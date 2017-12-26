Passwords are the most commonly used way to prove your identity when trying to access websites, emails or anything electronically based. Having a strong and secure password is essential to ensure that you don’t get hacked and that your information is secure. SplashData, a company that creates applications for password management and security, conducted research on the worst passwords of 2017. This study was based off of more than five million leaked passwords, with the majority of leaked passwords coming from North America and Western Europe.

Experts say that a strong password consists of at least six characters that are a good combination of letters, numbers and symbols — the more characters that the password contains, the stronger the password. The lack of creativity that many people use when creating their case-sensitive password is quite comical. We have the ever-so classic “password” coming in at No. 2 on the list, “whatever” at No. 23, and even “letmein” at No. 7.

The list also contains some pretty typical passwords such as using a name, or your favorite sports teams. A standard compilation of numbers popped up on that list as well. “1234567” (No. 8) isn’t going to fool anyone, people.

“Hackers know your tricks, and merely tweaking an easily guessable password does not make it secure,” Morgan Slain, SplashData’s chief executive, said in a news release. “Our hope is that our Worst Passwords of the Year list will cause people to take steps to protect themselves online.”

The company estimated that nearly 3 percent of people have used the No. 1 worst password on the list and that almost 10 percent have used one of the worst 25. Let’s not enter 2017 like this, friends, secure your information. Check out the top 10 worst passwords of this year or click here to check out the top 100. We suggest you take a gander, and maybe even update your own passwords.

10. iloveyou

9. football

8. 1234567

7. letmein

6. 123456789

5. 12345

4. qwerty

3. 12345678

2. password

And your No. 1 worst password of 2017 is “123456.”