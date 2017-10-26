(1 of ) Cal Fire Siskyou firefighter Chance Jackson, right, cools down some burning vegetation during a firing operation at the Oakmont fire in Santa Rosa, California on Tuesday, October 17, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(2 of ) Firefighters drag fire as they monitor the progress of a backfire, Saturday Oct. 14, 2017 around the Buena Vista Winery grounds in Sonoma. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2017
(3 of ) South San Francisco firefighters put water on a home to keep it from catching fire from the heat of the flames coming from the structure nextdoor along Shillingford Place, in the Fountaingrove area of Santa Rosa on Monday, October 9, 2017. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(4 of ) Inmate Jose Jimenez, center, of Cal Fire Mt. Bullion Crew 2, cuts down roadside vegetation with his chainsaw while other inmate crewmembers pull the loose brush away, at the Oakmont fire off Highway 12 in Santa Rosa, California on Tuesday, October 17, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(5 of ) Rincon Valley firefighters Andrew Kent, left, and Corey Larson extinguish a fire that occured at The Overlook at Fountaingrove apartment complex after the Tubbs Fire burned through north Santa Rosa, California on Monday, October 9, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(6 of ) San Jose firefighters clear firewood away from a house on Deer Park Drive after the Tubbs Fire burned through north Santa Rosa, California on Monday, October 9, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(7 of ) Firefighters working a back firing operation keep their eyes open for embers floating into the "green" side of the road that they do not plan to burn at the Oakmont fire, off Highway 12 in Santa Rosa, California, on Tuesday, October 17, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(8 of ) Garrett Paiz, 38, a volunteer firefighter with the Noel Fire Department in southwest Missouri, died Monday, Oct. 16th while trying to negotiate winding Oakville Grade into Napa County in early morning darkness. (Photo by Carlos Gabriel Paiz via Facebook)
(9 of ) Sgt. Jen Tate, with the Berkeley police, ties yellow tape around a house to indicate that the residents were informed of the latest evacuation requirements. A mandatory evacuation was placed on the residential area north of the Sebastiani Winery on Lovall Valley Road around noon on Thursday, October 12. (Photo by Robbi Pengelly/Index-Tribune)
(10 of ) A Cal Fire air taker makes a drop on the Pocket fire at sunset as the pilot protects structures on the Hawkeye Ranch off Geysers Road above Geyserville, Thursday Oct. 12, 2017. Crews were able to save all the structures. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2017
(11 of ) Arthur Ortega and the inmates of Cal Fire Parlin Fork crews 1 and 4 cut a wide fire break above a group of homes along Van Arsdale Road while the Redwood Complex fire burns along the hill above them, in Potter Valley, California on Friday, October 13, 2017. "My son saw me being taken to jail. Now he can see I'm here doing something good," says Ortega, who has been working on the fire line with his crew since the start of the Redwood Complex fire. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(12 of ) Cal Fire Mt. Bullion Inmate Crew 2 second sawyer Rigo Garcia at the Oakmont fire in Santa Rosa, California on Tuesday, October 17, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(13 of ) Rincon Valley firefighters rescue a dog as a housing complex burns off Mark West Road in Larkfield, Monday Oct. 9, 2017. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(14 of ) CAL FIRE firefighter Josue Razo puts water on a fire while protecting a structure along Adobe Canyon Road, near Sugarloaf Ridge State Park on Sunday, October 15, 2017. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(15 of ) California Army National Guard sergeants Miguel Perez, left, and Tomas Garcia and specialist Roberto Montes of the 670th Military Police Company based in National City, talk with a motorist at a roadblock on Highway 12 at the intersection of Calistoga Road in Santa Rosa, California on Monday, October 16, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(16 of ) At Santa Rosa's fire Station 5, destroyed by the Tubbs fire, Santa Rosa, Cal Fire and Santa Clara battalion chiefs formulate their plan of attack on the Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa in Fountaingrove. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(17 of ) Cal Fire Siskyou firefighter Chance Jackson at the Oakmont fire in Santa Rosa, California on Tuesday, October 17, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(18 of ) Sebastopol Fire Department firefighter Matt Senn falls sleeps leaned up against a wall of the cattle barn, at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa on Thursday, October 12, 2017. Senn was first dispatched on the Tubbs Fire on Sunday night. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(19 of ) Santa Rosa Fire Department firefighters Tony Neil, left, Ray Spradlin and Alex Serrano play with a dog, along Shillingford Place, that they rescued from a backyard of a Fountaingrove area home, while Brian White tries to recover from back pain, during a short respite from fighting fires, in Santa Rosa on Monday, October 9, 2017. