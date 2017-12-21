(1 of ) In Dijon, France, the town holiday light display is an attraction for locals and tourists alike. People come from all over France to see les lumières féériques (the fairy lights). (Janet Weber/ The Press Democrat, 2016)
(2 of ) A Christmas light display at a home on Walnut Court in Santa Rosa, California on Wednesday, December 13, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(3 of ) 11/28/2010: B3: Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived in Petaluma on Saturday aboard the tugboat Bernice Lind to greet children and take photos.
PC: Santa Claus chugged into Petaluma aboard the tugboat "Bernice Lind" to greet children and take pictures on Saturday afternoon, November 27, 2010.
(4 of ) In Dijon, Père Noël flys down from the Tower of Philippe the good and hands out papillotes, (small chocolate candies wrapped in shiny paper). (Janet Balicki Weber/ for The Press Democrat)
(5 of ) Many American nativity scenes typically feature Jesus, Mary, Joseph, the wise men, shepherds and animals. (Shutterstock)
(6 of ) French nativity scenes feature an extended cast of characters, the santons, including a baker, vegetable seller, fish monger and various village retailers.
(7 of ) In Sonoma County, most holiday shopping is done indoors. (Crista Jeremiason/ The Press Democrat file photo)
(8 of ) In France, outdoor Christmas markets or marché de Noel are incredibly popular places to pick up small gifts while snacking on roasted chestnuts, hot chocolate or mulled wine. (Janet Weber/ For The Press Democrat, 2016) P.S. They have malls here too!
(9 of ) In the U.S. our Bad Santa is a movie character, known for a slew of inappropriate behavior including drinking and profanity. (Miramax)
(10 of ) In some regions of France, particularly the north, Père Noël is accompanied by Père Fouettard, the “Whipping Santa” who punishes bad children. (Photo Hans Trapp, via Wikimedia Foundation, 1953)
(11 of ) In Sonoma County the holiday seafood du jour is dungeness crab. (Kent Porter/ The Press Democrat, 2016)
(12 of ) In France, Christmas feasts usually feature scallops. (Janet Balicki/For The Press Democrat, 2016)
(13 of ) In Sonoma County, residents enjoy a hike through one of our wonderful regional parks after a big family meal. (Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat, 2016)
(14 of ) In France, families stroll through cobblestone streets and parks after presents and snacks. (Shutterstock)
(15 of ) In Sonoma County we have our holiday meal on Christmas Day. A Holiday meal by Josh Silvers of Jackson's in Santa Rosa serves a chili lime crab with cilantro instead of the traditional Christmas turkey. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat, 2016)
(16 of ) In France, the big Christmas meal, Réveillon is traditionally served on Christmas eve, and if you are really being traditional, it is served after midnight mass! Craving the extra zzz’s, many modern French families serve the meal earlier or on Christmas Day. (Shutterstock)
(17 of ) Stockings hung by the fire, are the preferred container for small treats in the United States. (Shutterstock)
(18 of ) Check your slippers before putting them on in the morning, they may just have a few small gifts in them in France. (Shutterstock)
(19 of ) Snow? Maybe. Although rainy throughout the winter in Sonoma County and Burgundy, the thermometer drops much lower in Dijon and the prospect of a “White Christmas” is a reality. (Shutterstock)