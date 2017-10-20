Remembering the victims of the Wine Country fires

At least 42 people have died in the devastating wildfires that has roared through the North Coast.
Please scroll through the remembrances on this page and leave your condolences with the links provided.
The Press Democrat remembers:
Christina Hanson, 27
Santa Rosa
Christina Hanson, was a “shining light in the lives of everyone that she touched,” family said. Relatives initially turned to social media to search for the woman, who was in a wheelchair, after learning her home in the Larkfield-Wikiup area had been destroyed in the fire.
“Sadly our search for Christina has ended with the news of her passing,” her cousin, Brittney Vinculado, wrote in a subsequent post. “Please keep her family in your prayers.”
Hanson's father, Michael, suffered severe burns in the fire but was in stable condition, Vinculado later shared on the YouCaring fundraising site.
Dr. Carmen Colleen McReynolds, 82
Santa Rosa
Dr. Carmen Colleen McReynolds was found trapped in her 1973 Mercedes-Benz still parked in the garage of her home on Kilarney Circle near the Fountaingrove Golf Club in Santa Rosa.
McReynolds grew up in a family of doctors in Colorado and spent 25 years practicing internal medicine for Kaiser Permanente in the East Bay.
The L.A. Times described McReynolds as being fiercely independent. She married and divorced young and lived for years in a Fountaingrove home that she purchased with her best friend Nadine Caligaris.
She enjoyed riding motorcycles, playing music and spending time outdoors.
Linda Tunis, 69
Santa Rosa
Linda Tunis, died at her house at Santa Rosa’s Journey’s End mobile home park on Mendocino Avenue when the Tubbs fire came roaring down the hill from the east.
“My family is so grateful for the outpouring of support,” her daughter, Jessica Tunis, posted on Facebook. “I have been a mess, absolutely devastated. Hug and kiss your loved ones extra hard tonight.”
Karen Aycock, 56
Santa Rosa
Karen Aycock, 56, was found in the remains of the master bathroom of her Dogwood Drive home in Santa Rosa’s Coffey Park neighborhood, said her niece, Victoria Rilling, who along with family members spent four days searching for her.
Aycock lived in the house alone with her cats after her mother passed away several years ago. A former construction worker who had injured her back, she didn’t have the means or desire to move out of the house, which her parents purchased in the 1970s.
LeRoy and Donna Halbur, both 80
Santa Rosa
LeRoy and Donna Halbur, both 80, lived on Angela Drive near Cardinal Newman High School. They died in the first hours of the fast-moving Tubbs fire. The couple had been married for 50 years, son David Halbur said.
Lynne Anderson Powell, 72
Santa Rosa
Lynne Anderson Powell, 72, became separated from her husband while driving away from their Blue Ridge Trail home above Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa, in separate cars.