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(20 of ) Cal Fire battalion chief Gino DeGraffenreid places a license plate back beside a car of homeowners he helped save after the Tubbs Fire destroyed a neighborhood off Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa, California on Tuesday, October 24, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(21 of ) Cal Fire battalion chief Gino DeGraffenreid walks into a swimming pool area where he and Santa Rosa police officers found a pair of injured survivors who took shelter near their swimming pool as the Tubbs Fire destroyed their home and neighborhood off Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa, California on Tuesday, October 24, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(22 of ) Firefighters of Strike Team 4235A from the Tahoe basin take a well-deserved break and watch firefighting helicopters drop water on the Nuns fire near homes around Hood Mountain Regional Park in Santa Rosa, California on Monday, October 16, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(23 of ) Firefighters Julien Lecorps, left, Clyde Rust and John Farrell of Strike Team 4235A from the Tahoe basin, extinguish hot spots in rugged terrain above homes near Hood Mountain Regional Park while the Nuns fire continues to burn near Santa Rosa, California on Monday, October 16, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(24 of ) Cal Fire captain Ryan Johnston shows Potter Valley resident Bill Staley, left, where members of Parlin Fork inmate crews 1 and 4 cut a firebreak behind Staley's neighborhood to protect it from flames of the Redwood Complex fire in Potter Valley, California on Friday, October 13, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(25 of ) Cal Fire Tulare firefighter Alejandro Yanez hoses down some hot spots during a firing operation in the hills north of Highway 12 in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, October 14, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(26 of ) Rancho Adobe firefighters Ryan Rania, right, and Josh Giammona lay down a wet line, as a helicopter makes a water drop to protect a property along Crane Canyon Road, near Alta Monte Drive, east of Rohnert Park on Wednesday, October 11, 2017. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(27 of ) A building at Varenna at Fountaingrove is engulfed by fire, in Santa Rosa on Monday, October 9, 2017. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(28 of ) Santa Rosa firefighters work to put out a house fire on Sansone Dr. in Santa Rosa, on Monday, October 9, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(29 of ) Gold Fidge firefighters used a deck gun to protect structures in Coffey Park in Santa Rosa, Monday Oct. 9, 2017. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
(30 of ) A large tent city for firefighters and support is growing larger at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds on October 12, 2017. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(31 of ) Pacifica firefighters grab some sleep beside their engine at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds on October 12, 2017. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(32 of ) Marin County firefighters take a brief rest at the Cal Fire station on Highway 12. More devastated homes in Glen Ellen - on Warm Springs Road, Sylvia Drive, Highway 12 and London Ranch Road. (Photo by Robbi Pengelly/Index-Tribune)
(33 of ) From left, Cazadero firefighters Mike Dahle, Tim Steger and Monte Rio firefighter Brian Lovett wait to confirm their 24-hour downtime after 5 days work with just short naps at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds on October 12, 2017. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(34 of ) Sgt. Jen Tate, with the Berkely police, talks with evacuees Lizzie Stuckey and daughter Nini, 6, on Lucca Court, as they are about to leave the area. A mandatory evacuation was placed on the residential area north of the Sebastiani Winery on Lovall Valley Road around noon on Thursday, October 12. (Photo by Robbi Pengelly/Index-Tribune)
(35 of ) Police and fire representatives attend a meeting in the EOC room at the Sonoma Police Station on Tuesday morning. (Photo by Robbi Pengelly/Index-Tribune)
(36 of ) Press Conference is held at the Media center October 12th, 2017. The Sonoma County Fairgrounds has been converted into a city that houses evacuee's, an animal shelter, the command center for Cal-Fire, a media center, temporary home to hundreds of fire fighters and their fire fighting equipment and so much more. (photo courtesy of Will Bucquoy).
(37 of ) This photo, taken from a 40ft boom shows fire fighting equipment and tents supporting hundreds and hundreds of fire fighters. The Sonoma County Fairgrounds has been converted into a city that houses evacuee's, an animal shelter, the command center for Cal-Fire, a media center, temporary home to hundreds of fire fighters and their fire fighting equipment and so much more. (photo courtesy of Will Bucquoy).
(38 of ) Santa Rosa police chief Hank Schreeder greets Vincent and Michelle Poggi at their burned Astaire Court home in Coffey Park, Friday Oct. 20, 2017. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
