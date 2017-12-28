Extra! Extra! Have we got news for you — the Press Democrat has been covering holiday happenings around Sonoma County for over a century now.

Scrolling through the archive, our coverage hasn’t changed much. In 1938, we allowed our advertisers the opportunity to thank their patrons with New Year’s greetings and listed holiday happenings.

In 1958, we polled hundreds of readers asking them for their holiday wish lists for Sonoma County a tradition we have continued over the years. Answers were quite serious in the '50s, but were a bit more playful in the 1970s when published responses changed from concern over higher education to a desire for “more pretty girls.”

The archive of the Press Democrat is a treasure trove of stories, photos and advertisements from the past. They serve as a time capsule, telling us what life was like in Sonoma County way back when. Through the efforts of the California Newspapers Project and Ancestry.com historic issues of the Press Democrat and the Argus-Courier are now available for the first time digitally at newspapers.com or through the Sonoma County Library.

Time travel with us through Press Democrat New Year’s clippings from 1938 to 1988 in the gallery above.