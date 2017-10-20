Remembering the victims of the Wine Country fires

At least 42 people have died in the devastating wildfires that has roared through the North Coast.

Christina Hanson, 27

Santa Rosa

Christina Hanson, was a “shining light in the lives of everyone that she touched,” family said. Relatives initially turned to social media to search for the woman, who was in a wheelchair, after learning her home in the Larkfield-Wikiup area had been destroyed in the fire.

“Sadly our search for Christina has ended with the news of her passing,” her cousin, Brittney Vinculado, wrote in a subsequent post. “Please keep her family in your prayers.”

Hanson's father, Michael, suffered severe burns in the fire but was in stable condition, Vinculado later shared on the YouCaring fundraising site.









Dr. Carmen Colleen McReynolds, 82

Santa Rosa