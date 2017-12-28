(1 of ) A page of holiday wishes from Press Democrat advertisers, published on Jan. 1, 1938. (Press Democrat Archives, via newspapers.com)
(2 of ) A clip from a 1937 New Year's Eve article listing local parties. (Press Democrat Archives)
(3 of ) A 1938 political cartoon critiquing major national and international events that occurred in 1937. (Press Democrat Archives)
(4 of ) A holiday message from the White House store in Santa Rosa from 1938. (Press Democrat archives)
(5 of ) Actress Joyce Reynolds advertising the new California license tab for the Department of Motor Vehicles on New Year's Day, 1938. (Press Democrat archives)
(6 of ) The Exchange Bank's 1948 holiday message off the pages of the Jan. 1 Press Democrat. (PD Archives)
(7 of ) Baby New Year rings in the new year for McPhail Fuel Co. in 1948. McPhail has been providing fuel in various forms on the North Coast since 1924. (Press Democrat Archive)
(8 of ) In 1957, the Press Democrat polled hundreds of Sonoma County residents to find out what changes they wanted to see in Sonoma County in 1958. One of their concerns - more recreation opportunities for children. (Press Democrat Archives)
(9 of ) Purity Markets rings in the New Year with a special sale for their customers. Back in 1958, Swanson Pot Pies were available 2 for 59 cents and Blue Chip stamps were redeemable for groceries. (Press Democrat Archives)
(10 of ) Sears and Roebuck's January 1958 clearance sale included children's corduroy overalls and women's nylon gowns for under three dollars. (Press Democrat Archives)
(11 of ) A newspaper clipping from our New Year's day article listing readers' wishes for 1958. Some of their desires - a four-year college, more teen recreation opportunities, and work programs for inmates. (Press Democrat Archives
(12 of ) A photo page clipping illustrating Sonoma County residents' New Year 1958 wish list. (Press Democrat Archives)
(13 of ) The Jan. 1, 1958 issue was jam packed with wish lists from the furthest reaches of the county. Among Sebastopol residents' concerns- more steady jobs. (Press Democrat Archives)
(14 of ) Alcohol and driving never mix. In 1958, automobiles were readily available and a number of accidents were recorded on New Year's Eve. (Press Democrat Archives)
(15 of ) This one wasn't from the pages of the Press Democrat, but I decided to include it anyway. This 1960s photo of Sonoma County residents celebrating the New Year is just one of the many great items available through the Sonoma County Library's heritage photo collection. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(16 of ) A newspaper clipping from the 1968 New Year's Day Press Democrat. (PD Archives)
(17 of ) Somewhere along the way, we started recording the birth of the first baby of the New Year. 1968's bouncing bundle of joy was six pound, one ounce Vicky Rowland. (Press Democrat Archives)
(18 of ) Seven-year-old Raymund Lunardi's prize catch made it onto the pages of the Press Democrat on Jan. 1, 1968. (Press Democrat Archives)
(19 of ) A fashion and news roundup for 1968 announced the coming of the "mini revolution" and a design trend using paper for interior design items like curtains and tables. (Press Democrat Archives)
(20 of ) When Memorial Hospital opened on Jan. 1, 1950, these three high school students were among its first births. (Press Democrat article, 1968)
(21 of ) A very mod holiday message from one of our retailers in 1968. (Press Democrat Archives)
(22 of ) On the women's page of the 1968 New Year's Press Democrat, a photo announcing Mrs. Myra E. White's holiday cruise around the Hawaiian islands. (Press Democrat archives)
(23 of ) On the 1978 community wish list - a resolution to traffic problems around Sebastopol and Petaluma and "more pretty girls." (Press Democrat Archives)
(24 of ) A holiday message from Ed Foster Builders in 1978. (Press Democrat Archives)
(25 of ) A 1978 New Year's Day Safeway advertisement. (Press Democrat Archives)
(26 of ) In 1987, we asked residents age 10 through 90 what their wishes and forecasts were for the upcoming year. Twenty-year-old hairdresser Cynthia Faust was hoping 1988 would be a year filed with romance. (Press Democrat Archives)
(27 of ) Question: What did readers want in 1988? Answer: World Peace. (Press Democrat Archives)
(28 of ) Guerneville artist Elsa Adams was hoping for a year of prosperity in 1988. (Press Democrat Archives)
(29 of ) And the Yard Bird's were hoping to lead us out of the dark in 1988, selling flashlights with batteries, two for $1.19. (Press Democrat Archives)