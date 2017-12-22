Despite winning a seat on the Sebastopol City Council last year, Michael Anthony Carnacchi has not become an international superstar so far, but his humble bootmaking shop on Main Street has a cameo role in a current hit movie.

“Coco,” Pixar’s animated film about a boy whose family runs a humble cobbler’s workshop, features backgrounds photographed in great detail by the studio’s researchers two years ago.

It’s a shame filmgoers don’t get to see the almost elfin Carnacchi in person. With his Benjamin Franklin rimless glasses perched on his nose and wearing a leather apron, Carnacchi is the perfect picture of the old-fashioned cobbler. Only the long, dark pony tail trailing down his back belies that image in the slightest.

But the Pixar team evidently felt Carnacchi’s tiny one-man workshop had exactly the look they were seeking for the film’s background shots, with hand tools, vintage machinery and wooden benches and shelves.

“It started in 2015, when I received an email randomly, saying a documentary film crew wanted to do some research about bootmaking,” Carnacchi said.

The cobbler responded to the email twice but got no reply for weeks.

“Then I got a call from the Pixar legal team. They said, ‘We can’t talk to you until you sign a confidentiality contract,’” he said.

Carnacchi complied and kept his promise until late October, when the film opened and his obligation to secrecy ended. Since its opening, the phenomenally popular “Coco” has racked up global gross ticket sales of $390 million.

In the spring of 2015, a crew of seven people from Pixar came to Sebastopol and spent two hours taking photos and video of the shop’s interior.

“They put a mic on me and filmed me and asked me questions,” he said. “I had my tools set up, and I did a little work.”

In the finished film, which follows 12-year-old Miguel on a quest to meet a once-famous ancestor during an annual Day of the Dead observance, the glimpses of the cobbler shop are fleeting but the setting is recognizable to Carnacchi.

“The two scenes of the shop are very short, just a minute or two, but you’ll see a workbench similar to mine, and the stool,” he said, as well as his old-fashioned machines for stitching leather.

Carnacchi, 55, originally from Detroit, took over the bootmaking shop at 227 Main St. in Sebastopol, rather coyly named The Apple Cobbler, in 1994. There had been a cobbler shop there since 1971.

The bootmaker ran for city council last year and won, without seeking or accepting donations or endorsements.

“I wanted do something about the traffic downtown. It goes through here all day,” he said. “I didn’t expect to win, but I did.”

