiner, 83

Redwood Valley


Jane Gardiner, 83, of Redwood Valley, whose remains were found in her destroyed Tomki Road home along with those of her caregiver, Elizabeth Charlene Foster, 64, also of Redwood Valley. Gardiner and Foster had called Gardiner’s stepson around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 9, in the initial hours of the firestorm. They told him over the phone that flames surrounded the home and that they were awaiting evacuation by the fire department, sheriff’s officials said.



Margaret Stephenson, 86

Redwood Valley

Margaret Stephenson, 86, of Redwood Valley, was found in her destroyed Tomki Road home. She appeared to be in the process of fleeing through the garage when she was overtaken by the fire, authorities said.




Roy Howard Bowman, 87 and Irma Elise Bowman, 88

Redwood Valley

Roy Howard Bowman, 87, and Irma Elsie Bowman, 88, died in the Redwood Valley fire. The married couple was found in the remains of their home in the 4000 block of Fisher Lake Drive. Officials said the residence was completely destroyed by the fire.






